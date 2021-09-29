Gunma Bank : 【Delayed】Announcement regarding the Revision of Earnings Projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021

GUNMA BANK NEWS

September 27, 2021 Company Name: The Gunma Bank, Ltd. Representative: Akihiko Fukai, President Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (code: 8334) For Inquiry: Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

Announcement regarding the Revision of Earnings Projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021

Based on the recent trend of results, The Gunma Bank, Ltd. ("the Bank") revised its previous earnings projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) which it announced on May 12, 2021 as detailed below.

Revisions of Earnings Projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

Ordinary Profit Profit Attributable Profit per Share to Owners of Parent Previous Projections（Ａ） million of yen million of yen yen 16,500 11,500 27.36 Revised Projections（Ｂ） 23,000 14,700 34.96 Difference（Ｂ－Ａ） 6,500 3,200 Percentage Change（％） 39.4 27.8 (Ref.) Six months ended 16,419 12,308 29.32 September 30, 2020 Ordinary Profit Profit Profit per Share Previous Projections（Ａ） million of yen million of yen yen 15,000 10,500 24.98 Revised Projections（Ｂ） 21,000 13,500 32.11 Difference（Ｂ－Ａ） 6,000 3,000 Percentage Change（％） 40.0 28.6 (Ref.) Six months ended 14,622 10,984 26.16 September 30, 2020

As the Bank's non-consolidated core net business profits excluding gain (loss) on bonds are expected to exceed the previously projection, mainly due to increases in net interest income, decreases in expenses and net credit costs expected to below the previously projection, the Bank revised upwards its previously announced projection for consolidated and non-consolidated earnings projections for the six months ending September 30, 2021.

The earnings projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 remains unchanged from the previously projections due to uncertainty over future economic and financial conditions.

In the future, the Bank will announce any modifications to its earnings projections as soon as they become necessary.

The above projections are based on information, which is presently available and certain assumptions which are considered to be reasonable. Actual results may differ from those projections depending on various future factors.