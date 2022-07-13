DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
The Grounds acquires a 5,560 m2 plot in Königs Wusterhausen
- Residential building project planned
- Attractive location southeast of Berlin
Berlin, 13.07.2022 – The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) concluded the contract to purchase a 5,560 m2 plot of land in Königs Wusterhausen yesterday. Once legal building requirements have been obtained, the company plans to implement a residential construction project here.
The plot is located in the city centre. All essential infrastructure facilities needed for everyday life are situated in the immediate vicinity, including in particular kindergartens and schools. The University of Applied Sciences for Finance, and the Justice Academy of the State of Brandenburg, are within walking distance.
Jacopo Mingazzini, Board Member of The Grounds, says: "By purchasing the land in Königs Wusterhausen, we have created the starting point for another residential building project in the Berlin area. The region to the south-east of Berlin in particular has recently received significant impetus from the arrival of Tesla and the opening of BER Airport. These are likely to continue or even intensify further in the coming years. The population in Königs Wusterhausen alone grew from 33,747 in 2011 to 38,898 by the end of March 2022, an increase of more than 15%. Against this background, we anticipate sustained demand for housing in the town and its immediate surroundings."
About The Grounds
The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is listed in the upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange’s primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart.
