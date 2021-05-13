Hackett : Supplemental Data discussed during earnings call – Q1 2021

The Hackett Group, Inc.
Supplemental Data Discussed During Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call
|
Q1
|
2021
|
US net revenue sequential growth
|
8%
|
Q1
|
2021
|
US net revenue year over year growth
|
Flat
|
Q1
|
2021
|
US net revenue as % of total net revenue
|
91%
|
Q1
|
2021 international net revenue as % of total net revenue
|
9%
|
Q4
|
2020 international net revenue as % of total net revenue
|
10%
|
Q1
|
2020 international net revenue as % of total net revenue
|
12%
|
Q1
|
2021 % of recurring net revenue to total company net revenue
|
approx. 21%
|
Q1
|
2021 % of recurring net revenue to total Company pre-tax practice profitability
|
approx. 26%
|
Q1
|
2021
|
S&BT pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue
|
46.5%
|
Q4
|
2020
|
S&BT pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue
|
44.8%
|
Q1
|
2020
|
S&BT pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue
|
44.5%
|
Q1
|
2021
|
EEA Solutions pro forma gross margin as a percentage of net revenue
|
31.2%
|
Q4
|
2020
|
EEA Solutions pro forma gross margin as a percentage of net revenue
|
31.7%
|
Q1
|
2020
|
EEA Solutions pro forma gross margin as a percentage of net revenue
|
32.5%
|
Q1
|
2021
|
International pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue
|
38.2%
|
Q4
|
2020
|
International pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue
|
42.7%
|
Q1
|
2020
|
International pro forma gross margin as % of net revenue
|
30.0%
Disclaimer
