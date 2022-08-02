Log in
    8334   JP3276400003

THE GUNMA BANK, LTD.

(8334)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-02 am EDT
377.00 JPY   -2.33%
02:50aGUNMA BANK : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, ending March 31, 2023(235KB)
PU
02:10aGUNMA BANK : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, ending March 31, 2023
PU
05/11The Gunma Bank, Ltd. Provides Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gunma Bank : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, ending March 31, 2023(235KB)

08/02/2022 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 2, 2022

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, ending March 31, 2023

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo(code:8334)

URL:

https://www.gunmabank.co.jp/

Representative:

Akihiko Fukai, President

For Inquiry:

Hideyuki Saito, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

Filing date of Financial Statements:

August 3, 2022 (scheduled)

Trading Accounts:

No

Payment date of cash dividends:

Supplementary Materials :

Attached

IR Conference :

Not scheduled

(Japanese yen amounts of less than 1 million have been rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Highlights (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(:Changes from corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Ｆｉｒｓｔ Quarter

million of yen

million of yen

million of yen

Ended Jun.30, 2022

46,031

2.8

11,932

(30.2)

8,612

(24.9)

Ended Jun.30, 2021

44,767

13.9

17,095

146.6

11,467

108.8

(Note) Comprehensive Income Ｆｉｒｓｔ Quarter ended Ｊｕｎ. 30, 2022: (18,754) million of yen [

― %]

Ｆｉｒｓｔ Quarter ended Ｊｕｎ. 30, 2021: 13,841

million of yen [(41.3)%]

Profit per Share

Profit per Share (Diluted)

Ｆｉｒｓｔ Quarter

yen

yen

Ended Jun.30, 2022

20.97

Ended Jun.30, 2021

27.28

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Capital Assets to

Total Assets

As of

million of yen

million of yen

Jun.30, 2022

10,296,231

507,626

4.9

Mar.31, 2022

11,148,539

529,256

4.7

(Reference) Capital assets as of

Jun. 30, 2022

: 507,626 million of yen;

Mar. 31, 2022 : 529,256 million of yen

(Note) "Capital Assets to Total Assets" represents

"Total Net Assets" ÷ "Total Assets" at term end.

"Capital Assets to Total Assets" stated above was not calculated based on the public notice of "Capital Assets to Total Assets".

2. Cash Dividends for Shareholders

Annual Cash Dividends Per Share

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

Total

Quarter-end

Quarter-end

Quarter-end

Year-end

Fiscal year

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Ended Mar. 31, 2022

7.00

7.00

14.00

Ending Mar. 31, 2023

Ending Mar. 31, 2023(Projection)

8.00

8.00

16.00

(Note) Revisions of released cash dividends projections: No

3. Consolidated Earnings Projections for Fiscal year 2022

(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(:Changes from corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Profit per Share

Owners of Parent

million of yen

million of yen

yen

Six Months endｉｎｇ Sep. 30, 2022

19,000

(19.6)

13,000

(15.4)

31.66

Fiscal Year endｉｎｇ Mar. 31, 2023

39,000

(0.3)

27,000

2.1

65.75

(Note) Revisions of released earnings projections: No

Notes

(1)

Material changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2)

Adoption of particular accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3)

Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and restatement

Changes in accounting principles accordance with changes in accounting standard, etc.:

Yes

Other changes in accounting principles:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common stock)

Number of issued shares (including treasury shares):

Jun. 30, 2022

425,888,177

Shares

Mar. 31, 2022

425,888,177

Shares

Number of treasury shares:

Jun. 30, 2022

15,224,683

Shares

Mar. 31, 2022

15,224,436

Shares

Average number of issued shares :

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022

410,663,696

Shares

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021

420,339,647

Shares

This quarterly report is out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or independent audit firms.

Notes for using forecasts information, etc.

The description of future performance of this report is based on information which is presently available and certain assumptions which are considered to be reasonable, and it does not guarantee future performance. Please take note that future performance may differ from forecasts depending on various future factors.

