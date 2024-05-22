These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.
In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the Japanese originals shall prevail. The Bank (hereinafter defined) assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from or in connection with the translations.
(Securities Code: 8334) May 30, 2024 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: May 22, 2024)
To Shareholders:
Akihiko Fukai
President and Representative
Director
The Gunma Bank, Ltd.
194 Motosojamachi, Maebashi,
Gunma, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 139TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially invited to attend the 139th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Gunma Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank"). The meeting will be held for the purposes described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Bank has taken measures to electronically provide the information in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "matters subject to electronic provision measures"), which are posted on each of the following websites. Please access either of these websites and confirm the information.
[Bank's website] https://www.gunmabank.co.jp/ir/library/en/en4.html
[Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
(Please access the TSE website above and enter and search for "Gunma Bank" in the issue name (company name) field or the Bank's securities code "8334" in the code field. Then, select "Basic information", "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and check "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" under "Filed information available for public inspection.")
If you are not attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders posted as the matters subject to electronic provision measures and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Japan time.
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
3F, Main Conference Room, Head Office of the Bank,
194 Motosojamachi, Maebashi, Gunma, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the
Bank's 139th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
1
2. The Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 139th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
4. Exercise of Voting Rights, etc.:
-
If a shareholder exercises the voting right both via the Internet and in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, the vote via the Internet shall be deemed to be the intention of a shareholder.
In addition, if a shareholder exercises voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last vote shall be deemed to be the intention of the shareholder.
If you return the Voting Rights Exercise Form without indicating approval or disapproval, it shall be deemed a vote of approval for the proposal.
- In accordance with applicable laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Incorporation of the Bank, among the documents needed to be provided at the time of this notice of convocation, the items below are not described in the documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested document delivery.
- "Matters regarding stock acquisition rights of the Bank" in the Business Report
- Non-ConsolidatedStatements of Changes in Equity and Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity and Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in the Consolidated Financial Statements
The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the above items.
- Should the matters subject to electronic provision measures require revisions, the revised version will be posted on each website stated in this notice of convocation, along with the original version.
2
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and Matters for References
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
In regard to the appropriation of surplus for this fiscal year, the Bank has considered its profitability conditions and internal reserves. The rate of return to shareholders in respect of the fiscal year, which is the total annual dividends plus acquisition of treasury stock, is approximately 53% of the profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
The Bank hereby proposes the appropriation of surplus as follows.
1. Matters concerning year-end dividends
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Matters concerning the allotment of dividends to shareholders and an aggregate amount thereof 12.00 yen per share of common stock of the Bank, with a total of 4,709,864,088 yen
(Since 10.00 yen per share was paid as an interim dividend, annual dividends will be 22.00 yen per share.)
- Effective date of distribution of dividend June 21, 2024
2. Other matters concerning the appropriation of surplus
- Item and amount of surplus to be increased
General reserve
15,000,000,000 yen
(2) Item and amount of surplus to be decreased
Retained earnings brought forward
15,000,000,000 yen
(Reference 1) Shareholder return policy
As a regional financial institution, the Bank strives to increase our equity capital and expand shareholder returns by balancing profitability, investment for growth, and other considerations. Specifically, the rate of return to shareholders by way of the total of stable dividends and acquisition of treasury stock will have a target of 40% of profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
(Reference 2) Dividend per 1 ordinary share
Year-end dividend
Interim dividend
JPY13.0
JPY13.0
JPY14.0
JPY18.0
JPY22.0 JPY28.0 (Forecast)
JPY7.0 JPY7.0
JPY7.0
JPY10.0
JPY12.0
JPY14.0 (Forecast)
JPY6.0 JPY6.0
JPY7.0
JPY8.0
JPY10.0
JPY14.0 (Forecast)
F2019
F2020
F2021
F2022
F2023
F2024 (Forecast)
3
Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors
The terms of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Bank hereby proposes the election of ten (10) Directors, adding one (1) Outside Director to strengthen corporate governance further.
The candidates are as follows:
Candidates for Director
Current position at the
Attendance at
No.
