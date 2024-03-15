Any questions?
The Gym Limited
Tom Stebbings
Fifth Floor
Thomas.stebbings@drax.com
No 1 Croydon
12-16 Addiscombe Road
energy.drax.com
Croydon
11th October 2023
CR0 0XT
Supply of Renewable Power
Your agreement states that 100% of the electricity supplied under your contract will be from Renewable Source generation. On the next page(s) you can see the certificate statement for CP21 (April 2022 to March 2023). This statement details the guarantee of origin certificates specifically attributed to your consumption over this period.
We're here to help
If you have any questions, you can get in touch using the details at the top of this letter.
Drax Energy Solutions Limited Registered in England & Wales, Number 05893966. Registered Office: Drax Power Station, Selby, North Yorkshire YO8 8PH. If you are not the intended recipient, or have received this communication in error, please advise us immediately and securely destroy the communication.
Renewables Certificate Schedule
Entity
Generating
Scheme
Country
Technology
Output period
Certificates
Start certificate no.
End certificate no.
station/Agent
group
group
'Jungs-Åsa 3
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Oct-2022
277
'64300240655600310001711457777
'64300240655600310001711458053
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'RONCHI
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Nov-2022
314
'80325513200000000000885810670
'80325513200000000000885810983
'SOLARPARK LA
GOO
Italy
Solar /
Oct-2022
314
803255132000000000000875291632
803255132000000000000875291945
BRAVA NORD
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
'8032551320011
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Feb-2023
314
'80325513200000000000910512461
'80325513200000000000910512774
08012-Calcinato
'BPS Hrotovice
GOO
Czech
Thermal
Jun-2022
314
'85918240000070000000030047207
'85918240000070000000030047520
Republic
'COLOMBA
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jun-2022
314
'80325513200000000000854450964
'80325513200000000000854451277
'MAREDANA
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jun-2022
314
'80325513200000000000854266279
'80325513200000000000854266592
'ERS02
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Nov-2022
314
'64300240655600310001723784595
'64300240655600310001723784908
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'8032551320011
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
314
'80325513200000000000911243474
'80325513200000000000911243787
84078-Biogas
Industria
'ERS07
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Nov-2022
314
'64300240655600310001723786064
'64300240655600310001723786377
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'8032551320001
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
314
'80325513200000000000912984719
'80325513200000000000912985032
44936-RSB1
'ERS20
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Nov-2022
314
'64300240655600310001723782116
'64300240655600310001723782429
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'Havsnäs F2
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Sep-2022
314
'64300240655600310001697783381
'64300240655600310001697783694
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'Heliovos
GOO
Luxembo
Solar /
Feb-2023
314
'64300240663600000000000496468
'64300240663600000000000496781
Beidweiler
urg
Photovoltai
c /
Unspecified
VILASOLAR 1500
GOO
Spain
Solar /
Jun-2022
314
843701901500000000000945410298
843701901500000000000945410611
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
ENERGIA EOLICA
GOO
Spain
Wind /
May-2022
314
843701901500000000000949582231
843701901500000000000949582544
NOTO SLU
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'Val Cavargna
GOO
Italy
Hydro-
Jul-2022
314
'80325513200000000000874707437
'80325513200000000000874707750
electric
head
installation
s /
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
8032551320016
GOO
Italy
Hydro-
Apr-2022
314
803255132000000000000838025360
803255132000000000000838025673
66598
electric
head
installation
s /
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
'Ås 3
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Sep-2022
314
'64300240655600310001698245377
'64300240655600310001698245690
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'5713131740016
GOO
Denmark
Wind /
Aug-2022
314
'64300240655590021000191025444
'64300240655590021000191025757
99894
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'Töftedal Verk 10
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Aug-2022
314
'64300240655600310001686071876
'64300240655600310001686072189
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'PFV NA SIQUIA
GOO
Spain
Solar /
Nov-2022
314
'84370190150000000000989948507
'84370190150000000000989948820
Photovoltai
c /
Unspecified
'PALAZZO
GOO
Italy
Solar /
Oct-2022
314
'80325513200000000000880158155
'80325513200000000000880158468
PIGNANO
Photovoltai
c /
Unspecified
'Lyngby 3 NO
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Jan-2023
313
'64300240655600310001754452925
'64300240655600310001754453237
