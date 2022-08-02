Gunma Bank : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, ending March 31, 2023(235KB)

Hideyuki Saito, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
Corporate Planning Department
Filing date of Financial Statements:
August 3, 2022 (scheduled)
Trading Accounts:
No
Payment date of cash dividends:
－
Supplementary Materials :
Attached
IR Conference :
Not scheduled
(Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million have been rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Highlights (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(％:Changes from corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Ｆｉｒｓｔ Quarter
million of yen
％
million of yen
％
million of yen
％
Ended Jun.30, 2022
46,031
2.8
11,932
(30.2)
8,612
(24.9)
Ended Jun.30, 2021
44,767
13.9
17,095
146.6
11,467
108.8
(Note) Comprehensive Income Ｆｉｒｓｔ Quarter ended Ｊｕｎ. 30, 2022: (18,754) million of yen [
― %]
Ｆｉｒｓｔ Quarter ended Ｊｕｎ. 30, 2021: 13,841
million of yen [(41.3)%]
Profit per Share
Profit per Share (Diluted)
Ｆｉｒｓｔ Quarter
yen
yen
Ended Jun.30, 2022
20.97
―
Ended Jun.30, 2021
27.28
―
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Capital Assets to
Total Assets
As of
million of yen
million of yen
％
Jun.30, 2022
10,296,231
507,626
4.9
Mar.31, 2022
11,148,539
529,256
4.7
(Reference) Capital assets as of
Jun. 30, 2022
: 507,626 million of yen;
Mar. 31, 2022 : 529,256 million of yen
(Note) "Capital Assets to Total Assets" represents
"Total Net Assets" ÷ "Total Assets" at term end.
"Capital Assets to Total Assets" stated above was not calculated based on the public notice of "Capital Assets to Total Assets".
2. Cash Dividends for Shareholders
Annual Cash Dividends Per Share
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
Total
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
Year-end
Fiscal year
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Ended Mar. 31, 2022
―
7.00
―
7.00
14.00
Ending Mar. 31, 2023
―
Ending Mar. 31, 2023(Projection)
8.00
―
8.00
16.00
(Note) Revisions of released cash dividends projections: No
3. Consolidated Earnings Projections for Fiscal year 2022
(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(％:Changes from corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to
Profit per Share
Owners of Parent
million of yen
％
million of yen
％
yen
Six Months endｉｎｇ Sep. 30, 2022
19,000
(19.6)
13,000
(15.4)
31.66
Fiscal Year endｉｎｇ Mar. 31, 2023
39,000
(0.3)
27,000
2.1
65.75
(Note) Revisions of released earnings projections: No
Notes
(1)
Material changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2)
Adoption of particular accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3)
Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and restatement
① Changes in accounting principles accordance with changes in accounting standard, etc.:
Yes
② Other changes in accounting principles:
No
③ Changes in accounting estimates:
No
④ Restatement:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common stock)
① Number of issued shares (including treasury shares):
Jun. 30, 2022
425,888,177
Shares
Mar. 31, 2022
425,888,177
Shares
② Number of treasury shares:
Jun. 30, 2022
15,224,683
Shares
Mar. 31, 2022
15,224,436
Shares
③ Average number of issued shares :
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022
410,663,696
Shares
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021
420,339,647
Shares
This quarterly report is out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent audit firms.
Notes for using forecasts information, etc.
The description of future performance of this report is based on information which is presently available and certain assumptions which are considered to be reasonable, and it does not guarantee future performance. Please take note that future performance may differ from forecasts depending on various future factors.
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022
Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information
(1)
Qualitative Information related to the Results of Operations
･･････････････････････････････････
2
(2)
Qualitative Information related to the Financial Conditions
･･･････････････････････････････････
2
(3)
Qualitative Information related to the Consolidated Earnings Projections ･････････････････････
2
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
Supplementary Information ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････
6
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022
1. Qualitative Information
(1) Qualitative Information related to the Results of Operations
Operating results for the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review were as follows. Ordinary income amounted to 46,031 million of yen , an increase of 1,263 million of yen year on year, mainly due to increases in other income such as gain on sales of stock and other securities, etc. Ordinary expenses amounted to 34,099 million of yen, an increase of 6,426 million of yen year on year, mainly due to increases in other ordinary expenses such as loss on sales of bonds, etc.
As a result, ordinary profit amounted to 11,932 million of yen, a decrease of 5,163 million of yen year on year. Also, profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 8,612 million of yen, a decrease of 2,854 million of yen year on year.
(2) Qualitative Information related to the Financial Conditions
The financial status as of the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review was as follows. Total assets decreased by 852.3 billion of yen to 10,296.2 billion of yen during the period under review, whereas total liabilities decreased by 830.6 billion of yen to 9,788.6 billion of yen during the period under review.
Also, net assets decreased by 21.6 billion of yen to 507.6 billion of yen during the period under review.
As for the main accounts, loans and bills discounted increased by 9.2 billion of yen to 5,767.3 billion of yen during the period under review.
Securities decreased by 72.3 billion of yen to 2,428.6 billion of yen during the period under review. Deposits amounted to 7,959.3 billion of yen, the same level as the previous fiscal year.
(3) Qualitative Information related to the Consolidated Earnings Projections
Consolidated business forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 remains unchanged from the figures announced on May 11, 2022.
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022
２．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: million of yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2022
As of Jun. 30, 2022
Assets：
Cash and due from banks
2,651,118
1,885,929
Call loans and bills bought
6,119
-
Monetary claims bought
5,706
-
Trading securities
942
905
Money held in trust
8,268
7,260
Securities
2,501,019
2,428,650
Loans and bills discounted
5,758,096
5,767,389
Foreign exchanges
34,244
9,931
Lease receivables and investments in leases
60,191
59,401
Other assets
78,824
82,716
Tangible fixed assets
66,191
65,853
Intangible fixed assets
9,236
8,791
Retirement benefit asset
10,813
11,362
Deferred tax assets
1,488
11,802
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
8,764
8,521
Allowance for loan losses
(52,485)
(52,285)
Total assets
11,148,539
10,296,231
Liabilities：
Deposits
7,959,333
7,959,308
Negotiable certificates of deposit
209,258
253,026
Call money and bills sold
70,496
72,440
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
8,153
8,374
Cash collateral received for securities lent
732,995
475,307
Borrowed money
1,500,795
882,138
Foreign exchanges
534
346
Bonds payable
50,000
40,000
Borrowed money from trust account
12,056
12,526
Other liabilities
57,106
67,387
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
59
13
Retirement benefit liability
362
369
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
204
191
Provision for reimbursement of deposits
367
337
Provision for point card certificates
155
-
Provision for contingent loss
900
936
Reserves under special laws
0
0
Deferred tax liabilities
359
-
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
7,377
7,377
Acceptances and guarantees
8,764
8,521
Total liabilities
10,619,283
9,788,604
Net assets：
Share capital
48,652
48,652
Capital surplus
29,581
29,581
Retained earnings
407,300
413,037
Treasury shares
(7,352)
(7,352)
Total shareholders' equity
478,181
483,919
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
33,379
6,166
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(137)
(156)
Revaluation reserve for land
13,415
13,415
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
4,417
4,282
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
51,074
23,707
Total net assets
529,256
507,626
Total liabilities and net assets
11,148,539
10,296,231
