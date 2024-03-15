Any questions?

Supply of Renewable Power

Your agreement states that 100% of the electricity supplied under your contract will be from Renewable Source generation. On the next page(s) you can see the certificate statement for CP21 (April 2022 to March 2023). This statement details the guarantee of origin certificates specifically attributed to your consumption over this period.

We're here to help

If you have any questions, you can get in touch using the details at the top of this letter.

Renewables Certificate Schedule

Entity

Generating

Scheme

Country

Technology

Output period

Certificates

Start certificate no.

End certificate no.

station/Agent

group

group

'Jungs-Åsa 3

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Oct-2022

277

'64300240655600310001711457777

'64300240655600310001711458053

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'RONCHI

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Nov-2022

314

'80325513200000000000885810670

'80325513200000000000885810983

'SOLARPARK LA

GOO

Italy

Solar /

Oct-2022

314

803255132000000000000875291632

803255132000000000000875291945

BRAVA NORD

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

'8032551320011

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Feb-2023

314

'80325513200000000000910512461

'80325513200000000000910512774

08012-Calcinato

'BPS Hrotovice

GOO

Czech

Thermal

Jun-2022

314

'85918240000070000000030047207

'85918240000070000000030047520

Republic

'COLOMBA

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jun-2022

314

'80325513200000000000854450964

'80325513200000000000854451277

'MAREDANA

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jun-2022

314

'80325513200000000000854266279

'80325513200000000000854266592

'ERS02

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Nov-2022

314

'64300240655600310001723784595

'64300240655600310001723784908

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'8032551320011

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

314

'80325513200000000000911243474

'80325513200000000000911243787

84078-Biogas

Industria

'ERS07

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Nov-2022

314

'64300240655600310001723786064

'64300240655600310001723786377

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'8032551320001

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

314

'80325513200000000000912984719

'80325513200000000000912985032

44936-RSB1

'ERS20

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Nov-2022

314

'64300240655600310001723782116

'64300240655600310001723782429

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'Havsnäs F2

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Sep-2022

314

'64300240655600310001697783381

'64300240655600310001697783694

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'Heliovos

GOO

Luxembo

Solar /

Feb-2023

314

'64300240663600000000000496468

'64300240663600000000000496781

Beidweiler

urg

Photovoltai

c /

Unspecified

VILASOLAR 1500

GOO

Spain

Solar /

Jun-2022

314

843701901500000000000945410298

843701901500000000000945410611

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

ENERGIA EOLICA

GOO

Spain

Wind /

May-2022

314

843701901500000000000949582231

843701901500000000000949582544

NOTO SLU

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'Val Cavargna

GOO

Italy

Hydro-

Jul-2022

314

'80325513200000000000874707437

'80325513200000000000874707750

electric

head

installation

s /

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

8032551320016

GOO

Italy

Hydro-

Apr-2022

314

803255132000000000000838025360

803255132000000000000838025673

66598

electric

head

installation

s /

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

'Ås 3

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Sep-2022

314

'64300240655600310001698245377

'64300240655600310001698245690

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'5713131740016

GOO

Denmark

Wind /

Aug-2022

314

'64300240655590021000191025444

'64300240655590021000191025757

99894

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'Töftedal Verk 10

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Aug-2022

314

'64300240655600310001686071876

'64300240655600310001686072189

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'PFV NA SIQUIA

GOO

Spain

Solar /

Nov-2022

314

'84370190150000000000989948507

'84370190150000000000989948820

Photovoltai

c /

Unspecified

'PALAZZO

GOO

Italy

Solar /

Oct-2022

314

'80325513200000000000880158155

'80325513200000000000880158468

PIGNANO

Photovoltai

c /

Unspecified

'Lyngby 3 NO

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Jan-2023

313

'64300240655600310001754452925

'64300240655600310001754453237

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'8032551320016

GOO

Italy

Hydro-

Jan-2023

313

'80325513200000000000913367269

'80325513200000000000913367581

51662-N/A

electric

head

installation

s /

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

'8032551320011

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

313

