GUNMA BANK NEWS
|
|
November 9, 2021
|
Company Name:
|
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Akihiko Fukai, President
|
Stock Exchange Listing:
|
Tokyo (code: 8334)
|
For Inquiry:
|
Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
|
|
Corporate Planning Department
Announcement regarding acquisition of own shares Through ToSTNeT-3
(off-auction own share repurchase trading)
The Gunma Bank, Ltd. announced the specific method determined on November 9, 2021, regarding acquisition of own shares under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporate Law of Japan announced on November 8, 2021.
1. Acquisition method
The Company will cause an agent to repurchase the Company's shares through an off-auction own share repurchase trading in the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. on November 10, 2021 at 350 yen per share, which is the closing price (or the last special quote price) as of today, November 9, 2021. The repurchase will not be conducted by any other trading method or at any other trading time. The aforementioned buy-order applies to the time mentioned above only.
2. Details of acquisition
|
Type of shares to be acquired
|
Common shares
|
|
|
Total number of shares to be acquired
|
Up to 3.5 million shares
|
|
(Equivalent to 0.83% of issued shares
|
|
(excluding treasury shares))
|
|
|
Total cost of acquisition
|
Up to 1.3 billion yen
|
|
|
Announcement of acquisition result
|
The Company will announce the acquisition result after the
|
|
trading time is closed at 8:45 a.m., November 10,2021
|
|
Note 1: The number of shares to be acquired will remain unchanged. Please note that, depending on market conditions and other factors, there is a possibility that the acquisition will not be conducted in whole or part.
Note 2: Shares will be acquired upon receipt of sell-orders reaching the scheduled number of shares to be acquired.
(Reference)
Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 8, 2021.
|
Type of shares to be acquired
|
Common shares
|
|
|
Total number of shares to be acquired
|
Up to 10 million shares
|
|
(Equivalent to 2.37% of issued shares
|
|
(excluding treasury shares))
|
|
|
Total cost of acquisition
|
Up to 3.5 billion yen
|
|
|
Period of acquisition
|
From November 9, 2021 to January 28, 2022
|
|
|
Method of acquisition of shares
|
Market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
|
(purchase through off-auction own share repurchase trading
|
|
(ToSTNeT-3) and purchase at the market based on a
|
|
discretionary account trading contract for the acquisition of
|
|
treasury shares)
|
|
Disclaimer
Gunma Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:11 UTC.