These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the Japanese originals shall prevail. The Bank (hereinafter defined) assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from or in connection with the translations.

(Securities Code: 8334) May 30, 2024 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: May 22, 2024)

To Shareholders:

Akihiko Fukai

President and Representative

Director

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

194 Motosojamachi, Maebashi,

Gunma, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 139TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 139th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Gunma Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank"). The meeting will be held for the purposes described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank has taken measures to electronically provide the information in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures"), which are posted on each of the following websites. Please access either of these websites and confirm the information.

[Bank's website] https://www.gunmabank.co.jp/ir/library/en/en4.html

[Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(Please access the TSE website above and enter and search for "Gunma Bank" in the issue name (company name) field or the Bank's securities code "8334" in the code field. Then, select "Basic information", "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and check "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" under "Filed information available for public inspection.")

If you are not attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted as the matters subject to electronic provision measures and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place:

3F, Main Conference Room, Head Office of the Bank,

194 Motosojamachi, Maebashi, Gunma, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the

Bank's 139th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

1

2. The Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 139th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors

Proposal No. 3: Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

4. Exercise of Voting Rights, etc.:

  1. If a shareholder exercises the voting right both via the Internet and in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, the vote via the Internet shall be deemed to be the intention of a shareholder.
    In addition, if a shareholder exercises voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last vote shall be deemed to be the intention of the shareholder.
    If you return the Voting Rights Exercise Form without indicating approval or disapproval, it shall be deemed a vote of approval for the proposal.
  2. In accordance with applicable laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Incorporation of the Bank, among the documents needed to be provided at the time of this notice of convocation, the items below are not described in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested document delivery.
    1. "Matters regarding stock acquisition rights of the Bank" in the Business Report
    2. Non-ConsolidatedStatements of Changes in Equity and Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
    3. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the above items.

  1. Should the matters subject to electronic provision measures require revisions, the revised version will be posted on each website stated in this notice of convocation, along with the original version.

2

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and Matters for References

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

In regard to the appropriation of surplus for this fiscal year, the Bank has considered its profitability conditions and internal reserves. The rate of return to shareholders in respect of the fiscal year, which is the total annual dividends plus acquisition of treasury stock, is approximately 53% of the profit attributable to owners of the parent company.

The Bank hereby proposes the appropriation of surplus as follows.

1. Matters concerning year-end dividends

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Matters concerning the allotment of dividends to shareholders and an aggregate amount thereof 12.00 yen per share of common stock of the Bank, with a total of 4,709,864,088 yen

(Since 10.00 yen per share was paid as an interim dividend, annual dividends will be 22.00 yen per share.)

  1. Effective date of distribution of dividend June 21, 2024

2. Other matters concerning the appropriation of surplus

  1. Item and amount of surplus to be increased

General reserve

15,000,000,000 yen

(2) Item and amount of surplus to be decreased

Retained earnings brought forward

15,000,000,000 yen

(Reference 1) Shareholder return policy

As a regional financial institution, the Bank strives to increase our equity capital and expand shareholder returns by balancing profitability, investment for growth, and other considerations. Specifically, the rate of return to shareholders by way of the total of stable dividends and acquisition of treasury stock will have a target of 40% of profit attributable to owners of the parent company.

(Reference 2) Dividend per 1 ordinary share

Year-end dividend

Interim dividend

JPY13.0

JPY13.0

JPY14.0

JPY18.0

JPY22.0 JPY28.0 (Forecast)

JPY7.0 JPY7.0

JPY7.0

JPY10.0

JPY12.0

JPY14.0 (Forecast)

JPY6.0 JPY6.0

JPY7.0

JPY8.0

JPY10.0

JPY14.0 (Forecast)

F2019

F2020

F2021

F2022

F2023

F2024 (Forecast)

3

Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors

The terms of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Bank hereby proposes the election of ten (10) Directors, adding one (1) Outside Director to strengthen corporate governance further.

The candidates are as follows:

Candidates for Director

Current position at the

Attendance at

No.