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information

(1)

Qualitative Information related to the Results of Operations

･･････････････････････････････････

2

(2)

Qualitative Information related to the Financial Conditions

･･･････････････････････････････････

2

(3)

Qualitative Information related to the Consolidated Earnings Projections ･････････････････････

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････

3

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ････････････････････

4

(3)

Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ････････････････････････････････････

5

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････

5

(Note on Significant Changes in The Amounts of Shareholders' Equity) ････････････････････････

5

(Changes in Accounting Principles) ･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････

5

(Additional Information) ･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････

5

Supplementary Information ･･･････････････････････････････････････････････････････････････

6

- 1 -

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022

1. Qualitative Information

(1) Qualitative Information related to the Results of Operations

Operating results for the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review were as follows. Ordinary income amounted to 46,031 million of yen , an increase of 1,263 million of yen year on year, mainly due to increases in other income such as gain on sales of stock and other securities, etc. Ordinary expenses amounted to 34,099 million of yen, an increase of 6,426 million of yen year on year, mainly due to increases in other ordinary expenses such as loss on sales of bonds, etc.

As a result, ordinary profit amounted to 11,932 million of yen, a decrease of 5,163 million of yen year on year. Also, profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 8,612 million of yen, a decrease of 2,854 million of yen year on year.

(2) Qualitative Information related to the Financial Conditions

The financial status as of the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review was as follows. Total assets decreased by 852.3 billion of yen to 10,296.2 billion of yen during the period under review, whereas total liabilities decreased by 830.6 billion of yen to 9,788.6 billion of yen during the period under review.

Also, net assets decreased by 21.6 billion of yen to 507.6 billion of yen during the period under review.

As for the main accounts, loans and bills discounted increased by 9.2 billion of yen to 5,767.3 billion of yen during the period under review.

Securities decreased by 72.3 billion of yen to 2,428.6 billion of yen during the period under review. Deposits amounted to 7,959.3 billion of yen, the same level as the previous fiscal year.

(3) Qualitative Information related to the Consolidated Earnings Projections

Consolidated business forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 remains unchanged from the figures announced on May 11, 2022.

- 2 -

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022

２．Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: million of yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2022

As of Jun. 30, 2022

Assets：

Cash and due from banks

2,651,118

1,885,929

Call loans and bills bought

6,119

-

Monetary claims bought

5,706

-

Trading securities

942

905

Money held in trust

8,268

7,260

Securities

2,501,019

2,428,650

Loans and bills discounted

5,758,096

5,767,389

Foreign exchanges

34,244

9,931

Lease receivables and investments in leases

60,191

59,401

Other assets

78,824

82,716

Tangible fixed assets

66,191

65,853

Intangible fixed assets

9,236

8,791

Retirement benefit asset

10,813

11,362

Deferred tax assets

1,488

11,802

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

8,764

8,521

Allowance for loan losses

(52,485)

(52,285)

Total assets

11,148,539

10,296,231

Liabilities：

Deposits

7,959,333

7,959,308

Negotiable certificates of deposit

209,258

253,026

Call money and bills sold

70,496

72,440

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

8,153

8,374

Cash collateral received for securities lent

732,995

475,307

Borrowed money

1,500,795

882,138

Foreign exchanges

534

346

Bonds payable

50,000

40,000

Borrowed money from trust account

12,056

12,526

Other liabilities

57,106

67,387

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

59

13

Retirement benefit liability

362

369

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

204

191

Provision for reimbursement of deposits

367

337

Provision for point card certificates

155

-

Provision for contingent loss

900

936

Reserves under special laws

0

0

Deferred tax liabilities

359

-

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

7,377

7,377

Acceptances and guarantees

8,764

8,521

Total liabilities

10,619,283

9,788,604

Net assets：

Share capital

48,652

48,652

Capital surplus

29,581

29,581

Retained earnings

407,300

413,037

Treasury shares

(7,352)

(7,352)

Total shareholders' equity

478,181

483,919

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

33,379

6,166

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(137)

(156)

Revaluation reserve for land

13,415

13,415

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

4,417

4,282

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

51,074

23,707

Total net assets

529,256

507,626

Total liabilities and net assets

11,148,539

10,296,231

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gunma Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 06:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
