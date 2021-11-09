GUNMA BANK NEWS

November 9, 2021 Company Name: The Gunma Bank, Ltd. Representative: Akihiko Fukai, President Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (code: 8334) For Inquiry: Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Announcement regarding acquisition of own shares Through ToSTNeT-3

(off-auction own share repurchase trading)

The Gunma Bank, Ltd. announced the specific method determined on November 9, 2021, regarding acquisition of own shares under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporate Law of Japan announced on November 8, 2021.

1. Acquisition method

The Company will cause an agent to repurchase the Company's shares through an off-auction own share repurchase trading in the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. on November 10, 2021 at 350 yen per share, which is the closing price (or the last special quote price) as of today, November 9, 2021. The repurchase will not be conducted by any other trading method or at any other trading time. The aforementioned buy-order applies to the time mentioned above only.

2. Details of acquisition

Type of shares to be acquired Common shares Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 3.5 million shares (Equivalent to 0.83% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) Total cost of acquisition Up to 1.3 billion yen Announcement of acquisition result The Company will announce the acquisition result after the trading time is closed at 8:45 a.m., November 10,2021

Note 1: The number of shares to be acquired will remain unchanged. Please note that, depending on market conditions and other factors, there is a possibility that the acquisition will not be conducted in whole or part.

Note 2: Shares will be acquired upon receipt of sell-orders reaching the scheduled number of shares to be acquired.

(Reference)

Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 8, 2021.