Name

Gender

Board of

Bank

Directors

meetings

Akihiko Fukai

Director and President

Male

1

Reelection

12/12 (100%)

Hiroyuki Irisawa

Senior Managing

Male

2

Reelection

12/12 (100%)

Director

Akihiro Goto

Managing Director

Male

3

Reelection

12/12 (100%)

Tsutomu Takei

Managing Director

Male

4

Reelection

12/12 (100%)

Takeo Uchibori

Managing Director

Male

5

Reelection

12/12 (100%)

Akihiko Horie

Senior Managing

6

New

Male

Executive Officer

candidate

Candidate for

Jun Kondo

Outside Director

Outside Director

Male

7

Reelection

12/12 (100%)

Independent

Officer

Candidate for

Kuniko Nishikawa

Outside Director

Outside Director

Female

11/12

8

Reelection

Independent

(91%)

Officer

Candidate for

Kazuhito Osugi

Outside Director

Outside Director

Male

9

Reelection

12/12 (100%)

Independent

Officer

Candidate for

10

New

Takuji Kanai

Outside Director

Male

candidate

Independent

Officer

4

No.

Name

Career, positions, and responsibilities at the Bank,

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Bank held

April 1984

Joined the Bank

June 2003

General Manager, Osaka Branch

June 2005

General Manager, Kiryu Branch

June 2007

General Manager, Ota Branch

June 2009

General Manager, Risk Management Department

June 2011

General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

June 2013

Director and General Manager, Corporate Planning

Department

June 2014

Managing Director and General Manager, Business

Akihiko Fukai

Planning & Administration Department

June 2015

Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning

(November 3, 1960)

Department, Systems Development Department and Tokyo

Reelection

Liaison Office

281,685 shares

Attendance at

Board

June 2016

Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning

Department, Systems Development Department, Tokyo

of Directors meetings

Liaison Office and Secretariat

1

12/12

June 2017

Senior Managing Director and in charge of Corporate

Planning Department, Systems Development Department,

Tokyo Liaison Office and Secretariat

October 2017

Senior Managing Director and in charge of Corporate

Planning Department, Systems Development Department

and Secretariat

June 2018

Senior Managing Director and in charge of Corporate

Planning Department, Personnel Department and

Secretariat

June 2019

President and Representative Director and in charge of

general operations (current position)

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Akihiko Fukai has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the corporate planning

division and systems development division, but also in the sales division, risk management division and personnel

and secretariat division, etc., and is well-versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served as Director

since June 2013 and President and Representative Director since June 2019, and has been appropriately fulfilling

these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the

management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.

5

No.

Name

Career, positions, and responsibilities at the Bank,

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Bank held

April 1984

Joined the Bank

October 2003

Administration Deputy Manager, Takasaki Branch

June 2005

Chairman, Opening Preparation Committee, Tokorozawa

Corporate Sales Office (Sub-branch)

October 2006

General Manager, Tokorozawa Branch

December 2006

Deputy General Manager, Credit Department

June 2009

General Manager, Credit Operations Office, Credit

Department

June 2011

General Manager, Kumagaya Branch

Hiroyuki Irisawa

June 2014

General Manager, General Affairs Department

June 2016

Executive Officer and General Manager,

Corporate

(June 26, 1960)

Planning Department

Reelection

June 2018

Managing Executive Officer and General

Manager,

114,090 shares

Corporate Planning Department

Attendance at Board

June 2019

Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning

of Directors meetings

2

12/12

Department, General Affairs Department and Systems

Development Department

June 2020

Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning

Department, General Affairs Department, Systems

Development Department and

June 2022

Financial Markets & International Department

Senior Managing Director and in charge of Business

Planning & Administration Department, Customer

Consulting Department, Personal Consulting Department

and Specialized Finance

Department

April 2024

Senior Managing Director and in charge of Customer

Consulting Department, Group Business Strategy

Department, Specialized

Finance Department and

Personal Loan Administration Department

(current position)

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Hiroyuki Irisawa has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the corporate planning division, but also in the credit division, general affairs division, sales division, etc., and is well-versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served as Director since June 2019, and has been appropriately fulfilling these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.

6

No.