Name
Gender
Board of
Bank
Directors
meetings
Akihiko Fukai
Director and President
Male
1
Reelection
12/12 (100%)
Hiroyuki Irisawa
Senior Managing
Male
2
Reelection
12/12 (100%)
Director
Akihiro Goto
Managing Director
Male
3
Reelection
12/12 (100%)
Tsutomu Takei
Managing Director
Male
4
Reelection
12/12 (100%)
Takeo Uchibori
Managing Director
Male
5
Reelection
12/12 (100%)
Akihiko Horie
Senior Managing
6
New
Male
－
Executive Officer
candidate
Candidate for
Jun Kondo
Outside Director
Outside Director
Male
7
Reelection
12/12 (100%)
Independent
Officer
Candidate for
Kuniko Nishikawa
Outside Director
Outside Director
Female
11/12
8
Reelection
Independent
(91%)
Officer
Candidate for
Kazuhito Osugi
Outside Director
Outside Director
Male
9
Reelection
12/12 (100%)
Independent
Officer
Candidate for
10
New
Takuji Kanai
Outside Director
－
Male
－
candidate
Independent
Officer
4
No.
Name
Career, positions, and responsibilities at the Bank,
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
April 1984
Joined the Bank
June 2003
General Manager, Osaka Branch
June 2005
General Manager, Kiryu Branch
June 2007
General Manager, Ota Branch
June 2009
General Manager, Risk Management Department
June 2011
General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
June 2013
Director and General Manager, Corporate Planning
Department
June 2014
Managing Director and General Manager, Business
Akihiko Fukai
Planning & Administration Department
June 2015
Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning
(November 3, 1960)
Department, Systems Development Department and Tokyo
Reelection
Liaison Office
281,685 shares
Attendance at
Board
June 2016
Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning
Department, Systems Development Department, Tokyo
of Directors meetings
Liaison Office and Secretariat
1
12/12
June 2017
Senior Managing Director and in charge of Corporate
Planning Department, Systems Development Department,
Tokyo Liaison Office and Secretariat
October 2017
Senior Managing Director and in charge of Corporate
Planning Department, Systems Development Department
and Secretariat
June 2018
Senior Managing Director and in charge of Corporate
Planning Department, Personnel Department and
Secretariat
June 2019
President and Representative Director and in charge of
general operations (current position)
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Akihiko Fukai has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the corporate planning
division and systems development division, but also in the sales division, risk management division and personnel
and secretariat division, etc., and is well-versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served as Director
since June 2013 and President and Representative Director since June 2019, and has been appropriately fulfilling
these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the
management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.
5
No.
Name
Career, positions, and responsibilities at the Bank,
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
April 1984
Joined the Bank
October 2003
Administration Deputy Manager, Takasaki Branch
June 2005
Chairman, Opening Preparation Committee, Tokorozawa
Corporate Sales Office (Sub-branch)
October 2006
General Manager, Tokorozawa Branch
December 2006
Deputy General Manager, Credit Department
June 2009
General Manager, Credit Operations Office, Credit
Department
June 2011
General Manager, Kumagaya Branch
Hiroyuki Irisawa
June 2014
General Manager, General Affairs Department
June 2016
Executive Officer and General Manager,
Corporate
(June 26, 1960)
Planning Department
Reelection
June 2018
Managing Executive Officer and General
Manager,
114,090 shares
Corporate Planning Department
Attendance at Board
June 2019
Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning
of Directors meetings
2
12/12
Department, General Affairs Department and Systems
Development Department
June 2020
Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning
Department, General Affairs Department, Systems
Development Department and
June 2022
Financial Markets & International Department
Senior Managing Director and in charge of Business
Planning & Administration Department, Customer
Consulting Department, Personal Consulting Department
and Specialized Finance
Department
April 2024
Senior Managing Director and in charge of Customer
Consulting Department, Group Business Strategy
Department, Specialized
Finance Department and
Personal Loan Administration Department
(current position)
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Hiroyuki Irisawa has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the corporate planning division, but also in the credit division, general affairs division, sales division, etc., and is well-versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served as Director since June 2019, and has been appropriately fulfilling these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.
6
No.
Name
Career, positions and responsibilities at the Bank,
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
April 1986
Joined the Bank
October 2005
General Manager, Kasakake Branch
August 2008
Deputy General Manager, Personnel Department
October 2010
Senior Deputy General Manager, Personnel Department
Akihiro Goto
June 2012
Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning
Department
(July 20, 1962)
June 2014
General Manager, Isesaki Branch
Reelection
June 2016
General Manager, Inspection & Audit Department
June 2017
Executive Officer and General Manager, Inspection &
77,856 shares
Attendance at Board
Audit Department
of Directors meetings
June 2018
Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel
3
12/12
Department
June 2019
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
Personnel Department
June 2022
Managing Director and in charge of Personnel Department,
Risk Management Department and Secretariat (current
position)
[Reason for nomination
as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Akihiro Goto has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the personnel division, but
also in the inspection & audit division, corporate planning division, risk management division, etc., and is well-
versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served as Director since June 2022, and has been
appropriately fulfilling these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can
contribute to the management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.