'80325513200000000000912496638

'80325513200000000000912496950

31454-MERLARA

BIO

'8032551320013

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

313

'80325513200000000000909990221

'80325513200000000000909990533

54464-BIOGAS

FOSSOLI 2

'8032551320014

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Feb-2023

313

'80325513200000000000910317139

'80325513200000000000910317451

56878-N/A

'8032551320003

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Feb-2023

313

'80325513200000000000911307072

'80325513200000000000911307384

86749-

SERRAGLIO2

'8032551320011

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

313

'80325513200000000000911317944

'80325513200000000000911318256

35292-

BIOGAS_PEGOG

NAGA_UNIPEG

'SFO CASTEL

GOO

Italy

Solar /

Jun-2022

313

'80325513200000000000847709868

'80325513200000000000847710180

GIORGIO -

Unspecified

CEDRA

/

Unspecified

8032551320015

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Apr-2022

313

803255132000000000000837988103

803255132000000000000837988415

13960

'Årjäng Sydväst

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Dec-2022

313

'64300240655600310001739036396

'64300240655600310001739036708

Verk 9

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'5713131348085

GOO

Denmark

Wind /

Sep-2022

313

'64300240655590021000192600549

'64300240655590021000192600861

17210

Unspecified

/ Onshore

Saphire Solar

GOO

Hungary

Solar /

Jun-2022

313

643002406555902410000009172463

643002406555902410000009172775

Epsilon

Photovoltai

Mezohegyes 2

c /

Napelemes

Unspecified

Kiseromu

ERS18

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

May-2022

313

643002406556003100001649511092

643002406556003100001649511404

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'TRASACCO

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Nov-2022

313

'80325513200000000000885757091

'80325513200000000000885757403

'8032551320004

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Feb-2023

312

'80325513200000000000913102292

'80325513200000000000913102603

96073-BIOGAS

S.Antonio

Societŕ Agricola -

BS -

'LE CAVE S.E. SRL

GOO

Italy

Solar /

Jun-2022

312

'80325513200000000000851189947

'80325513200000000000851190258

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

Blagoevgradska

GOO

Bulgaria

Hydro

Sep-2022

312

'17527513200001670900000005638

'17527513200001670900000005949

Bistritsa - 6

'Hästhalla

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Mar-2023

312

'64300240655600310001783313403

'64300240655600310001783313714

Torkelstorp

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'8032551320011

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Feb-2023

312

'80325513200000000000913101980

'80325513200000000000913102291

40876-BIOGAS

ARENGHI

ATTILIO

'Bioplynová

GOO

Czech

Thermal

Oct-2022

312

'85918240000070000000031722472

'85918240000070000000031722783

stanice Jevíčko

Republic

'8032551320012

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

312

'80325513200000000000909624708

'80325513200000000000909625019

00334-BIOGAS

COSTAROSSA

'8032551320010

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

312

'80325513200000000000909763679

'80325513200000000000909763990

66541-FATTORIE

SAN PROSPERO

CORREGGIO

'8032551320011

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

312

'80325513200000000000912648520

'80325513200000000000912648831

24340-

PRATORINALDO

'8032551320006

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

312

'80325513200000000000909954329

'80325513200000000000909954640

96510-Soverano

'BALDISSERI

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Nov-2022

312

'80325513200000000000886139029

'80325513200000000000886139340

'5707150000001

GOO

Denmark

Wind /

Aug-2022

312

'64300240655590021000191464940

'64300240655590021000191465251

03582

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'GUARNIERA

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Oct-2022

312

'80325513200000000000879392644

'80325513200000000000879392955

'MOM-WTG006

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Aug-2022

312

'64300240655600310001686484801

'64300240655600310001686485112

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'MB2N151

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Dec-2022

312

'64300240655600310001738816451

'64300240655600310001738816762

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'Quargnento A

GOO

Italy

Solar /

Sep-2022

312

'80325513200000000000863864146

'80325513200000000000863864457

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

'Glysbyn

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Aug-2022

312

'64300240655600310001685852709

'64300240655600310001685853020

Unspecified

/ Onshore

8032551320016

GOO

Italy

Hydro-

Apr-2022

312

803255132000000000000837986960

803255132000000000000837987271

08390

electric

head

installation

s /

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

'5707150000012

GOO

Denmark

Wind /

Jul-2022

312

'64300240655590021000189081139

'64300240655590021000189081450

79507

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'ERS01

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Jul-2022

