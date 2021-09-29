Gunma Bank : 【Delayed】Announcement regarding the Revision of Earnings Projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021
September 27, 2021
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
Akihiko Fukai, President
Tokyo (code: 8334)
Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
Corporate Planning Department
Announcement regarding the Revision of Earnings Projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021
Based on the recent trend of results, The Gunma Bank, Ltd. ("the Bank") revised its previous earnings projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) which it announced on May 12, 2021 as detailed below.
Revisions of Earnings Projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable
Profit per Share
to Owners of Parent
Previous Projections（Ａ）
million of yen
million of yen
yen
16,500
11,500
27.36
Revised Projections（Ｂ）
23,000
14,700
34.96
Difference（Ｂ－Ａ）
6,500
3,200
Percentage Change（％）
39.4
27.8
(Ref.) Six months ended
16,419
12,308
29.32
September 30, 2020
Ordinary Profit
Profit
Profit per Share
Previous Projections（Ａ）
million of yen
million of yen
yen
15,000
10,500
24.98
Revised Projections（Ｂ）
21,000
13,500
32.11
Difference（Ｂ－Ａ）
6,000
3,000
Percentage Change（％）
40.0
28.6
(Ref.) Six months ended
14,622
10,984
26.16
September 30, 2020
As the Bank's non-consolidated core net business profits excluding gain (loss) on bonds are expected to exceed the previously projection, mainly due to increases in net interest income, decreases in expenses and net credit costs expected to below the previously projection, the Bank revised upwards its previously announced projection for consolidated and non-consolidated earnings projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021.
The earnings projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 remains unchanged from the previously projections due to uncertainty over future economic and financial conditions.
In the future, the Bank will announce any modifications to its earnings projections as soon as they become necessary.
The above projections are based on information, which is presently available and certain assumptions which are considered to be reasonable. Actual results may differ from those projections depending on various future factors.
