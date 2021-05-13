Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Hackett Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCKT   US4046091090

THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.

(HCKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hackett : Supplemental Data discussed during earnings call – Q1 2021

05/13/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Hackett Group, Inc.

Supplemental Data Discussed During Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Q1

2021

US net revenue sequential growth

8%

Q1

2021

US net revenue year over year growth

Flat

Q1

2021

US net revenue as % of total net revenue

91%

Q1

2021 international net revenue as % of total net revenue

9%

Q4

2020 international net revenue as % of total net revenue

10%

Q1

2020 international net revenue as % of total net revenue

12%

Q1

2021 % of recurring net revenue to total company net revenue

approx. 21%

Q1

2021 % of recurring net revenue to total Company pre-tax practice profitability

approx. 26%

Q1

2021

S&BT pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

46.5%

Q4

2020

S&BT pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

44.8%

Q1

2020

S&BT pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

44.5%

Q1

2021

EEA Solutions pro forma gross margin as a percentage of net revenue

31.2%

Q4

2020

EEA Solutions pro forma gross margin as a percentage of net revenue

31.7%

Q1

2020

EEA Solutions pro forma gross margin as a percentage of net revenue

32.5%

Q1

2021

International pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

38.2%

Q4

2020

International pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

42.7%

Q1

2020

International pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue

30.0%

Disclaimer

The Hackett Group Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 21:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
05:24pHACKETT  : Supplemental Data discussed during earnings call – Q1 2021
PU
11:04aHACKETT  : Barrington Adjusts Hackett Group's Price Target to $21 from $18, Keep..
MT
05/12HACKETT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/12HACKETT  : Consolidated Statements of Operations – Q1 2021
PU
05/11HACKETT GROUP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11HACKETT  : Q1 non-GAAP EPS Rises; Increases Share Buyback Authorization
MT
05/11HACKETT GROUP, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission..
AQ
05/11HACKETT  : Q1 EPS Gain Short of Analyst Consensus Amid Revenue Drop; Sets Q2 Out..
MT
05/11HACKETT  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
05/11HACKETT  : Earnings Flash (HCKT) THE HACKETT GROUP Posts Q1 EPS $0.19, vs. Stree..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 261 M - -
Net income 2021 27,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 518 M 518 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 149
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Hackett Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,67 $
Last Close Price 17,12 $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ted A. Fernandez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto A. Ramirez Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
David N. Dungan Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Richard N. Hamlin Independent Director
Alan T. G. Wix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.11.40%518
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.-22.43%8 079
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.89.61%4 803
FTI CONSULTING, INC.25.57%4 656
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED-8.69%1 038
STRIKE COMPANY,LIMITED-19.92%716