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'8032551320016
GOO
Italy
Hydro-
Jan-2023
313
'80325513200000000000913367269
'80325513200000000000913367581
51662-N/A
electric
head
installation
s /
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
'8032551320011
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
313
'80325513200000000000912496638
'80325513200000000000912496950
31454-MERLARA
BIO
'8032551320013
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
313
'80325513200000000000909990221
'80325513200000000000909990533
54464-BIOGAS
FOSSOLI 2
'8032551320014
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Feb-2023
313
'80325513200000000000910317139
'80325513200000000000910317451
56878-N/A
'8032551320003
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Feb-2023
313
'80325513200000000000911307072
'80325513200000000000911307384
86749-
SERRAGLIO2
'8032551320011
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
313
'80325513200000000000911317944
'80325513200000000000911318256
35292-
BIOGAS_PEGOG
NAGA_UNIPEG
'SFO CASTEL
GOO
Italy
Solar /
Jun-2022
313
'80325513200000000000847709868
'80325513200000000000847710180
GIORGIO -
Unspecified
CEDRA
/
Unspecified
8032551320015
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Apr-2022
313
803255132000000000000837988103
803255132000000000000837988415
13960
'Årjäng Sydväst
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Dec-2022
313
'64300240655600310001739036396
'64300240655600310001739036708
Verk 9
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'5713131348085
GOO
Denmark
Wind /
Sep-2022
313
'64300240655590021000192600549
'64300240655590021000192600861
17210
Unspecified
/ Onshore
Saphire Solar
GOO
Hungary
Solar /
Jun-2022
313
643002406555902410000009172463
643002406555902410000009172775
Epsilon
Photovoltai
Mezohegyes 2
c /
Napelemes
Unspecified
Kiseromu
ERS18
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
May-2022
313
643002406556003100001649511092
643002406556003100001649511404
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'TRASACCO
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Nov-2022
313
'80325513200000000000885757091
'80325513200000000000885757403
'8032551320004
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Feb-2023
312
'80325513200000000000913102292
'80325513200000000000913102603
96073-BIOGAS
S.Antonio
Societŕ Agricola -
BS -
'LE CAVE S.E. SRL
GOO
Italy
Solar /
Jun-2022
312
'80325513200000000000851189947
'80325513200000000000851190258
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
Blagoevgradska
GOO
Bulgaria
Hydro
Sep-2022
312
'17527513200001670900000005638
'17527513200001670900000005949
Bistritsa - 6
'Hästhalla
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Mar-2023
312
'64300240655600310001783313403
'64300240655600310001783313714
Torkelstorp
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'8032551320011
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Feb-2023
312
'80325513200000000000913101980
'80325513200000000000913102291
40876-BIOGAS
ARENGHI
ATTILIO
'Bioplynová
GOO
Czech
Thermal
Oct-2022
312
'85918240000070000000031722472
'85918240000070000000031722783
stanice Jevíčko
Republic
'8032551320012
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
312
'80325513200000000000909624708
'80325513200000000000909625019
00334-BIOGAS
COSTAROSSA
'8032551320010
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
312
'80325513200000000000909763679
'80325513200000000000909763990
66541-FATTORIE
SAN PROSPERO
CORREGGIO
'8032551320011
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
312
'80325513200000000000912648520
'80325513200000000000912648831
24340-
PRATORINALDO
'8032551320006
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
312
'80325513200000000000909954329
'80325513200000000000909954640
96510-Soverano
'BALDISSERI
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Nov-2022
312
'80325513200000000000886139029
'80325513200000000000886139340
'5707150000001
GOO
Denmark
Wind /
Aug-2022
312
'64300240655590021000191464940
'64300240655590021000191465251
03582
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'GUARNIERA
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Oct-2022
312
'80325513200000000000879392644
'80325513200000000000879392955
'MOM-WTG006
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Aug-2022
312
'64300240655600310001686484801
'64300240655600310001686485112
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'MB2N151
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Dec-2022
312
'64300240655600310001738816451
'64300240655600310001738816762
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'Quargnento A
GOO
Italy
Solar /
Sep-2022
312
'80325513200000000000863864146
'80325513200000000000863864457
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
'Glysbyn
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Aug-2022
312
'64300240655600310001685852709
'64300240655600310001685853020
Unspecified
/ Onshore
8032551320016
GOO
Italy
Hydro-
Apr-2022
312
803255132000000000000837986960
803255132000000000000837987271
08390
electric
head
installation
s /
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
'5707150000012
GOO
