    GYM   GB00BZBX0P70

THE GYM GROUP PLC

(GYM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:37:19 2023-03-28 am EDT
88.80 GBX   -4.10%
09:29aGym : Supplier Code of Conduct
PU
03/23Gym Group to Vacate Role by End of Week
MT
03/23Gym Group chief executive officer to step down on Friday
AN
Gym : Supplier Code of Conduct

03/28/2023 | 09:29am EDT
Disclaimer

GYM Group plc published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
03/23The Gym Group plc Announces Changes to the Board and Sustainability Committee
CI
03/23Richard Darwin to Step Down as Chief Executive Officer of The Gym Group plc, Effective ..
CI
03/22Fitness chains add financial muscle as more Americans hit the gym
RE
03/17Sterling Could Fall Even if BOE Lifts Rates, Says -2-
DJ
03/17Gym : Gender Pay Gap Report 2022
PU
03/17Gym : Ethnicity Pay Gap Report 2022
PU
03/16FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.9% on Lower US Unemployment, ECB Interest Rate Rise
DJ
Financials
Sales 2023 198 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2023 -7,10 M -8,71 M -8,71 M
Net Debt 2023 445 M 546 M 546 M
P/E ratio 2023 -23,2x
Yield 2023 0,45%
Capitalization 165 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 035
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends THE GYM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 92,60 GBX
Average target price 180,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luke Tait Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Robert Treharne Executive Chairman
Jasper Angus McIntosh Chief Information Officer
Ann-Marie Murphy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Emma Margaret Woods Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE GYM GROUP PLC-15.05%202
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-3.82%6 457
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.26.76%2 953
BASIC-FIT N.V.47.79%2 575
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.-1.40%1 500
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY16.55%1 406
