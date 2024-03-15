defined in more detail in the 'Principal

The three physical climate scenarios chosen are outlined below.

line with best-practice physical climate projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ('IPCC'). We also analysed three new transition scenarios from the International Energy Agency ('IEA'). The selected scenarios present a sharp contrast between potential futures, which allows us to plan for a range of possible climate impacts.

This year, we enhanced our approach to climate scenario analysis in

The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') recommendations support the identification and assessment of our climate-related risks and opportunities; these inform how we respond to the physical risks of climate change and the transition risks associated with the UK progressing to a low carbon economy.

This is our third report in line with the recommendations of the TCFD, and includes disclosures across the four areas of governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.. We assess that we are fully compliant with the Listing Rules (Disclosure of Climate- Related Financial Information) (No 2) Instrument 2021. The 2023 TCFD analysis further determines that while climate-related risks and opportunities do not currently impact the financial performance or position of the business, they have the potential to do so in the coming years. We acknowledge the iterative nature of the TCFD, and we will continue to refine our approach as we develop our understanding of the climate-related financial risks and opportunities to our business. Governance Our Sustainability Committee ('the Committee') is one of four Board Committees delegated to manage associated responsibilities. The Sustainability Working Group, informed by the ESG workstream, works closely with the Committee to provide oversight at senior management level, ensuring the comprehensive governance of the business and successful execution of our strategy.

Management of climate-related risks and opportunities is included in the mandate of the ESG workstream. Our Chief Development and Sustainability Officer, David Melhuish, continues to lead the management and oversight of The Gym Group's sustainability strategy and is responsible for monitoring and overseeing our climate-related progress. Our Business Development and Sustainability Director supports the integration of sustainability across the business, overseeing the development of The Gym Group's net zero targets as well as engaging leaders from across the business to provide insight on the climate-related risks and opportunities in different areas, such as finance, procurement and facility management. Further details relating to climate and sustainability governance are found in the Sustainability Committee Report on pages 90 to 91. Strategy We undertook climate scenario analysis, examining climate and weather projections, socioeconomic trends and operating environment predictions to understand how The Gym Group's operations may be affected due to the impacts of climate change and the transition to a lower carbon economy. This included consideration of existing and future potential regulations and what risks they may pose to The Gym Group. The analysis enabled us to assess the resilience of our strategy to climate change.

We assessed climate impacts over three time horizons: short term (present to 2039 with a 2030 milestone), medium term (2040 to 2059 with a 2050 milestone) and long term (2060 to 2079 with a 2070 milestone). Our near term emissions reduction target and the current business strategy align with our short term milestone, while the UK Government's net zero target date aligns with our medium term milestone. Considering that climate- related impacts often occur across longer time horizons (IPCC projections go up to 2100), the long term milestone considers potential impact materialisation as varying scenarios increasingly diverge from one another. The scenario analysis assessed potential impacts for all our operations across the UK. Predictions regarding which regions are most at risk were documented where applicable, informed by the physical climate projections. The Met Office's UK Climate Projections 2018 (UKCP18) Report and IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) (IPCC, 2023) were used as the basis for the physical scenario analysis. AR6 introduces enhanced climate scenarios called Shared Socioeconomic Pathways ('SSPs'). Compared to the previously used Representative Concentration Pathways ('RCPs'), SSPs look at climate change projections alongside socioeconomic circumstances to better evaluate climate impacts and adaptation measures.

SSP5-8.5 A very high GHG emissions scenario where emissions roughly double from current levels by 2050. Warming: 3.3°C-5.7°C by 2100. Three new transition scenarios from the IEA's World Energy Outlook report (2022) provided the basis for transition scenario analysis and are outlined below.

Strategic Report. Financial statements Financial impacts were then evaluated. For our first year of financial impact reporting, the evaluation focused on key qualitative information rather than quantified Other information financial impacts. The potential impacts to financial position (assets, liabilities, capital and financing) and performance (revenue and

Net zero emissions by 2050 Scenario ('NZE') Announced pledges scenario ('APS') Stated policies scenario ('STEPS')

A scenario that maps out a way to achieve a 1.5°C stabilisation in the rise in global average temperatures, alongside universal access to modern energy by 2030. A scenario that assumes that all aspirational targets announced by governments are met on time and in full, including net zero and energy access goals. A pragmatic exploratory scenario showing the trajectory implied by today's policy settings.

expenditures) were described for each risk and opportunity. Relative financial impact was evaluated to help determine which risks and opportunities are the most material to the organisation. This will enable us to focus our management and reporting of financial impacts on those risks and opportunities with the highest potential for financial materialisation. Findings from the consolidated TCFD risks and opportunities register have been communicated to the Audit and Risk Committee and the Board. Our Finance Director is responsible for reviewing our Company-wide

The most significant risks and opportunities are summarised on pages 52 to 53. Through our scenario analysis, SSP5-8.5 is recognised as the scenario in which the identified physical risks are the most significant for The Gym Group. By contrast, the identified transition risks and climate opportunities are most significant under the NZE scenario. Risk management The information identified through the scenario analysis was used to update our climate-related risks and opportunities register. Two collaborative workshops were subsequently held, during which the potential business and financial impacts of the risks and opportunities

The workshops were attended by senior leaders and key stakeholders from across the business who provided insights and supported the assessment of our risks and opportunities. The collective insight provided by this group meant that potential climate-related risks and opportunities could be assessed effectively across the areas they were projected to impact. The output of these workshops included the identification of control measures already in place as well as areas where further work is needed to better understand risk exposures. Potential business impacts associated with each risk and opportunity were reviewed to support