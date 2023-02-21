Advanced search
    HCKT   US4046091090

THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.

(HCKT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
21.25 USD   -1.94%
Hackett : Consolidated Statements of Operations

02/21/2023 | 05:03pm EST
Page 1 of 5 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 30,

December 31,

December 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue:

Revenue before reimbursements

$

68,817

$

69,776

$

289,688

$

277,583

Reimbursements

1,300

456

4,054

1,226

Total revenue

70,117

70,232

293,742

278,809

Costs and expenses:

Cost of service:

Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses (includes $1,401, $6,201, $1,470 and $6,766 of

39,208

42,301

174,112

171,920

non-cash stock based compensation expense in the quarters and twelve months ended December

30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

Reimbursable expenses

1,300

456

4,054

1,226

Total cost of service

40,508

42,757

178,166

173,146

Selling, general and administrative costs (includes $1,038, $4,066, $841 and $3,356 of non-

15,986

15,474

60,979

59,187

cash stock based compensation expense in the quarters and twelve months ended December 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

Restructuring charge and asset impairment

-

-

(651)

-

Total costs and operating expenses

56,494

58,231

238,494

232,333

Operating income

13,623

12,001

55,248

46,476

Other expense, net:

Interest expense, net

(74)

(19)

(144)

(95)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

13,549

11,982

55,104

46,381

Income tax expense (benefit) (1)

3,833

(4,539)

14,302

4,829

Income from continuing operations

9,716

16,521

40,802

41,552

Loss from discontinued operations (net of taxes)

-

-

-

(7)

Net income

$

9,716

$

16,521

$

40,802

$

41,545

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

30,812

29,970

31,400

30,021

Diluted

31,474

32,916

31,962

32,883

GAAP basic net income per common share:

Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.32

$

0.55

$

1.30

$

1.38

Loss per common share from discontinued operations

-

-

-

(0.00)

GAAP basic net income per common share

$

0.32

$

0.55

$

1.30

$

1.38

GAAP diluted net income per common share:

Income per common share from continuing operations

$

0.31

$

0.50

$

1.28

$

1.26

Loss per common share from discontinued operations

-

-

-

(0.00)

GAAP diluted net income per common share

$

0.31

$

0.50

$

1.28

$

1.26

(1) The fourth quarter and full year of 2021 included a tax benefit of $7.7 million related to the exercise of 2.9 million SARs.

Page 2 of 5 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

30,255

$

45,794

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net

48,376

50,616

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,535

5,766

Total current assets

81,166

102,176

Property and equipment, net

19,359

18,026

Other assets

268

620

Goodwill

83,502

85,070

Operating lease right-of-use assets

698

1,649

Total assets

$

184,993

$

207,541

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

8,741

$

7,677

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

36,712

30,297

Contract liabilities (deferred revenue)

13,278

14,616

Operating lease liabilities

870

2,299

Total current liabilities

59,601

54,889

Long-term deferred tax liability, net

6,877

7,325

Long-term debt

59,653

-

Operating lease liabilities

584

1,474

Total liabilities

126,715

63,688

Shareholders' equity

58,278

143,853

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

184,993

$

207,541

Page 3 of 5 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

SEGMENT PROFIT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 30,

December 31,

December 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Global S&BT (1):

Total revenue (4)

$

40,901

$

39,268

$

169,660

$

146,224

Segment profit (5)

15,380

14,805

61,319

49,321

Oracle Solutions (2):

Total revenue (4)

$

17,155

$

19,123

$

76,320

$

74,886

Segment profit (5)

3,188

3,554

15,335

15,662

SAP Solutions (3):

Total revenue (4)

$

12,061

$

11,841

$

47,762

$

57,699

Segment profit (5)

3,589

3,352

12,827

18,843

Total Company:

Total revenue (4)

$

70,117

$

70,232

$

293,742

$

278,809

Total segment profit

$

22,157

$

21,711

$

89,481

$

83,826

Items not allocated to segment level (5):

Corporate general and administrative expenses

5,281

6,357

21,180

22,840

Non-cash stock based compensation expense

2,439

2,311

10,267

10,122

Acquisition-related compensation expense

-

-

-

11

Depreciation and amortization

814

1,042

3,437

4,377

Restructuring charge and asset impairment

-

-

(651)

-

Interest expense, net

74

19

144

95

Income from continuing operations before taxes

$

13,549

$

11,982

$

55,104

$

46,381

  1. Global S&BT includes the results of our strategic businesses consulting practices, including S&BT Consulting, Benchmarking, Business Advisory Services, IP as-a-Service and OneStream.
  2. Oracle Solutions includes the results of our EPM/ERP and AMS practices.
  3. SAP Solutions includes the results of our SAP applications and related SAP service offerings.
  4. Total revenue includes reimbursable expenses, which are project travel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated operating margin.
  5. Segment profits consist of the revenue generated by the segment, less the direct costs of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses that are incurred directly by the segment. Items not allocated to the segment level include corporate costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment. These administrative function costs include corporate general and administrative expenses, non-cash stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, restructuring charge and asset impairment and interest expense. Corporate general and administrative expenses primarily include costs related to business support functions including accounting and finance, human resources, legal, information technology and office administration. Corporate general and administrative expenses exclude one-time, non- recurring expenses and benefits.