312

'64300240655600310001673643559

'64300240655600310001673643870

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'FV

GOO

Spain

Solar /

Dec-2022

312

'84370190150000000000996640399

'84370190150000000000996640710

CRONOSOLAR

Photovoltai

c /

Unspecified

'Skogberget

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Dec-2022

312

'64300240655600310001738073423

'64300240655600310001738073734

vindkraftpark

Unspecified

SKB21

/ Onshore

'Sobreequipame

GOO

Portugal

Wind /

Oct-2022

311

'56060900000000000000094681707

'56060900000000000000094682017

nto do Parque

Unspecified

Eólico de Lomba

/ Onshore

do Vale

'8032551320011

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

311

'80325513200000000000911374537

'80325513200000000000911374847

04366-

CERESARA

'8032551320008

GOO

Italy

Wind /

Jan-2023

311

'80325513200000000000910008081

'80325513200000000000910008391

38163-EO

Unspecified

CASALBORE

/

Unspecified

'SELVASTRI

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jun-2022

311

'80325513200000000000853915311

'80325513200000000000853915621

'Töftedal Verk 4

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Jun-2022

311

'64300240655600310001661769602

'64300240655600310001661769912

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'fve msi

GOO

Czech

Solar /

May-2022

311

'85918240000070000000029551345

'85918240000070000000029551655

Republic

Photovoltai

c /

Unspecified

'5713131348085

GOO

Denmark

Wind /

May-2022

311

'64300240655590021000186069140

'64300240655590021000186069450

17319

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'Acqualunga

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Nov-2022

311

'80325513200000000000886129428

'80325513200000000000886129738

Badona 1

'8032551320014

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Nov-2022

311

'80325513200000000000885544521

'80325513200000000000885544831

49184

'Brattön 1 Vind

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Sep-2022

311

'64300240655600310001697903019

'64300240655600310001697903329

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'ERS09

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Nov-2022

311

'64300240655600310001723786702

'64300240655600310001723787012

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'BPS Chlumec u

GOO

Czech

Thermal

Nov-2022

311

'85918240000070000000032553834

'85918240000070000000032554144

Dačic

Republic

'ERS02

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Jul-2022

311

'64300240655600310001673643871

'64300240655600310001673644181

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'5707150000000

GOO

Denmark

Wind /

Aug-2022

311

'64300240655590021000191258493

'64300240655590021000191258803

91834

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'5707150000001

GOO

Denmark

Wind /

Aug-2022

311

'64300240655590021000191246803

'64300240655590021000191247113

49900

Unspecified

/ Onshore

Ortanova 1

GOO

Italy

Wind /

Apr-2022

311

803255132000000000000831082225

803255132000000000000831082535

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

'VALLASE'

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jul-2022

311

'80325513200000000000855622611

'80325513200000000000855622921

'ERS04

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Nov-2022

311

'64300240655600310001723785210

'64300240655600310001723785520

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'CHG1

GOO

Italy

Solar /

May-2022

310

'80325513200000000000860815334

'80325513200000000000860815643

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

'8032551320014

GOO

Italy

Hydro-

Jan-2023

310

'80325513200000000000911992979

'80325513200000000000911993288

71178-N/A

electric

head

installation s / Unspecified

/

Unspecified

'8032551320014

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jan-2023

310

'80325513200000000000911083422

'80325513200000000000911083731

49184-N/A

'AZIENDA

GOO

Italy

Thermal

Jun-2022

310

'80325513200000000000853999396

'80325513200000000000853999705

AGRICOLA

MAGNARELLO

'Bioplynová

GOO

Czech

Thermal

Jul-2022

310

'85918240000070000000031487911

'85918240000070000000031488220

stanice

Republic

Dublovice

'SFO MONTALTO

GOO

Italy

Solar /

Oct-2022

310

'80325513200000000000883617079

'80325513200000000000883617388

- TERME

Unspecified

/

Unspecified

'ERS22

GOO

Sweden

Wind /

Nov-2022

310

'64300240655600310001723782750

'64300240655600310001723783059

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'BPS Střížovice,

GOO

Czech

Thermal

Nov-2022

310

'85918240000070000000032605408

'85918240000070000000032605717

Střížovice 86,

Republic

768 21 Střížovice

'5707150000000

GOO

Denmark

Wind /

Aug-2022

310

'64300240655590021000190790533

'64300240655590021000190790842

90899

Unspecified

/ Onshore

'Imp. FV Savio

GOO

Italy

Solar /

Aug-2022

310

'80325513200000000000883536559

'80325513200000000000883536868

Cervia - Via

Unspecified

Ragazzena -

/

P=2421,90kWp

Unspecified

'P.E. CABO

GOO

Spain

Wind /

Aug-2022

310

'84370190150000000000992578855

'84370190150000000000992579164

VILANO

Unspecified

/ Onshore

