The Gym Group SASB Index, 2023

This is The Gym Group's (TGG) disclosure against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Leisure Facilities Standards, and supports the disclosures made in the 2023 Annual Report.

Topic Code Category Unit of Accounting metric Disclosure measure GiGajoules (1) Total energy consumed (1) 52,287,586 kWh (52.287586 GJ) Energy SV-LF-130a.1 Quantitative (GJ) (2) Percentage grid electricity (2) 100% Management Percentage (%) (3) Percentage renewable (3) 90% ² (1) Fatality rate (1) 0.07per million visits SV-LF-250a.1 ¹ Quantitative Rate (2) Injury rate for customers (2) 32 per million visits Customer (1) Percentage of facilities inspected for Safety (1) 100% safety Percentage SV-LF-250a.2 Quantitative (%) (2) Percentage of facilities that failed (2) 11% (22 gyms) inspection (below 90%) (1) Total recordable incident rate (TRIR) (1) 0 per 10,000 employees (0 accidents) Workforce SV-LF-320a.1 Quantitative Rate (2) Near miss frequency rate (NMFR) for (2a) 0 per 10,000 employees (0 near misses) (a) Permanent employees

(b) Seasonal employees

(2b) 0 per 10,000 employees

¹ Note to SV-LF-250a.1 - Disclosure shall include a description of serious incidents, outcomes, and corrective actions implemented in response.

We are proud to have procured 100% renewable energy since October 2019 for all of our sites where we directly control the purchase of energy. We are not directly in control of 19 sites - amounting to approximately 10% of the total electricity consumption of The Gym Group.

The Gym Group Ltd, Registered in England & Wales, No. 5659669, Registered Office: 5th Floor, OneCroydon, 12 - 16 Addiscombe Road, Croydon, CR0 0XT