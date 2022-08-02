Gunma Bank : Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, ending March 31, 2023(235KB)

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022

1. Qualitative Information

(1) Qualitative Information related to the Results of Operations

Operating results for the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review were as follows. Ordinary income amounted to 46,031 million of yen , an increase of 1,263 million of yen year on year, mainly due to increases in other income such as gain on sales of stock and other securities, etc. Ordinary expenses amounted to 34,099 million of yen, an increase of 6,426 million of yen year on year, mainly due to increases in other ordinary expenses such as loss on sales of bonds, etc.

As a result, ordinary profit amounted to 11,932 million of yen, a decrease of 5,163 million of yen year on year. Also, profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 8,612 million of yen, a decrease of 2,854 million of yen year on year.

(2) Qualitative Information related to the Financial Conditions

The financial status as of the end of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review was as follows. Total assets decreased by 852.3 billion of yen to 10,296.2 billion of yen during the period under review, whereas total liabilities decreased by 830.6 billion of yen to 9,788.6 billion of yen during the period under review.

Also, net assets decreased by 21.6 billion of yen to 507.6 billion of yen during the period under review.

As for the main accounts, loans and bills discounted increased by 9.2 billion of yen to 5,767.3 billion of yen during the period under review.

Securities decreased by 72.3 billion of yen to 2,428.6 billion of yen during the period under review. Deposits amounted to 7,959.3 billion of yen, the same level as the previous fiscal year.

(3) Qualitative Information related to the Consolidated Earnings Projections

Consolidated business forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 remains unchanged from the figures announced on May 11, 2022.