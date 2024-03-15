The Gym Group SASB Index, 2023
This is The Gym Group's (TGG) disclosure against the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Leisure Facilities Standards, and supports the disclosures made in the 2023 Annual Report.
Topic
Code
Category
Unit of
Accounting metric
Disclosure
measure
GiGajoules
(1)
Total energy consumed
(1) 52,287,586 kWh (52.287586 GJ)
Energy
SV-LF-130a.1
Quantitative
(GJ)
(2)
Percentage grid electricity
(2) 100%
Management
Percentage
(%)
(3) Percentage renewable
(3) 90% ²
(1)
Fatality rate
(1) 0.07per million visits
SV-LF-250a.1 ¹
Quantitative
Rate
(2)
Injury rate for customers
(2) 32 per million visits
Customer
(1)
Percentage of facilities inspected for
Safety
(1) 100%
safety
Percentage
SV-LF-250a.2
Quantitative
(%)
(2)
Percentage of facilities that failed
(2) 11% (22 gyms)
inspection (below 90%)
(1)
Total recordable incident rate (TRIR)
(1) 0 per 10,000 employees (0 accidents)
Workforce
SV-LF-320a.1
Quantitative
Rate
(2)
Near miss frequency rate (NMFR) for
(2a) 0 per 10,000 employees (0 near misses)
(a) Permanent employees
(b) Seasonal employees
(2b) 0 per 10,000 employees
¹ Note to SV-LF-250a.1 - Disclosure shall include a description of serious incidents, outcomes, and corrective actions implemented in response.
- We are proud to have procured 100% renewable energy since October 2019 for all of our sites where we directly control the purchase of energy. We are not directly in control of 19 sites - amounting to approximately 10% of the total electricity consumption of The Gym Group.
The Gym Group Ltd, Registered in England & Wales, No. 5659669, Registered Office: 5th Floor, OneCroydon, 12 - 16 Addiscombe Road, Croydon, CR0 0XT
Topic
Code
Category
Unit of measure
Disclosure
Attendance
SV-LF-000.A¹
Quantitative
Number
62,146,531 visits to all The Gym Group gyms during 2022
Number of
SV-LF-000.B²
Quantitative
Number
3,053,806¹
customer days
- Note to SV-LF-000.B - Customer-days is the aggregate total amount of time customers spent visiting any leisure facility in the entity's portfolio, calculated as the sum of the visitation time of each customer. For facilities that sell day passes (e.g., amusement parks), but do not track entry and exit times, the hours of operation open to guests can be used for estimation. For facilities that sell single unit entry passes (e.g., movie theatres), the average visitation time can be used for estimation.
- This number is calculated as follows: 3,691,153,316 minutes were spent in our gyms across the approximately 53.3 million visits at an average time of 69.22 minutes per visit. This was converted into days by dividing 60 and 24.
