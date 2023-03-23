Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Gym Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GYM   GB00BZBX0P70

THE GYM GROUP PLC

(GYM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:00:30 2023-03-23 am EDT
92.95 GBX   -5.15%
08:00aGym Group chief executive officer to step down on Friday
AN
03/22Fitness chains add financial muscle as more Americans hit the gym
RE
03/17Sterling Could Fall Even if BOE Lifts Rates, Says -2-
DJ
Gym Group chief executive officer to step down on Friday

03/23/2023 | 08:00am EDT
Gym Group PLC - Croydon, England-based chain operator of 230 low-cost gyms - Confirms Richard Darwin will step down as chief executive officer at the close of business on Friday. Darwin's departure was announced in January, when Gym Group said it had begun the process to find a successor. Until then, Founder & Chair John Treharne will be executive chair.

Last week, Gym Group warned it will take longer than first thought for conditions in the gym industry to normalise after the Covid-19 pandemic, noting an "uneven start" to 2023. Membership numbers improved 8.4% from year-end to 890,000 at the end of February, but Gym Group said this growth slowed from 15% in the same time last year. Earnings improved in 2022, with revenue 63% higher at GBP172.9 million from GBP106.0 million, while pretax loss narrowed to GBP19.4 million from GBP44.2 million.

Current stock price: 92.90 pence, down 5.2%

12-month change: down 52%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

03/17Gym : Gender Pay Gap Report 2022
PU
03/17Gym : Ethnicity Pay Gap Report 2022
PU
03/16FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.9% on Lower US Unemployment, ECB Interest Rate Rise
DJ
03/16EARNINGS UPDATES: Gym Group and PensionBee annual losses narrow
AN
03/16UK Gilt Yields Fall After ECB Rate Decision
DJ
03/16Bank Solvency Fears Seem Overdone, But Some Might -2-
DJ
03/16Bank Solvency Fears Seem Overdone, But Some Might Need Support
DJ
Financials
Sales 2023 198 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2023 -7,10 M -8,68 M -8,68 M
Net Debt 2023 445 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2023 -24,5x
Yield 2023 0,43%
Capitalization 175 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 035
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 98,00 GBX
Average target price 180,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 83,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard James Darwin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luke Tait Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Robert Treharne Executive Chairman
Jasper Angus McIntosh Chief Information Officer
Ann-Marie Murphy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GYM GROUP PLC-10.09%214
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-4.34%6 422
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.27.84%2 978
BASIC-FIT N.V.48.12%2 582
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.12.14%1 697
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY16.55%1 365
