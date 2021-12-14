Hackett : and Anaplan to Provide Integrated Planning and Analysis for Dynamic Businesses

Alliance will Help Customers Transcend Siloes and Achieve Alignment In their Financial, Sales and Operational business planning processes

MIAMI & LONDON, December 14, 2021 - The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) and Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) today jointly announced a strategic alliance that will allow The Hackett Group to deliver finance and supply chain solutions that empower organizations to deliver real-time intelligence to executives, add strategic value to the enterprise, and accelerate best practices implementations utilizing Anaplan's leading business performance orchestration platform.

Anaplan's technology platform enables clients to realize the bottom-line benefits of aligning financial, sales, operations, and supply chain targets to increase efficiency, forecasting accuracy and business agility. The Hackett Group's experience in requirements gathering, business modeling, user experience, performance tuning, and delivery assurance can enhance the quality of the outcome, particularly for large enterprise clients with unique and complex data and systems landscapes.

"We are delighted to add The Hackett Group to the Anaplan family. The COVID-19 pandemic, and other digital disruptions, are pushing companies towards shorter planning and forecasting cycles that incorporate predictive modeling and what-if scenario planning," said Carla Moradi, senior vice president, Global Partners and Alliances at Anaplan. "In response, our customers are extending their financial planning and analysis (FP&A) implementations to support sales and other operational processes (S&OP), and they can benefit from The Hackett Group's deep subject matter expertise in S&OP, supply chain planning, predictive analytics and FP&A."

According to The Hackett Group Chief Operating Officer David Dungan, "The goal of this alliance is to create a one-stop shop for companies seeking to improve planning practices and systems in finance, supply chain, and sales and operations planning. Our ability to provide companies with empirically-driven insights into high-performing integrated business planning capabilities is unparalleled, and we have a proven ability to integrate data from cloud or on-premises business applications, including ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and GL systems, data warehouses, as well as legacy systems. Our data scientists are also highly skilled at building predictive planning models and integrating them seamlessly into clients' processes, and we have experts in enterprise reporting to ensure that information gets out to the people who need it in a timely manner. We are excited about working with Anaplan because our clients are looking for more agility, transparency and flexibility in their planning processes, and Anaplan's future-ready platform is purpose-built to support these goals."

The Hackett Group® (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including implementation of leading enterprise cloud applications, workflow automation and analytics that enable digital world class performance.

Drawing from our unparalleled IP from nearly 20,000 benchmark studies with the world's leading businesses - including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 91% of the Fortune 100, 80% of the DAX 30 and 55% of the FTSE 100 - captured through our leading benchmarking platform, Quantum Leap®, and our Digital Transformation Platform (DTP), we accelerate best practices implementations.

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using our proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Because connecting strategy and plans to collaborative execution across your enterprise is required to move business FORWARD today. Based in San Francisco, we have 20 offices globally, 175 partners and more than 1,700 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Anaplan.com.

