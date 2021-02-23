Hackett : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q4 2020

Page 1 of 3 - The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended Twelve Months EndedJanuary 1, 2021

December 27 2019

January 1, 2021

December 27, 2019

Revenue:

4,672 21,635

Revenue before reimbursements ("net revenue") Reimbursements

$

TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

59,223 58 59,281

$

63,736 $ 5,370 69,106

234,810 $ 260,837

239,482 282,472

Costs and expenses:

Cost of service:

1,806 6,255 3,831

309 264 1,064 954

Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses Non-cash stock compensation expense Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit) Acquisition-related non-cash stock compensation expense Reimbursable expenses

36,769

38,610

154,327 159,390

11

1,056 -

50 (131)

58

5,370

4,672 21,635

TOTAL COST OF SERVICE 38,953 45,300 166,368 185,679

12,544 14,789 50,586 58,107

977 1,036

5,454 4,514 10,488 4,514

Selling, general and administrative costs Non-cash stock compensation expense Amortization of intangible assets Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability Restructuring charges and asset impairments

591

663

2,421 2,931

254 -

247 -

- (1,133)

TOTAL SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

18,843

20,213

64,472 65,455

TOTAL COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES

57,796

65,513

230,840 251,134

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

1,485

3,593

8,642 31,338

Other expense:

Interest expense (26) (43) (126) (311)

8,516 31,027

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES Income tax expense

5,645 23,283

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Loss from discontinued operations (2)

1,459 559 900 (7)

3,550 1,263 2,287

2,871 7,744

(2)

(172) (6)

NET INCOME $ 893 $ 2,285 $ 5,473 $ 23,277

Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic

Diluted 32,405 32,453

29,995 32,614

29,837 32,573

29,988 29,805

Basic net income per common share:

(0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.00)

Income per common share from continuing operations Loss per common share from discontinued operations (2) Basic net income per common share

$

0.03 $

0.08 $

0.19 $ 0.78

$

0.03

$

0.08

$

0.18

$ 0.78

Diluted net income per common share:

$ $ $ 0.17 $ 0.72

$ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.72

Income per common share from continuing operations Loss per common share from discontinued operations (2) Diluted net income per common share

0.03 (0.00)

0.07 (0.00)

(0.00) (0.00)

PRO FORMA DATA (1):

2,397 8,676 6,762

1,064 954

Income from continuing operations before income taxes Non-cash stock compensation expense Acquisition-related compensation expense (benefit) Acquisition-related non-cash stock compensation expense Acquisition-related contingent consideration liability

$

1,459 $

11

309 -

3,550 $ 1,719 - 264 -

8,516 $ 31,027

50 (131)

-

(1,133)Acquisition-related costs - - - 32

977 1,036

Restructuring charges and asset impairments Amortization of intangible assets

7,443 10,765

PRO FORMA INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES Pro forma income tax expense

5,454 254 9,884 2,471

4,514 247 10,294 2,574

10,488 4,514

29,771 43,061

PRO FORMA NET INCOME

29,988 29,805

Pro forma basic net income per common share Weighted average common shares outstanding

$ $

7,413

0.25 29,995

$ $

7,721

0.26 29,837

$ $

22,328

$ 32,296

0.74 $ 1.08

Pro forma diluted net income per common share $ $ $ 0.69 $ 1.00

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

0.23 32,614

0.24 32,573

32,405 32,453

(1) The Company provides pro forma earnings results (which exclude the amortization of intangible assets, non-cash stock compensation expense, restrurcturing charges, asset impairments, acquisition-related one-time expense (benefit), and include a normalized tax rate, which is our long-term projected cash tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the overall users' understanding of the Company's current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting in future periods. In addition, since the Company has historically reported non-GAAP results to the investment community, it believes the continued inclusion of non-GAAP results provides consistency in its financial reporting. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2) Discontinued operations relate to the discontinuance of the Company's European Working Capital group.

The Hackett Group, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

(unaudited)

Current assets:

January 1, 2021

December 27, 2019

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,455 $ 25,954

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net Prepaid expenses and other current assets

32,778 49,778

2,599 2,895

Total current assets

84,832 78,627

18,158 19,916

Property and equipment, net Other assets

1,680 2,652

Goodwill 85,297 84,578

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,578 7,962

Total assets $ 192,545 $ 193,735

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable $ 6,098 $ 8,494

Accrued expenses and other liabilities Operating lease liabilities

33,849 32,482

2,620 2,707

Total current liabilities Long-term deferred tax liability, net Operating lease liabilities

42,567 43,683

5,588 7,183

3,503 5,255

Total liabilities 51,658 56,121

Shareholders' equity 140,887 137,614

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

192,545

$

193,735

The Hackett Group, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

Quarter EndedJanuary 1, 2021

September 25, 2020

December 27, 2019

Revenue Breakdown by Group: (in thousands)

S&BT (3) $ 22,217 $ 26,645

EEA (4)

International (5) 5,842 7,407

23,362 $ 30,102 5,759

29,710 29,684

Net revenue from continuing operations (6)

$

59,223

$

57,769

$

63,736

Revenue Concentration: (% of total revenue)

Top customer

16% 14%

Top 5 customers Top 10 customers

3% 13% 23%

6% 5%

26% 22%

Key Metrics and Other Financial Data:

Total Company:

928 923 982

Consultant headcount Total headcount

1,133

1,124 1,201

Days sales outstanding (DSO) 54 57 66

902 916 $ 887

Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands) Depreciation (in thousands)

Amortization (in thousands)

$ $ $

12,906

254

$ $ $

10,088 $ 15,821

247 $ 247

75 145

Remaining Plan authorization: Shares purchased (in thousands)

12.41 $ 15.33

Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands) Average price per share of shares purchased Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands)

$ $ $

36 429 11.84 4,284

$ $ $

932 $ 2,227

4,713 $ 1,651

8 3

Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations: Shares purchased (in thousands)

14.26 $ 16.20

Cost of shares purchased (in thousands) Average price per share of shares purchased

$ $

4 54 13.00

$ $

111 $ 49

(3) Strategy and Business Transformation Group (S&BT) includes the results of our IP as-a-service offerings, which includes our North America Executive Advisory Programs, our Benchmarking Services and our Business Transformation Practices.