Gunma Bank : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022(Under Japanese GAAP)(763KB)
11/09/2022 | 02:31am EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Hideyuki Saito, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
November 22, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
November 30, 2022
Trading accounts:
None
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022
(from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Ordinary income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Sep.30, 2022
91,507
18.0
18,200
(23.0)
13,793
(10.3)
Sep.30, 2021
77,559
4.9
23,635
43.9
15,371
24.9
Note:
Comprehensive income
For the six months ended Sep.30, 2022 :
(28,560) million yen
[ ―
%]
For the six months ended Sep.30, 2021 :
18,071 million yen
[ (43.8) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
Sep.30, 2022
33.58
―
Sep.30, 2021
36.56
―
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Sep.30, 2022
9,981,040
497,915
5.0
Mar.31, 2022
11,148,539
529,256
4.7
Reference: Equity
As of Sep. 30, 2022
:
497,915 million yen
As of Mar. 31, 2022
:
529,256 million yen
Note:
"Equity-to-asset ratio" represents "Net assets"/ "Total assets" at term end.
"Equity-to-asset ratio" stated above was not calculated based on the public notice of "Equity-to-asset ratio".
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
Fiscal year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
ended
Mar. 31, 2022
―
7.00
―
7.00
14.00
ending Mar. 31, 2023
―
8.00
ending Mar. 31, 2023(Forecast)
―
10.00
18.00
Note:
1. Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes
Cash dividend of 10.00 yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023(forecast) includes a commemorative dividend of 1.00 yen for the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Gunma Bank, Ltd.
For more details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision to Dividend Forecasts (Dividend Increase and Commemorative Dividend) for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023" published today (November 9, 2022).
3. Consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Fiscal year 2022
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
ending Mar. 31, 2023
37,500
(4.1)
27,000
2.1
65.72
Note:
Revisions to the forecast of earnings most recently announced: Yes
Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
None
(2)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
① Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
② Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
③ Changes in accounting estimates:
None
④ Restatement:
None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of Sep. 30, 2022
425,888,177
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022
425,888,177
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Sep. 30, 2022
14,976,950
shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022
15,224,436
shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2022
410,759,822
shares
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021
420,441,894
shares
Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Ordinary income
Ordinary profit
Profit
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Sep.30, 2022
74,164
22.1
15,425
(27.4)
11,829
(14.6)
Sep.30, 2021
60,735
6.8
21,252
45.3
13,854
26.1
Basic earnings
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Sep.30, 2022
28.80
Sep.30, 2021
32.95
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Sep.30, 2022
9,953,662
460,008
4.6
Mar.31, 2022
11,126,926
492,871
4.4
Reference: Equity
As of Sep. 30, 2022
:
460,008 million yen
As of Mar. 31, 2022
:
492,871 million yen
Note:
"Equity-to-asset ratio" represents "Net assets"/ "Total assets" at term end.
"Equity-to-asset ratio" stated above was not calculated based on the public notice of "Equity-to-asset ratio".
2. Non-consolidated earnings forecast for fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Ordinary profit
Profit
Basic earnings
per share
Fiscal year 2022
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
ending Mar.31, 2023
33,000
(4.2)
23,500
0.5
57.20
Note:
Revisions to the forecast of earnings most recently announced: Yes
Semi-annualfinancial results reports are exempt from semi-annual review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
･The Gunma Bank, Ltd. falls under the category of "Specified Business Corporation" under Article 17-15-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance Concerning Disclosure of Public Companies; accordingly, it has prepared its interim consolidated financial statements and interim non-consolidated financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2022.
･The description of future performance of this report is based on information which is presently available and certain assumptions which are considered to be reasonable, and it does not guarantee future performance. Please take note that future performance may differ from forecasts depending on various future factors.
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
Table of contents
1. Qualitative information related to the interim financial results
(1)
Qualitative information related to the operating results
2
(2)
Qualitative information related to the financial position
2
(3)
2
2. Consolidated interim financial statements and notes
Non-consolidatedinterim statements of income ････････････････････････････････････････････････････
(3)
11
Supplementary information
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
1. Qualitative information related to the interim financial results
Qualitative information related to the operating results
Operating results for the first half of the consolidated fiscal year under review were as follows.
Ordinary income amounted to 91,507 million yen, an increase of 13,948 million yen year on year, mainly due to increases in other income such as gain on sales of stock and other securities, etc. Ordinary expenses amounted to 73,307 million yen, an increase of 19,383 million yen year on year, mainly due to increases in other ordinary expenses such as loss on sales of bonds, etc.
As a result, ordinary profit amounted to 18,200 million yen, a decrease of 5,435 million yen year on year. Also, profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 13,793 million yen, a decrease of 1,578 million yen year on year.
Qualitative information related to the financial position
The financial position as of the end of the first half of the consolidated fiscal year under review was as follows.
Total assets decreased by 1,167.4 billion yen to 9,981.0 billion yen during the period under review, whereas total liabilities decreased by 1,136.1 billion yen to 9,483.1 billion yen during the period under review. Also, net assets decreased by
31.3 billion yen to 497.9 billion yen during the period under review. As for the main accounts, loans and bills discounted increased by 45.8 billion yen to 5,803.9 billion yen during the period under review. Securities decreased by 137.9 billion yen to 2,363.0 billion yen during the period under review. Deposits decreased by 69.5 billion yen to 7,889.7 billion yen during the period under review.
Qualitative information related to the consolidated earnings forecast, etc
Earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2022, ending March 31, 2023 has been revised as follows based on the perfomance up to the first half period, etc. Note that profit has not been revised for either consolidated or non-consolidated.
(Unit : Billions of yen)
FY2022 ending
Forecast at the
FY2022 ending
Forecast at the
Mar.31,2023
beginning of
Mar.31,2023
beginning of
【Consolidated】
(a) - (b)
the period
【Non-Consolidated】
(c) - (d)
the period
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Ordinary profit
37.5
(1.5)
39.0
33.0
(1.5)
34.5
(Attributable to
owners of parent)
27.0
―
27.0
23.5
―
23.5
Profit
Note:
Earnings forecasts are based on information available at the present time.
Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various of economic situation and stock price level, etc.
