DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority - Timo Tschammler elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board



30.08.2021 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority

Timo Tschammler elected as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of The Grounds

Berlin, 30.08.2021 - The Annual General Meeting of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) approved all the agenda items with a large majority.

Mr Timo Tschammler was elected to the Supervisory Board with almost 100% of the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting. Mr Armin Hofmann was (also) confirmed in his office with almost 100% of the votes. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board reconstituted itself and elected Mr Tschammler to be Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Mr Hofmann to be his Deputy.

Resolutions were also adopted on all the other agenda items, again with majorities of more than 99%, and the company was put in a position to continue the growth path upon which it has embarked with the newly created authorised capital.

About The Grounds

The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is quoted in the upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart.

