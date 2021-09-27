Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Change in shareholder structure

Berlin, 29 June 2021 (11:30 CET/CEST) - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (ISIN DE000A2GSVV5) learned today that its major shareholder Mr. Armin H. Hofmann, by exercising an option, acquired from the shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG a share of 15.16% in the company. Mr. Hofmann, who is also a member of the company's Supervisory Board, thereby increases his holding in The Grounds Real Estate Development AG to 32.29%. The company greatly welcomes the fact that Mr. Hofmann, an experienced real estate property investor, has affirmed his commitment to a long-term shareholding in the company.

