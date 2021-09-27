Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMMN   DE000A2GSVV5

THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG

(AMMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: a convertible bond of EUR 12 million was issued and considerably oversubscribed

09/27/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: a convertible bond of EUR 12 million was issued and considerably oversubscribed

Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: a convertible bond of EUR 12 million was issued and considerably oversubscribed

Berlin, 16 February 2021 (09:55 CET/CEST) - Following the expiry of the scope of the subscription period (1 February to 15 February 2021) and subsequent private placement, The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (ISIN DE000A2GSVV5) has received subscription applications for all of the 12,000 partial debentures with a total net value of EUR 12,000,000. The issue was substantially oversubscribed. Due to the oversubscription, major shareholders of the company withdrew to a considerable extent from their original subscription registrations so as to further expand the company's investor base.

The fully-placed convertible bond with a volume of EUR 12,000,000.00 carries an annual interest rate of 6%, has a term of three years and is convertible at a price of EUR 3.20 per share. The convertible bond is scheduled for inclusion in the open market segment Quotation Board of Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 18 February 2021.

The net proceeds achieved are to be used mainly to finance the acquisition of new real estate properties in Germany, and for general corporate purposes.

Important note
This announcement is not intended for direct or indirect publication or dissemination within and/or into the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not represent an offer for the sale of securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in the currently valid version ("Securities Act"), and their sale or offer for sale is permissible in the United States only through the use of a derogation from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offer of securities takes place in the United States.

Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, members of the Management Boar
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-mail: info@thegroundsag.com
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

End of the ad-hoc notice

Disclaimer

Grounds Real Estate Development AG published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
05:42pGROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : SMC Research begins coverage and sees considerable poten..
PU
05:42pTHE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Change in shareholder structure
PU
05:42pTHE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : a convertible bond of EUR 12 million was issued and..
PU
05:42pGROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : issues convertible bond
PU
09/02GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : The Grounds starts marketing for terraced houses in Dall..
PU
09/02GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : AGstarts marketing for terraced houses in Dallgow-Döberi..
EQ
09/02PRESS RELEASE : The Grounds Real Estate Development AGstarts marketing for terraced houses..
DJ
09/02The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Starts Marketing for Terraced Houses in Dallgow-..
CI
08/30GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT : Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a ..
PU
08/30PRESS RELEASE : The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Annual General Meeting approves al..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23,1 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,39 M 3,39 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 100%
Chart THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,16 €
Average target price 3,55 €
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Mozanowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Plaggemars Member-Supervisory Board
Armin H. Hofmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arndt Krienen Member-Executive Board
Jacopo Mingazzini Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG-22.86%45
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.25%35 622
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.72%27 709
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.63%25 717
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.39%24 844
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.66%23 984