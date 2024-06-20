These documents are partial translations of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

(Securities Code: 8334)

June 20, 2024

To Shareholders:

Akihiko Fukai

President and Representative

Director

The Gunma Bank, Ltd.

194 Motosojamachi, Maebashi,

Gunma, Japan

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF

THE 139TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

The following matters were resolved at the 139th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of The Gunma Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank").

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 139th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 139th Fiscal Year (from

April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated

Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit &

Supervisory Board

The contents of the above matters were duly reported.

Proposal to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and the year- end dividend for the fiscal year under review was decided to be 12.00 yen per share. (As 10.00 yen per share was paid as an interim dividend, annual dividends will be 22.00 yen per share.)

Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Eight (8) Directors Akihiko Fukai, Hiroyuki Irisawa, Akihiro Goto, Tsutomu Takei, Takeo Uchibori, Jun Kondo, Kuniko Nishikawa and Kazuhito Osugi were reelected, and both Akihiko Horie and Takuji Kanai were newly elected. All of them have assumed their respective positions.

Furthermore, Mr. Jun Kondo, Ms. Kuniko Nishikawa, Mr. Kazuhito Osugi and Mr. Takuji Kanai are Outside Directors.

Proposal No. 3: Election of Three (3) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. Yasuo Kamiya was reelected, and both Kimitoshi Mashimo and Sumiko Suzuki were newly elected. All of them have assumed their respective positions. Furthermore, Mr. Yasuo Kamiya and Ms. Sumiko Suzuki are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.