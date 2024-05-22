These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the Japanese originals shall prevail. The Bank (hereinafter defined) assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from or in connection with the translations.

(Securities Code: 8334) May 30, 2024 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: May 22, 2024)

To Shareholders:

Akihiko Fukai

President and Representative

Director

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

194 Motosojamachi, Maebashi,

Gunma, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 139TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 139th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Gunma Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank"). The meeting will be held for the purposes described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank has taken measures to electronically provide the information in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures"), which are posted on each of the following websites. Please access either of these websites and confirm the information.

[Bank's website] https://www.gunmabank.co.jp/ir/library/en/en4.html

[Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(Please access the TSE website above and enter and search for "Gunma Bank" in the issue name (company name) field or the Bank's securities code "8334" in the code field. Then, select "Basic information", "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and check "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" under "Filed information available for public inspection.")

If you are not attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted as the matters subject to electronic provision measures and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place: 3F, Main Conference Room, Head Office of the Bank, 194 Motosojamachi, Maebashi, Gunma, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the

Bank's 139th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)