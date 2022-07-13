Log in
    AMMN   DE000A2GSVV5

THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG

(AMMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:01 2022-07-13 am EDT
2.180 EUR   -2.68%
THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG : The Grounds acquires a 5,560 m2 plot in Königs Wusterhausen
EQ
THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG : Magdeburg City Council approves land development plan and sets course for the future of Börde Bogen
EQ
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Receives Approval for Land Development Plan and Sets Course for the Future of Börde Bogen
CI
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: The Grounds acquires a 5,560 m2 plot in Königs Wusterhausen

07/13/2022 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: The Grounds acquires a 5,560 m2 plot in Königs Wusterhausen

13.07.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Grounds acquires a 5,560 m2 plot in Königs Wusterhausen

- Residential building project planned

- Attractive location southeast of Berlin

Berlin, 13.07.2022 – The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) concluded the contract to purchase a 5,560 m2 plot of land in Königs Wusterhausen yesterday. Once legal building requirements have been obtained, the company plans to implement a residential construction project here.

The plot is located in the city centre. All essential infrastructure facilities needed for everyday life are situated in the immediate vicinity, including in particular kindergartens and schools. The University of Applied Sciences for Finance, and the Justice Academy of the State of Brandenburg, are within walking distance.

Jacopo Mingazzini, Board Member of The Grounds, says: "By purchasing the land in Königs Wusterhausen, we have created the starting point for another residential building project in the Berlin area. The region to the south-east of Berlin in particular has recently received significant impetus from the arrival of Tesla and the opening of BER Airport. These are likely to continue or even intensify further in the coming years. The population in Königs Wusterhausen alone grew from 33,747 in 2011 to 38,898 by the end of March 2022, an increase of more than 15%. Against this background, we anticipate sustained demand for housing in the town and its immediate surroundings."

Company contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board Members
Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

Investor relations:
UBJ GmbH
Ingo Janssen, Managing Director
Haus der Wirtschaft, Kapstadtring 10
22297 Hamburg, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 6378 5410
E-mail: ir@ubj.de
Web: www.ubj.de

Press contact :
RUECKERCONSULT GmbH
Peter Dietze-Felberg
Wallstrasse 16
10179 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 284 49 87 62
E-mail: dietze@rueckerconsult.de
Web: www.rueckerconsult.de

About The Grounds

The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is listed in the upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange’s primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart.


13.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 2021 6866
Fax: 030 2021 6489
E-mail: info@tgd.ag
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2,
WKN: A2GSVV, A3H3FH,
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1396447

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1396447  13.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
