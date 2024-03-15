Executive Summary

SECR disclosures are mandatory for listed and large unlisted UK companies with reporting cycles beginning on or after 1st April 2019.

This report summarises The Gym Group PLC's energy usage, associated emissions, energy efficiency actions and energy performance under the government policy Streamlined Energy & Carbon Reporting (SECR). This is implemented by the Companies (Directors' Report) and Limited Liability Partnerships (Energy and Carbon Report) Regulations 2018. Mandatory information for compliance is detailed on pages 4, 6 and 7 of this report.

The appendix (page 7) includes the methodologies utilised for all calculations related to the elements reported under energy and carbon.

Under the legislation, The Gym Group PLC must disclose its energy consumption, emissions, intensity metrics and all energy efficiency improvements implemented for all UK operations.

The Gym Group PLC is a UK-incorporated business. The Gym Group PLC is the holding company of The Gym Limited - a wholly-owned subsidiary. 100% of the energy consumption and resulting emissions within the Group derive from the operations of The Gym Group Limited. An organisational boundary has been applied for the purposes of the reporting.

A total of 7.78% of consumption data used for SECR has been estimated to achieve 100% data coverage. This has increased from the FY2022 estimation level of 4.29%.

Reporting Year: January - December 2023

The Gym Group PLC's Scope 1 direct and Scope 3 indirect emissions (combustion of natural gas, transportation fuels and refrigerants) for this reporting year are 2,012.45 tCO2e, resulting from the direct combustion of 10,707,871 kWh of fuel. This represents a carbon reduction of 11.57% from last year, ending December 2022 (Figure 1).