Denmark
Wind /
Jul-2022
312
'64300240655590021000189081139
'64300240655590021000189081450
79507
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'ERS01
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Jul-2022
312
'64300240655600310001673643559
'64300240655600310001673643870
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'FV
GOO
Spain
Solar /
Dec-2022
312
'84370190150000000000996640399
'84370190150000000000996640710
CRONOSOLAR
Photovoltai
c /
Unspecified
'Skogberget
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Dec-2022
312
'64300240655600310001738073423
'64300240655600310001738073734
vindkraftpark
Unspecified
SKB21
/ Onshore
'Sobreequipame
GOO
Portugal
Wind /
Oct-2022
311
'56060900000000000000094681707
'56060900000000000000094682017
nto do Parque
Unspecified
Eólico de Lomba
/ Onshore
do Vale
'8032551320011
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
311
'80325513200000000000911374537
'80325513200000000000911374847
04366-
CERESARA
'8032551320008
GOO
Italy
Wind /
Jan-2023
311
'80325513200000000000910008081
'80325513200000000000910008391
38163-EO
Unspecified
CASALBORE
/
Unspecified
'SELVASTRI
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jun-2022
311
'80325513200000000000853915311
'80325513200000000000853915621
'Töftedal Verk 4
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Jun-2022
311
'64300240655600310001661769602
'64300240655600310001661769912
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'fve msi
GOO
Czech
Solar /
May-2022
311
'85918240000070000000029551345
'85918240000070000000029551655
Republic
Photovoltai
c /
Unspecified
'5713131348085
GOO
Denmark
Wind /
May-2022
311
'64300240655590021000186069140
'64300240655590021000186069450
17319
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'Acqualunga
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Nov-2022
311
'80325513200000000000886129428
'80325513200000000000886129738
Badona 1
'8032551320014
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Nov-2022
311
'80325513200000000000885544521
'80325513200000000000885544831
49184
'Brattön 1 Vind
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Sep-2022
311
'64300240655600310001697903019
'64300240655600310001697903329
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'ERS09
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Nov-2022
311
'64300240655600310001723786702
'64300240655600310001723787012
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'BPS Chlumec u
GOO
Czech
Thermal
Nov-2022
311
'85918240000070000000032553834
'85918240000070000000032554144
Dačic
Republic
'ERS02
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Jul-2022
311
'64300240655600310001673643871
'64300240655600310001673644181
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'5707150000000
GOO
Denmark
Wind /
Aug-2022
311
'64300240655590021000191258493
'64300240655590021000191258803
91834
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'5707150000001
GOO
Denmark
Wind /
Aug-2022
311
'64300240655590021000191246803
'64300240655590021000191247113
49900
Unspecified
/ Onshore
Ortanova 1
GOO
Italy
Wind /
Apr-2022
311
803255132000000000000831082225
803255132000000000000831082535
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
'VALLASE'
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jul-2022
311
'80325513200000000000855622611
'80325513200000000000855622921
'ERS04
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Nov-2022
311
'64300240655600310001723785210
'64300240655600310001723785520
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'CHG1
GOO
Italy
Solar /
May-2022
310
'80325513200000000000860815334
'80325513200000000000860815643
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
'8032551320014
GOO
Italy
Hydro-
Jan-2023
310
'80325513200000000000911992979
'80325513200000000000911993288
71178-N/A
electric
head
installation s / Unspecified
/
Unspecified
'8032551320014
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jan-2023
310
'80325513200000000000911083422
'80325513200000000000911083731
49184-N/A
'AZIENDA
GOO
Italy
Thermal
Jun-2022
310
'80325513200000000000853999396
'80325513200000000000853999705
AGRICOLA
MAGNARELLO
'Bioplynová
GOO
Czech
Thermal
Jul-2022
310
'85918240000070000000031487911
'85918240000070000000031488220
stanice
Republic
Dublovice
'SFO MONTALTO
GOO
Italy
Solar /
Oct-2022
310
'80325513200000000000883617079
'80325513200000000000883617388
- TERME
Unspecified
/
Unspecified
'ERS22
GOO
Sweden
Wind /
Nov-2022
310
'64300240655600310001723782750
'64300240655600310001723783059
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'BPS Střížovice,
GOO
Czech
Thermal
Nov-2022
310
'85918240000070000000032605408
'85918240000070000000032605717
Střížovice 86,
Republic
768 21 Střížovice
'5707150000000
GOO
Denmark
Wind /
Aug-2022
310
'64300240655590021000190790533
'64300240655590021000190790842
90899
Unspecified
/ Onshore
'Imp. FV Savio
GOO
Italy
Solar /
Aug-2022
310
'80325513200000000000883536559
'80325513200000000000883536868
Cervia - Via
Unspecified
Ragazzena -
/
P=2421,90kWp
Unspecified
'P.E. CABO
GOO
Spain
Wind /
Aug-2022
310
'84370190150000000000992578855
'84370190150000000000992579164
VILANO
Unspecified
/ Onshore
