Gym : Supplier Code of Conduct

Compliance with the Code of Conduct ........................................................................................................................... 4
Laws and Regulations .................................................................................................................................................... 4
Environment .................................................................................................................................................................... 4
Modern Slavery ............................................................................................................................................................... 4
Anti-bribery and corruption ............................................................................................................................................. 5
Data Security and Privacy .............................................................................................................................................. 5
Fair and Decent Pay ....................................................................................................................................................... 5
Discrimination ................................................................................................................................................................. 5
Child and Forced Labour ................................................................................................................................................ 5
Health and Safety ........................................................................................................................................................... 6
Business Continuity Planning ......................................................................................................................................... 6
Media and Investor Relations ......................................................................................................................................... 6
Non-Compliance ............................................................................................................................................................. 6
Assessment against the Supplier Code of Conduct ....................................................................................................... 6
Review of the Supplier Code of Conduct ........................................................................................................................ 6
Contact ............................................................................................................................................................................ 6
Enforcement .................................................................................................................................................................... 6