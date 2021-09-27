The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Change in shareholder structure
Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Change in shareholder structure
Berlin, 29 June 2021 (11:30 CET/CEST) - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (ISIN DE000A2GSVV5) learned today that its major shareholder Mr. Armin H. Hofmann, by exercising an option, acquired from the shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG a share of 15.16% in the company. Mr. Hofmann, who is also a member of the company's Supervisory Board, thereby increases his holding in The Grounds Real Estate Development AG to 32.29%. The company greatly welcomes the fact that Mr. Hofmann, an experienced real estate property investor, has affirmed his commitment to a long-term shareholding in the company.
Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, members of the Management Board
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com
End of the ad-hoc notice
Disclaimer
Grounds Real Estate Development AG published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 21:41:04 UTC.