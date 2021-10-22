Gunma Bank : Announcement regarding the determination of terms and conditions for the issuance of Basel III-compliant Subordinated Bonds (Sustainability Bond)

GUNMA BANK NEWS October 22, 2021 Company Name: The Gunma Bank, Ltd. Representative: Akihiko Fukai, President Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (code: 8334) For Inquiry: Takeo Uchibori, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Department Announcement regarding the determination of terms and conditions for the issuance of Basel Ⅲ-compliant Subordinated Bonds (Sustainability Bond) The Gunma Bank, Ltd. hereby announces that it has determined the following terms and conditions for the issuance of Basel Ⅲ-compliant Subordinated Bonds (Sustainability Bond). It also announced the parties that have pledged to invest in the bonds under those conditions, as outlined below. JPY 10,000,000,000 Subordinated Unsecured Bond (Sustainability Bond) due October 29, 2031 」 Issuance 10 billion yen amount Denomination 100 million yen of each bond Interest rate (i) For the first five years (until October 29, 2026): 0.49% per annum (ii) thereafter: 6-month JPY TIBOR plus 0.33% Issue price 100% of the denomination of each bond Redemption 100% of the denomination of each bond price Maturity 10 years (with Early Redemption Clause) Maturity date October 29, 2031 Callable date Any interest payment date on or after October 29, 2026 Interest April 29 and October 29 of each year payment date Type Public offering in Japan of offering Payment date October 29, 2021

Funds raised from the issuing of this bond shall be appropriated to new or existing investments / loans that meet following Green / Social projects. ① Renewable energy ② Energy efficiency Use ③ Clean transportation of proceeds ④ Green buildings ① Maintenance and generation of employment ② Support for reconstruction and recovery from disasters ③ Support for revitalization and sustainability of regional economies ④ Support for medical and welfare services Book-entry transfer Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. institution Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. Underwriters Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd (Notes) Nomura Securities consign part of handling of the offer of this Subordinated Bonds to Gungin Securities Co., Ltd. Structuring Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. agent Second-party As a sustainability bond, The Gunma Bank, Ltd. has obtained a second-party opinion on the alignment with related principles and guidelines as a sustainability bond opinion from the external reviewer Rating and Investment Information, Inc. Rating A (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.) AA－(Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.) ■Investment statement Listed below are investors who announced investment in this Subordinated Bonds. (As of October 22, 2021 Listed in alphabetical order) I ・ D ・ A Co.,Ltd.

D A Co.,Ltd. Ikehara Kougyou Co.,Ltd.

Credit Guarantee Corporation of Ibaraki-Ken

Ibaraki-Ken EHIME PREFECTURE'S GENERAL AFFAIRS ASSOCIATION OF CITIES AND TOWNS

OTEC CORPORATION

KANSAN CORPORATION

The Kyoei Fire and Marine Insurance Company, Limited

The Kyoto Chuo Shinkin Bank

Gunei Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

Credit Guarantee Corporation of Gunma-ken

Gunma-ken Gunma Nissan Motor Corporated

Sata Construction Co.,Ltd.

SANYO FOODS Co.,Ltd.

Jomo Shimbun, Inc.

SAISON AUTOMOBILE&FIRE INSURANCE CO.,LTD

Daiichi Kensetsu Corporation

TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co,.Ltd.

Numata City

JA Fukuoka Shinren

Real Estate Guarantee Co,.Ltd.

Hokkaido University of Science

MATSUMI Co.Ltd. Note: This document is a press release to announce the issuance of The Gunma Bank, Ltd. to the general public. It is not prepared for the purpose of soliciting investment. Investors should review the shelf registration prospectus and supplementary shelf registration prospectus, prepared by The Gunma Bank, Ltd. prior to making any investment decisions, and should make such decisions at their own discretion.