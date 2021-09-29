Log in
Gunma Bank : 【Delayed】Announcement regarding the Revision of Earnings Projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021

09/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
GUNMA BANK NEWS

September 27, 2021

Company Name:

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

Representative:

Akihiko Fukai, President

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo (code: 8334)

For Inquiry:

Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

Announcement regarding the Revision of Earnings Projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021

Based on the recent trend of results, The Gunma Bank, Ltd. ("the Bank") revised its previous earnings projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) which it announced on May 12, 2021 as detailed below.

  • Revisions of Earnings Projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable

Profit per Share

to Owners of Parent

Previous Projections（Ａ）

million of yen

million of yen

yen

16,500

11,500

27.36

Revised Projections（Ｂ）

23,000

14,700

34.96

Difference（Ｂ－Ａ）

6,500

3,200

Percentage Change（％）

39.4

27.8

(Ref.) Six months ended

16,419

12,308

29.32

September 30, 2020

Ordinary Profit

Profit

Profit per Share

Previous Projections（Ａ）

million of yen

million of yen

yen

15,000

10,500

24.98

Revised Projections（Ｂ）

21,000

13,500

32.11

Difference（Ｂ－Ａ）

6,000

3,000

Percentage Change（％）

40.0

28.6

(Ref.) Six months ended

14,622

10,984

26.16

September 30, 2020

As the Bank's non-consolidated core net business profits excluding gain (loss) on bonds are expected to exceed the previously projection, mainly due to increases in net interest income, decreases in expenses and net credit costs expected to below the previously projection, the Bank revised upwards its previously announced projection for consolidated and non-consolidated earnings projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021.

The earnings projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 remains unchanged from the previously projections due to uncertainty over future economic and financial conditions.

In the future, the Bank will announce any modifications to its earnings projections as soon as they become necessary.

The above projections are based on information, which is presently available and certain assumptions which are considered to be reasonable. Actual results may differ from those projections depending on various future factors.

Disclaimer

Gunma Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
