Gunma Bank : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022(Under Japanese GAAP)(763KB)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

② Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

① Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

Revisions to the forecast of earnings most recently announced: Yes

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

For more details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision to Dividend Forecasts (Dividend Increase and Commemorative Dividend) for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023" published today (November 9, 2022).

Cash dividend of 10.00 yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023(forecast) includes a commemorative dividend of 1.00 yen for the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Gunma Bank, Ltd.

1. Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes

Overview of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Ordinary income Ordinary profit Profit Six months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Sep.30, 2022 74,164 22.1 15,425 (27.4) 11,829 (14.6) Sep.30, 2021 60,735 6.8 21,252 45.3 13,854 26.1 Basic earnings per share Six months ended Yen Sep.30, 2022 28.80 Sep.30, 2021 32.95 (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Sep.30, 2022 9,953,662 460,008 4.6 Mar.31, 2022 11,126,926 492,871 4.4 Reference: Equity As of Sep. 30, 2022 : 460,008 million yen As of Mar. 31, 2022 : 492,871 million yen Note: "Equity-to-asset ratio" represents "Net assets"/ "Total assets" at term end. "Equity-to-asset ratio" stated above was not calculated based on the public notice of "Equity-to-asset ratio".

2. Non-consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Ordinary profit Profit Basic earnings per share Fiscal year 2022 Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen ending Mar.31, 2023 33,000 (4.2) 23,500 0.5 57.20 Note: Revisions to the forecast of earnings most recently announced: Yes

Semi-annual financial results reports are exempt from semi-annual review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

･The Gunma Bank, Ltd. falls under the category of "Specified Business Corporation" under Article 17-15-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance Concerning Disclosure of Public Companies; accordingly, it has prepared its interim consolidated financial statements and interim non-consolidated financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2022.

･The description of future performance of this report is based on information which is presently available and certain assumptions which are considered to be reasonable, and it does not guarantee future performance. Please take note that future performance may differ from forecasts depending on various future factors.