Page 4 of 5 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAPMEASURES (in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 30,

December 31,

December 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP NET INCOME

$

9,716

$

16,521

$

40,802

$

41,545

Adjustments (1):

Loss from discontinued operations

-

-

-

7

Non-cash stock based compensation expense (2)

2,436

2,283

10,252

9,716

Acquisition-related compensation expense (3)

-

-

-

11

Acquisition-relatednon-cash stock based compensation expense (3)

3

28

15

406

Restructuring charge and asset impairment

-

-

(651)

-

Amortization of intangible assets (4)

-

233

154

1,016

ADJUSTED NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES ON ADJUSTMENTS

12,155

19,065

50,572

52,701

(1)

Tax effect of adjustments above (5)

687

646

2,562

2,796

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)

$

11,468

$

18,419

$

48,010

$

49,905

GAAP diluted net income per common share

$

0.31

$

0.50

$

1.28

$

1.26

Adjusted diluted net income per common share (1)

$

0.36

$

0.56

$

1.50

$

1.52

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

31,474

32,916

31,962

32,883

  1. The Company provides adjusted earnings results (which exclude the loss from discontinued operations, non-cash stock based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation expense, acquisition-relatednon-cash stock based compensation expense, restructuring charge and asset impairment, amortization of intangible assets and include a GAAP tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the users' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
  2. Non-cashstock based compensation expense is accounted for under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation. The Company excludes non-cash stock based compensation expense and the related tax effects for the purposes of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures of profitability, which exclude non-cash stock based compensation expense, are widely used by investors.
  3. The Company incurs cash and non-cash stock based compensation expense for acquisition related consideration that is recognized over time under GAAP. The Company believes excluding these amounts more consistently presents its ongoing results of operations because they are related to acquisitions and not due to normal operating activities. The acquisition-relatednon-cash stock based compensation expense is also accounted for under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation.
  4. The Company has incurred expense on amortization of intangible assets related to various acquisitions. The Company excludes the effect of the amortization of intangibles from our adjusted results in order to more consistently present its ongoing results of operations.
  5. The adjustment for the income tax expense is based on the accounting treatment and income tax rate for the jurisdiction of each item. For the quarter end periods the impact of non-cash stock based compensation expense was $0.7 million and $0.6 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively and the impact of intangible amortization was $46 thousand in 2021. For the twelve month periods the impact of non- cash stock based compensation expense was $2.7 million and $2.5 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively; the impact of intangible amortization was $32 thousand and $201 thousand in 2022 and 2021, respectively and the impact on the restructuring charge was $172 thousand in 2022.

Page 5 of 5 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results

The Hackett Group, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

Quarter Ended

December 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2022

2021

Revenue Concentration:

(% of total revenue)

Top customer

5%

7%

6%

Top 5 customers

16%

18%

15%

Top 10 customers

26%

26%

22%

Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:

Total Company:

Consultant headcount

1,120

1,121

1,106

Total headcount

1,345

1,342

1,308

Days sales outstanding (DSO)

63

66

66

Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands)

$

24,827

$

9,789

$

19,885

Depreciation (in thousands)

$

814

$

838

$

809

Amortization (in thousands)

$

-

$

-

$

233

Capital expenditures (in thousands)

$

1,494

$

896

$

986

Remaining Plan authorization:

Shares purchased (in thousands) (1)

4,889

-

10

Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands) (1)

$

115,937

$

-

$

224

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

23.71

$

-

$

21.64

Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands) (2)

$

14,672

$

10,609

$

11,244

Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:

Shares purchased (in thousands)

31

3

998

Cost of shares purchased (in thousands)

$

646

$

69

$

19,767

Average price per share of shares purchased

$

20.93

$

21.05

$

19.81

  1. Includes the shares repurchased through the Tender Offer transaction in December from which the Company acquired 4.9 million shares at $23.71 per share, or $115.9 million, inclusive of transaction related fees.
  2. The Company's Board of Directors approved an additional $120.0 million to its share repurchase plan in November 2022.

Disclaimer

The Hackett Group Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 22:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
