  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMMN   DE000A2GSVV5

THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG

(AMMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million

09/29/2021 | 11:51am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million 29-Sep-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG increases the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million

Ad-hoc notice pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Directive

Berlin, 29 September 2021 - The Grounds Real Estate Development AG has resolved to increase the convertible bond 2021/2024 (ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2) by up to EUR 4.8 million to up to EUR 16.8 million. The Company has already received significant commitments from major investors. The subscription rights of existing shareholders are excluded. The issue amount will be 100% of the nominal amount (plus accrued interest). The convertible bond 2021/2024 was issued in February 2021 with a term of three years, an annual interest rate of 6 percent and a conversion price of EUR 3.20 per share.

The funds are intended to be used for the further development of the three core business activities by expanding the portfolio holding, further building up the residential real estate portfolio for privatization and investing in project developments. Important note

This announcement is not intended for direct or indirect publication or dissemination within and/or into the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not represent an offer for the sale of securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 in the currently valid version ("Securities Act"), and their sale or offer for sale is permissible in the United States only through the use of a derogation from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offer of securities takes place in the United States. Contact: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Arndt Krienen/ Jacopo Mingazzini, members of the Management Board Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866 Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849 E-mail: info@tgd.ag Web: www.thegroundsag.com End of the ad-hoc notice

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      The Grounds Real Estate Development AG 
              Charlottenstraße 79-80 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        030 2021 6866 
Fax:          030 2021 6489 
E-mail:       info@tgd.ag 
Internet:     www.thegroundsag.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2 
WKN:          A2GSVV, A3H3FH 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1236860 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1236860 29-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236860&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2021 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 23,1 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,37 M 3,37 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,1 M 44,5 M 44,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 100%
Chart THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
Duration : Period :
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,14 €
Average target price 3,55 €
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Mozanowski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Plaggemars Member-Supervisory Board
Armin H. Hofmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arndt Krienen Member-Executive Board
Jacopo Mingazzini Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG-23.57%45
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.00%35 368
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.66%28 538
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.67%26 657
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.84%25 255
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED4.15%24 692