7
No.
Name
Career, positions and responsibilities at the Bank,
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
April 1986
Joined the Bank
April 2008
General Manager, Kawagoe Branch
April 2010
General Manager, Human Resources Development Office,
Personnel Department
June 2012
Senior Deputy General Manager, Personnel Department
July 2013
General Manager, Secretariat
Tsutomu Takei
June 2015
General Manager, Shibukawa Branch
(December 6, 1963)
June 2017
Executive Officer and General Manager, Utsunomiya
Reelection
Branch
126,622 shares
Attendance at Board
June 2019
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
Business Planning & Administration Department
of Directors meetings
September 2019 Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, Head
4
12/12
Office Sales Department
June 2021
Managing Executive Officer and Area General Manager
(Maebashi, Isesaki and Hokumou)
June 2022
Managing Director and in charge of Credit Department,
Operations Administration Department, Operations
Department and General Affairs Department (current
position)
[Reason for nomination
as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Tsutomu Takei has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the personnel and secretariat
division, but also in the credit division, operations division, etc., as well as managing the Maebashi, Isesaki and Hokumou
areas as an Area General Manager, and is well- versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served
as Director since June 2022, and has been appropriately fulfilling these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has
judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as
a candidate for Director.
8
No.
Name
Career, positions, and responsibilities at the Bank,
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
April 1987
Joined the Bank
August 2009
Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning Department
June 2011
General Manager, Takasaki Higashi Branch
July 2013
General Manager, Sales Strategy Office, Business Planning
& Administration Department
June 2014
Senior Deputy General Manager, Corporate Planning
Takeo Uchibori
Department
June 2016
General Manager, Ota Branch
(September 29, 1963)
June 2018
Executive Officer and General Manager, Credit Department
Reelection
June 2019
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
67,200 shares
Corporate Planning Department
Attendance at Board
December 2020
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
of Directors meetings
12/12
Corporate Planning Department
Representative Director, Gunma Regional Advanced
5
Solution Partners, Inc.
April 2021
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
Corporate Planning Department
June 2022
Managing Director and in charge of Corporate Planning
Department, Systems Development Department and
Financial Markets & International Department
April 2024 Managing Director, Commissioning General Manager,
Digital Innovation Department and in charge of
Corporate Planning Department, Financial Markets &
International Department, Systems Development
Department and Digital Innovation Department (current
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Takeo Uchibori has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the corporate planning division, but also in the credit division, sales division, systems development division, treasury & securities division, etc., and is well-versed in the operations of the Bank. Additionally, he has served as Director since June 2022, and has been appropriately fulfilling these duties and responsibilities. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the management of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.
9
No.
Name
Career, positions, and responsibilities at the Bank,
Number of
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Bank held
April 1985
Joined the Bank
June 2005
General Manager, Nakaizumi Branch
June 2007
General Manager, Shinjuku Yotsuya Branch
June 2010
Senior Deputy General Manager, Ota Branch
October 2011
General Manager, Maebashi Branch
July 2013
General Manager, Omiya Branch
Akihiko Horie
June 2016
Executive Officer and General Manager, Customer
Consulting Department
(October 11, 1962)
June 2018
Managing Executive Officer and
General Manager,
75,616 shares
New candidate
Ota Branch
June 2020
Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
6
June 2021
Business Planning & Administration Department
Managing Executive
Officer and
Area General
Manager (Ota, Kiryu, Tatebayashi and Tochigi)
June 2023
Senior Managing Executive Officer and General
Manager, Business Planning & Administration
Department
April 2024
Senior Managing Executive Officer and General Manager,
Customer Consulting
Department (current position)
[Reason for nomination
as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Akihiko Horie has extensive business experience through involvement not only in the sales division, but also
managing the Ota, Kiryu, Tatebayashi and Tochigi areas as an Area General Manager, and is well-versed in the
operations of the Bank. The Bank has judged that his experience and knowledge can contribute to the management
of the Bank as Director and has nominated him as a candidate for Director.
10
