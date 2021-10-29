Log in
The Hackett Group, Inc. invites you to participate in the 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

10/29/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss third quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Third Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (800) 873-2155. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3993.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live through the StreetEvents.com service. To participate, simply visit http://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com or www.streetevents.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Disclaimer

The Hackett Group Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
