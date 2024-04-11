Explanatory Notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting continued

The Chair of the Board has confirmed that the performance of each Director standing for election or re-election continues to be effective and demonstrates commitment to the role. The Board is satisfied that each Independent Non-Executive Director remains independent in character and judgement and that there are no relationships or circumstances likely to affect his or her character or judgement. It unanimously recommends the election or re-election of each Director.

Resolutions 13 and 14 - Re-appointment and remuneration of auditors

The Board, on the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Committee, is proposing the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP. Resolution 14 gives authority to the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration.

Resolution 15 - To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure

Under the Act, political donations to any political parties, independent election candidates or political organisations other than political parties, or the incurring of political expenditure, are prohibited unless authorised by shareholders in advance. Aggregate donations made by the Group of £5,000 or less in any 12-month period will not be caught.

As the legislation is capable of wide interpretation, the terms 'political donation', a 'political party', a 'political organisation' or 'political expenditure' are not easy to define. For example, sponsorship, subscriptions, payment of expenses, paid leave for employees fulfilling public duties, and support for bodies representing the business community in policy review or reform, may fall within the scope of these matters.

Therefore, notwithstanding that the Company has not made a political donation in the past, and has no intention, either now or in the future, of making any political donation or incurring any political expenditure, the Board has decided to propose Resolution 15 in order to allow the Company to continue to support the community and put forward its views to wider business and government interests without running the risk of the Company or its subsidiaries inadvertently breaching the Act through the undertaking of routine activities.

As permitted under the Act, Resolution 15 also covers any political donations made, or political expenditure incurred, by all subsidiaries of the Company at the date on which this resolution is passed or at any time when this resolution has effect. Resolution 15 caps the amount of all forms of political donations and expenditure that the Company and its subsidiaries would be permitted to make at an aggregate of £50,000 and the authority will expire on the earlier of 30 June 2025 or the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2025.

Resolution 16 - To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary shares

At the Annual General Meeting held in May 2023, shareholders authorised the Directors, under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to allot shares without the prior consent of shareholders for a period expiring at the conclusion of the 2024 Annual General Meeting or, if earlier, at the close of business on 30 June 2024. It is proposed to renew this authority and to give the Directors authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares in the Company without the prior consent of shareholders until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of the resolution, or, if earlier, at the close of business on 30 June 2025. Resolution 16 will be proposed as an ordinary resolution.

Paragraph (a)(i) of Resolution 16 will allow the Directors to allot Ordinary shares up to a maximum nominal amount of £5,970.57 representing approximately one third (33.33%) of the Company's existing issued Ordinary share capital and calculated as at

1 April 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document). In accordance with the latest institutional guidelines issued by the Investment Association in February 2023, paragraph (a)(ii) of Resolution 16 will allow Directors to allot, including the Ordinary shares referred to in paragraph (a)(i) of Resolution 16, further of the Company's Ordinary shares in connection with a rights issue or other pre-emptive offer to ordinary shareholders up to a maximum nominal amount of £11,941.14, representing approximately two thirds (66.67%) of the Company's existing issued Ordinary share capital and calculated as at

1 April 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document).

The Directors have no present intention of exercising this authority. If the Directors do exercise the authority, they intend to follow best practice as regards its use, as recommended by the Investment Association.

As at 1 April 2024, the Company held in treasury: (i) no Ordinary shares, and (ii) 48,050 non-voting Deferred Ordinary shares of £1 each.

Resolutions 17 and 18 - To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights (special resolutions)

At last year's meeting, two separate special resolutions were passed, under sections 570 and 573 of the Companies

Act 2006, empowering the Directors to allot equity securities for cash without first being required to offer such shares to existing shareholders. It is proposed that these authorities be renewed in line with the latest institutional shareholder guidelines, including the revised Statement of Principles published by the Pre-Emption Group on 4 November 2022 (the '2022 Statement of Principles').