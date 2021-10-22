Gunma Bank : Announcement regarding the determination of terms and conditions for the issuance of Basel III-compliant Subordinated Bonds (Sustainability Bond)
10/22/2021 | 12:34am EDT
October 22, 2021
Company Name:
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
Representative:
Akihiko Fukai, President
Stock Exchange Listing:
Tokyo (code: 8334)
For Inquiry:
Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
Corporate Planning Department
Announcement regarding the determination of terms and conditions
for the issuance of Basel Ⅲ-compliant Subordinated Bonds
(Sustainability Bond)
The Gunma Bank, Ltd. hereby announces that it has determined the following terms and conditions for the issuance of Basel Ⅲ-compliant Subordinated Bonds (Sustainability Bond). It also announced the parties that have pledged to invest in the bonds under those conditions, as outlined below.
JPY 10,000,000,000 Subordinated Unsecured Bond (Sustainability Bond) due October 29, 2031」
Issuance
10 billion yen
amount
Denomination
100 million yen
of each bond
Interest rate
(i) For the first five years (until October 29, 2026): 0.49% per annum
(ii) thereafter: 6-month JPY TIBOR plus 0.33%
Issue price
100% of the denomination of each bond
Redemption
100% of the denomination of each bond
price
Maturity
10 years (with Early Redemption Clause)
Maturity date
October 29, 2031
Callable date
Any interest payment date on or after October 29, 2026
Interest
April 29 and October 29 of each year
payment date
Type
Public offering in Japan
of offering
Payment date
October 29, 2021
Funds raised from the issuing of this bond shall be appropriated to new or existing
investments / loans that meet following Green / Social projects.
①
Renewable energy
②
Energy efficiency
Use
③
Clean transportation
of proceeds
④
Green buildings
①
Maintenance and generation of employment
②
Support for reconstruction and recovery from disasters
③
Support for revitalization and sustainability of regional economies
④
Support for medical and welfare services
Book-entry
transfer
Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
institution
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Underwriters
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd
(Notes) Nomura Securities consign part of handling of the offer of this Subordinated
Bonds to Gungin Securities Co., Ltd.
Structuring
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
agent
Second-party
As a sustainability bond, The Gunma Bank, Ltd. has obtained a second-party opinion
on the alignment with related principles and guidelines as a sustainability bond
opinion
from the external reviewer Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
Rating
A (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
AA－(Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
■Investment statement
Listed below are investors who announced investment in this Subordinated Bonds. (As of October 22, 2021 Listed in alphabetical order)
I・D・A Co.,Ltd.
Ikehara Kougyou Co.,Ltd.
Credit Guarantee Corporation of Ibaraki-Ken
EHIME PREFECTURE'S GENERAL AFFAIRS ASSOCIATION OF CITIES AND TOWNS
OTEC CORPORATION
KANSAN CORPORATION
The Kyoei Fire and Marine Insurance Company, Limited
The Kyoto Chuo Shinkin Bank
Gunei Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.
Credit Guarantee Corporation of Gunma-ken
Gunma Nissan Motor Corporated
Sata Construction Co.,Ltd.
SANYO FOODS Co.,Ltd.
Jomo Shimbun, Inc.
SAISON AUTOMOBILE&FIRE INSURANCE CO.,LTD
Daiichi Kensetsu Corporation
TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co,.Ltd.
Numata City
JA Fukuoka Shinren
Real Estate Guarantee Co,.Ltd.
Hokkaido University of Science
MATSUMI Co.Ltd.
Note:
This document is a press release to announce the issuance of The Gunma Bank, Ltd. to the general public. It is not prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment. Investors should review the shelf registration prospectus and supplementary shelf registration prospectus, prepared by The Gunma Bank, Ltd. prior to making any investment decisions, and should make such decisions at their own discretion.
Gunma Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:33:09 UTC.