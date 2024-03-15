2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body

Location

The Gym Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023, pp. 71, 79

Critical concerns are communicated to the highest governance body by escalation through the relevant grievance mechanism, such as the Whistleblowing Policy.

People and Operations is a standing agenda item for the Board. The Group encourages staff to report any concerns they believe must be brought to management's attention concerning any financial or other impropriety. All employees receive a copy of the employee handbook, which includes whistleblowing arrangements and sets out the procedures to follow should a staff member wish to raise concerns in confidence regarding suspicions of wrongdoing or unethical conduct, anonymously if preferred.

No critical concerns were communicated to the highest governance body during the reporting period.

In 2023, the following measures were taken to advance the collective knowledge, skills, and experience of the highest governance body on sustainable development:

The Sustainability Committee receives reports from the ESG, Health & Safety and EDI Workstreams at least 3 times per year.

Board members not on the Sustainability Committee have access to the materials presented to the meetings and are invited to attend by the Chair of the Sustainability Committee.

The Sustainability Committee escalates relevant items for the Board's attention as required.

The Gym Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023, pp. 80- 83

The Gym Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023, pp. 92- 95

The Gym Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023, pp. 92- 95

The Gym Group plc Annual Report and Accounts 2023, p. 105

The ratio of the annual total compensation for the organisation's highest-paid individual to the median annual total compensation for all employees (excluding the highest-paid individual) is: 33:1

https://www.tggplc.com/sustainability/strategy

The Gym Group policy commitments can be found here:

https://www.tggplc.com/sustainability/policy-statements

The Gym Group embeds its policy commitments through:

Publishing policies internally on the Company intranet and externally on the Company's website https://www.tggplc.com/sustainability/policy- statements;

3