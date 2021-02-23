Hackett : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q4 2020

Selling, general and administrative costs Non-cash stock compensation expense Amortization of intangible assets Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability Restructuring charges and asset impairments
591
663
2,421 2,931
254 -
247 -
- (1,133)
TOTAL SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
18,843
20,213
64,472 65,455
TOTAL COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES
57,796
65,513
230,840 251,134
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
1,485
3,593
8,642 31,338
Other expense:
Interest expense
(26)
(43)
(126) (311)
8,516 31,027
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES Income tax expense
5,645 23,283
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Loss from discontinued operations (2)
1,459559900(7)
3,5501,2632,287
2,871 7,744
(2)
(172) (6)
NET INCOME
$
893
$
2,285
$
5,473
$ 23,277
Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic
Diluted
32,405 32,453
29,995 32,614
29,837 32,573
29,988 29,805
Basic net income per common share:
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.01) (0.00)
Income per common share from continuing operations Loss per common share from discontinued operations (2) Basic net income per common share
$
0.03 $
0.08 $
0.19 $ 0.78
$
0.03
$
0.08
$
0.18
$ 0.78
Diluted net income per common share:
$
$
$
0.17
$ 0.72
$
0.03
$
0.07
$
0.17
$ 0.72
Income per common share from continuing operations Loss per common share from discontinued operations (2) Diluted net income per common share
0.03(0.00)
0.07(0.00)
(0.00) (0.00)
PRO FORMA DATA (1):
2,397
8,676 6,762
1,064 954
Income from continuing operations before income taxes Non-cash stock compensation expense Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit) Acquisition-related non-cash stock compensation expense Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability
$
1,459 $
11
309 -
3,550 $ 1,719 - 264 -
8,516 $ 31,027
50 (131)
-
(1,133)Acquisition-related costs - - - 32
977 1,036
Restructuring charges and asset impairments Amortization of intangible assets
7,443 10,765
PRO FORMA INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES Pro forma income tax expense
5,4542549,8842,471
4,51424710,2942,574
10,488 4,514
29,771 43,061
PRO FORMA NET INCOME
29,988 29,805
Pro forma basic net income per common share Weighted average common shares outstanding
$ $
7,413
0.25 29,995
$ $
7,721
0.26 29,837
$ $
22,328
$ 32,296
0.74 $ 1.08
Pro forma diluted net income per common share
$
$
$
0.69 $ 1.00
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
0.23 32,614
0.24 32,573
32,405 32,453
(1) The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets, non-cash stock compensation expense, restrurcturing charges, asset impairments, acquisition-related one-time expense (benefit), and include a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(2) Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital group.
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,778 49,778
2,599 2,895
Total current assets
84,832 78,627
18,158 19,916
Property and equipment, net Other assets
1,680 2,652
Goodwill
85,297 84,578
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,578 7,962
Total assets
$
192,545
$
193,735
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,098 $ 8,494
Accrued expenses and other liabilities Operating lease liabilities
33,849 32,482
2,620 2,707
Total current liabilities Long-term deferred tax liability, net Operating lease liabilities
42,567 43,683
5,588 7,183
3,503 5,255
Total liabilities
51,658 56,121
Shareholders' equity
140,887 137,614
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
192,545
$
193,735
The Hackett Group, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA(unaudited)
Quarter EndedJanuary 1, 2021
September 25, 2020
December 27, 2019
Revenue Breakdown by Group:(in thousands)
S&BT (3)
$
22,217 $ 26,645
EEA (4)
International (5)
5,842 7,407
23,362 $ 30,102 5,759
29,710 29,684
Net revenue from continuing operations (6)
$
59,223
$
57,769
$
63,736
Revenue Concentration:(% of total revenue)
Top customer
16% 14%
Top 5 customers Top 10 customers
3% 13% 23%
6% 5%
26% 22%
Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:
Total Company:
928
923 982
Consultant headcount Total headcount
1,133
1,124 1,201
Days sales outstanding (DSO)
54
57 66
902
916 $ 887
Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands) Depreciation (in thousands)
Amortization (in thousands)
$ $ $
12,906
254
$ $ $
10,088 $ 15,821
247 $ 247
75 145
Remaining Plan authorization:Shares purchased (in thousands)
12.41 $ 15.33
Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands) Average price per share of shares purchased Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands)
$ $ $
36 429 11.84 4,284
$ $ $
932 $ 2,227
4,713 $ 1,651
8 3
Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations:Shares purchased (in thousands)
14.26 $ 16.20
Cost of shares purchased (in thousands) Average price per share of shares purchased
$ $
4 54 13.00
$ $
111 $ 49
(3) Strategy and Business Transformation Group (S&BT) includes the results of our IP as-a-service offerings, which includes our North America Executive Advisory Programs, our Benchmarking Services and our Business Transformation Practices.
(4) ERP, EPM and Analytics Solutions (EEA) includes the results of our North America Oracle EEA, SAP Solutions Practices and One Stream.
(5) International Groups include the results of our S&BT and EEA Practices, primarily in Europe.
(6) Net revenue excludes reimbursable expenses which are primarily travel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated margin.
(7) Certain reclassifications have been made to conform with current reporting requirements.