Name

Career, positions and responsibilities at the Bank,

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Bank held

April 1986

Joined the Bank

October 2005

General Manager, Kasakake Branch

August 2008

Deputy General Manager, Personnel Department

October 2010

Senior Deputy General Manager, Personnel Department

Akihiro Goto

June 2012

Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning

Department

(July 20, 1962)

June 2014

General Manager, Isesaki Branch

Reelection

June 2016

General Manager, Inspection & Audit Department

June 2017

Executive Officer and General Manager, Inspection &

77,856 shares

Attendance at Board

Audit Department

of Directors meetings

June 2018

Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel

3

12/12

Department

June 2019

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

Personnel Department

June 2022

Managing Director and in charge of Personnel Department,

Risk Management Department and Secretariat (current

position)

[Reason for nomination

as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Akihiro Goto has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the personnel division, but

also in the inspection & audit division, corporate planning division, risk management division, etc., and is well-

versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served as Director since June 2022, and has been

appropriately fulfilling these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can

contribute to the management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.

7

No.

Name

Career, positions and responsibilities at the Bank,

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Bank held

April 1986

Joined the Bank

April 2008

General Manager, Kawagoe Branch

April 2010

General Manager, Human Resources Development Office,

Personnel Department

June 2012

Senior Deputy General Manager, Personnel Department

July 2013

General Manager, Secretariat

Tsutomu Takei

June 2015

General Manager, Shibukawa Branch

(December 6, 1963)

June 2017

Executive Officer and General Manager, Utsunomiya

Reelection

Branch

126,622 shares

Attendance at Board

June 2019

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

Business Planning & Administration Department

of Directors meetings

September 2019 Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, Head

4

12/12

Office Sales Department

June 2021

Managing Executive Officer and Area General Manager

(Maebashi, Isesaki and Hokumou)

June 2022

Managing Director and in charge of Credit Department,

Operations Administration Department, Operations

Department and General Affairs Department (current

position)

[Reason for nomination

as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Tsutomu Takei has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the personnel and secretariat

division, but also in the credit division, operations division, etc., as well as managing the Maebashi, Isesaki and Hokumou

areas as an Area General Manager, and is well- versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served

as Director since June 2022, and has been appropriately fulfilling these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has

judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as

a candidate for Director.

8

No.

Name

Career, positions, and responsibilities at the Bank,

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Bank held

April 1987

Joined the Bank

August 2009

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Department

June 2011

General Manager, Takasaki Higashi Branch

July 2013

General Manager, Sales Strategy Office, Business Planning

& Administration Department

June 2014

Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning

Takeo Uchibori

Department

June 2016

General Manager, Ota Branch

(September 29, 1963)

June 2018

Executive Officer and General Manager, Credit Department

Reelection

June 2019

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

67,200 shares

Corporate Planning Department

Attendance at Board

December 2020

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

of Directors meetings

12/12

Corporate Planning Department

Representative Director, Gunma Regional Advanced

5

Solution Partners, Inc.

April 2021

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

June 2022

Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning

Department, Systems Development Department and

Financial Markets & International Department

April 2024 Managing Director, Commissioning General Manager,

Digital Innovation Department and in charge of

Corporate Planning Department, Financial Markets &

International Department, Systems Development

Department and Digital Innovation Department (current

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Takeo Uchibori has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the corporate planning division, but also in the credit division, sales division, systems development division, treasury & securities division, etc., and is well-versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served as Director since June 2022, and has been appropriately fulfilling these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.

9

No.

Name

Career, positions, and responsibilities at the Bank,

Number of

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Bank held

April 1985

Joined the Bank

June 2005

General Manager, Nakaizumi Branch

June 2007

General Manager, Shinjuku Yotsuya Branch

June 2010

Senior Deputy General Manager, Ota Branch

October 2011

General Manager, Maebashi Branch

July 2013

General Manager, Omiya Branch

Akihiko Horie

June 2016

Executive Officer and General Manager, Customer

Consulting Department

(October 11, 1962)

June 2018

Managing Executive Officer and

General Manager,

75,616 shares

New candidate

Ota Branch

June 2020

Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

6

June 2021

Business Planning & Administration Department

Managing Executive

Officer and

Area General

Manager (Ota, Kiryu, Tatebayashi and Tochigi)

June 2023

Senior Managing Executive Officer and General

Manager, Business Planning & Administration

Department

April 2024

Senior Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,

Customer Consulting

Department (current position)

[Reason for nomination

as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Akihiko Horie has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the sales division, but also

managing the Ota, Kiryu, Tatebayashi and Tochigi areas as an Area General Manager, and is well-versed in the

operations of the Bank. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the management

of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Gunma Bank Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 00:14:09 UTC.