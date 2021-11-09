Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8334   JP3276400003

THE GUNMA BANK, LTD.

(8334)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement regarding acquisition of own shares Through ToSTNeT-3 (off-auction own share repurchase trading)

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUNMA BANK NEWS

November 9, 2021

Company Name:

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

Representative:

Akihiko Fukai, President

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo (code: 8334)

For Inquiry:

Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

Announcement regarding acquisition of own shares Through ToSTNeT-3

(off-auction own share repurchase trading)

The Gunma Bank, Ltd. announced the specific method determined on November 9, 2021, regarding acquisition of own shares under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporate Law of Japan announced on November 8, 2021.

1. Acquisition method

The Company will cause an agent to repurchase the Company's shares through an off-auction own share repurchase trading in the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. on November 10, 2021 at 350 yen per share, which is the closing price (or the last special quote price) as of today, November 9, 2021. The repurchase will not be conducted by any other trading method or at any other trading time. The aforementioned buy-order applies to the time mentioned above only.

2. Details of acquisition

Type of shares to be acquired

Common shares

Total number of shares to be acquired

Up to 3.5 million shares

(Equivalent to 0.83% of issued shares

(excluding treasury shares))

Total cost of acquisition

Up to 1.3 billion yen

Announcement of acquisition result

The Company will announce the acquisition result after the

trading time is closed at 8:45 a.m., November 10,2021

Note 1: The number of shares to be acquired will remain unchanged. Please note that, depending on market conditions and other factors, there is a possibility that the acquisition will not be conducted in whole or part.

Note 2: Shares will be acquired upon receipt of sell-orders reaching the scheduled number of shares to be acquired.

(Reference)

Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on November 8, 2021.

Type of shares to be acquired

Common shares

Total number of shares to be acquired

Up to 10 million shares

(Equivalent to 2.37% of issued shares

(excluding treasury shares))

Total cost of acquisition

Up to 3.5 billion yen

Period of acquisition

From November 9, 2021 to January 28, 2022

Method of acquisition of shares

Market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(purchase through off-auction own share repurchase trading

(ToSTNeT-3) and purchase at the market based on a

discretionary account trading contract for the acquisition of

treasury shares)

Disclaimer

Gunma Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE GUNMA BANK, LTD.
02:03aAnnouncement regarding acquisition of own shares Through ToSTNeT-3 (off-auction own sha..
PU
11/08Announcement regarding retirement of treasury shares
PU
10/22GUNMA BANK : Announcement regarding the determination of terms and conditions for the issu..
PU
10/18Sosila Logistics REIT to Borrow Over $48 Million to Acquire Assets
MT
09/29GUNMA BANK : 【Delayed】Announcement regarding the Revision of Earnings Projec..
PU
09/29The Gunma Bank, Ltd. Revises Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for th..
CI
09/29THE GUNMA BANK, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/28Gunma Bank to Issue $90 Million Basel Ⅲ-Compliant Sustainability Bonds
MT
09/27GUNMA BANK : Announcement regarding the issuance of Basel III-compliant Subordinated Bonds..
PU
09/20THE GUNMA BANK, LTD.(TSE : 8334) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 20 200 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 149 B 1 315 M 1 319 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3 175
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart THE GUNMA BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Gunma Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GUNMA BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 354,00 JPY
Average target price 390,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akihiko Fukai President & Representative Director
Kazuo Saito Chairman
Eiji Mutoh Independent Outside Director
Jun Kondo Independent Outside Director
Nobuyuki Horie Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GUNMA BANK, LTD.11.32%1 315
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%155 987
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.22%75 403
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.89%64 130
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.89%59 516
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.93%53 497