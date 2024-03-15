welcome Driving a supportive and friendly culture that breaks down barriers remains a fundamental focus of our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy. Aligned to our 'people promise' which outlines our commitment to creating inclusive environments where people can achieve their goals, we have continued to support our teams career development and a culture that supports their success. We are pleased to have reported a 2.7 percentage point reduction in our 2023 gender pay gap, which has closed the gap to 0.6%. We have seen an increase in women being promoted and recruited into the business which has supported our gender balance, particularly at a senior level.

Whilst progress has been made in this area, we have reported a widening of 7.9 percentage points in our mean ethnicity pay gap which for 2023 is 22.7%. We have vibrant and diverse teams across our business and are pleased to report that we continue to represent the ethnic diversity of the communities we serve; however we recognise for us to close our ethnicity pay gap, this must be better reflected in our senior leadership teams (SLT). We are confident in our 'People Plan' which incorporates an EDI lens on both how we attract talent into our business and the experiences and support we have in place to ensure they thrive, grow and develop with us. We have continued to deliver management development programmes and provide learning pathways through apprenticeships, professional qualifications and mentoring. At the start of 2023, we launched our Female Leadership Development programme and engaged in the WiHTL led Ethnic Future Leaders programme to further support the progression of diverse talent. We continue to report against our gender parity pledges to our Sustainability Committee and in September 2023 introduced an ethnic diversity SLT pledge of 20% representation by 2030, with the aim of driving greater focus on how we can improve representation at this level.

Since reporting, we have continued to enhance our employee offering to facilitate greater flexibility and work life balance for our teams. This has included a focus on family friendly policies and our successful accreditation as a Menopause Friendly Employer. In addition, we launched our reverse mentoring programme in partnership with our Cultural Diversity employee group and the senior leadership team. our report This gender and ethnicity pay gap report is made in respect of snapshot data from 5th April 2023 of The Gym Group plc on a Group-wide basis. I confirm that the data contained within this report is accurate and that the statutory data is calculated in line with the methodology outlined in the regulations. Ruth Jackson, People & Development Director