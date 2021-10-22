Log in
    8334   JP3276400003

THE GUNMA BANK, LTD.

(8334)
Gunma Bank : Announcement regarding the determination of terms and conditions for the issuance of Basel III-compliant Subordinated Bonds (Sustainability Bond)

10/22/2021 | 12:34am EDT
GUNMA BANK NEWS

October 22, 2021

Company Name:

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

Representative:

Akihiko Fukai, President

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo (code: 8334)

For Inquiry:

Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

Announcement regarding the determination of terms and conditions

for the issuance of Basel -compliant Subordinated Bonds

(Sustainability Bond)

The Gunma Bank, Ltd. hereby announces that it has determined the following terms and conditions for the issuance of Basel -compliant Subordinated Bonds (Sustainability Bond). It also announced the parties that have pledged to invest in the bonds under those conditions, as outlined below.

  • JPY 10,000,000,000 Subordinated Unsecured Bond (Sustainability Bond) due October 29, 2031

Issuance

10 billion yen

amount

Denomination

100 million yen

of each bond

Interest rate

(i) For the first five years (until October 29, 2026): 0.49% per annum

(ii) thereafter: 6-month JPY TIBOR plus 0.33%

Issue price

100% of the denomination of each bond

Redemption

100% of the denomination of each bond

price

Maturity

10 years (with Early Redemption Clause)

Maturity date

October 29, 2031

Callable date

Any interest payment date on or after October 29, 2026

Interest

April 29 and October 29 of each year

payment date

Type

Public offering in Japan

of offering

Payment date

October 29, 2021

Funds raised from the issuing of this bond shall be appropriated to new or existing

investments / loans that meet following Green / Social projects.

Renewable energy

Energy efficiency

Use

Clean transportation

of proceeds

Green buildings

Maintenance and generation of employment

Support for reconstruction and recovery from disasters

Support for revitalization and sustainability of regional economies

Support for medical and welfare services

Book-entry

transfer

Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

institution

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Underwriters

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd

(Notes) Nomura Securities consign part of handling of the offer of this Subordinated

Bonds to Gungin Securities Co., Ltd.

Structuring

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

agent

Second-party

As a sustainability bond, The Gunma Bank, Ltd. has obtained a second-party opinion

on the alignment with related principles and guidelines as a sustainability bond

opinion

from the external reviewer Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

Rating

A (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)

AA(Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

■Investment statement

Listed below are investors who announced investment in this Subordinated Bonds. (As of October 22, 2021 Listed in alphabetical order)

  • IDA Co.,Ltd.
  • Ikehara Kougyou Co.,Ltd.
  • Credit Guarantee Corporation of Ibaraki-Ken
  • EHIME PREFECTURE'S GENERAL AFFAIRS ASSOCIATION OF CITIES AND TOWNS
  • OTEC CORPORATION
  • KANSAN CORPORATION
  • The Kyoei Fire and Marine Insurance Company, Limited
  • The Kyoto Chuo Shinkin Bank
  • Gunei Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.
  • Credit Guarantee Corporation of Gunma-ken
  • Gunma Nissan Motor Corporated
  • Sata Construction Co.,Ltd.
  • SANYO FOODS Co.,Ltd.
  • Jomo Shimbun, Inc.
  • SAISON AUTOMOBILE&FIRE INSURANCE CO.,LTD
  • Daiichi Kensetsu Corporation
  • TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
  • Tokio Marine Asset Management Co,.Ltd.
  • Numata City
  • JA Fukuoka Shinren
  • Real Estate Guarantee Co,.Ltd.
  • Hokkaido University of Science
  • MATSUMI Co.Ltd.

Note:

This document is a press release to announce the issuance of The Gunma Bank, Ltd. to the general public. It is not prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment. Investors should review the shelf registration prospectus and supplementary shelf registration prospectus, prepared by The Gunma Bank, Ltd. prior to making any investment decisions, and should make such decisions at their own discretion.

Disclaimer

Gunma Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
