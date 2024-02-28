Research Finds Customer Demand for Cost Reduction, Actionable Information and Agility Are Driving Vendor Innovation, With AI a Clear Provider Focus to Leapfrog Productivity and Insight

Today’s modern, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) software delivers dramatically greater value realization than legacy solutions, according to new EPM Digital World Class Matrix™ research from The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT). The research found that customer requirements are one factor driving vendor innovation, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is a clear focus of leading software providers in their efforts to deliver productivity improvements and greater insight.

The EPM Digital World Class Matrix research provides comprehensive analysis of 12 leading EPM software providers and their individual ability to deliver value. It also offers insights on key benchmarking metrics and return on investment measures for finance leaders looking to shape the future of the autonomous enterprise.

The research from The Hackett Group® found that two of the software providers – OneStream and Oracle – achieved Digital World Class® status in all three areas that were analyzed – integrated EPM and two subsets – close and external reporting, and planning and forecasting. One additional vendor – Anaplan – achieved Digital World Class status in the planning and forecasting ratings.

Other integrated EPM rankings were as follows. Four software providers were classified as “Challengers”: Board International, SAP, Vena and Workday. In addition, two software providers were classified as “Emerging”: insightsoftware and Planful.

In the Digital World Class Matrix ranking of planning and forecasting EPM software providers, six software providers were classified as “Challengers”: Acterys, Board International, Planful, SAP, Vena and Workday. Just one software provider was classified as “Emerging” – insightsoftware.

Finally, in the Digital World Class Matrix ranking of close and external reporting EPM software providers, six software providers were classified as “Challengers”: BlackLine, Board International, SAP, Trintech, Vena and Workday. Two software providers were classified as “Emerging”: insightsoftware and Planful.

The research quantified the improved value realization for Digital World Class software providers, including:

55% more time analyzing information versus compiling data

3X better forecast accuracy

$48 million annual cost advantage (for a typical $10 billion company)

Far greater customer satisfaction, with 94% of companies satisfied to extremely satisfied with their deployments

The Hackett Group research study was conducted over six months, with evaluations focused on 28 key scoring criteria, business process capabilities and value drivers. The key objective was to provide organizations with an overview of the diverse solutions landscape and empower them to make informed decisions tailored to their unique business needs.

The EPM Digital World Class Matrix study found that requirements vary significantly across organizations and recommends that prospective buyers carefully consider their business process framework, integration and data management complexities, partner relationships, expected benefits, workforce maturity, investment budget, and geographic reach as part of the selection process. Functionality offered, ease of adoption and reporting/analytics scored as the top three reasons for selection. Clearly defined program scope plus process simplification/governance and resource staffing were cited as the most crucial factors for successful implementation delivery and user satisfaction/experience. Faster, deeper insights; proactive capabilities; and modeling agility were cited as the top three value drivers enabling better response to dynamic market changes.

Customer survey participants expected Digital World Class EPM software to transform processes and generate automation time savings and capacity creation of more than 41% for planning and forecasting, and 26% for close and external reporting. Setting clear targets for cost reduction and productivity redeployment were inconsistent, highlighting a key opportunity for organizations to better understand and track realization of their business case strategic objectives. The evolution from static financial reporting to intelligent, collaborative and predictive optimization improves operational decision making, controls costs, and accelerates growth.

“Innovations in cloud EPM offerings, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, are accelerating benefit realization and driving significant capability enhancement in predictive analytics, real-time decision making and decision support,” stated The Hackett Group Principal, Finance Transformation Jason Logman.

The Hackett Group Director Drew Johnson noted, “EPM software has matured dramatically as organizations moved from legacy on-premises platforms to modern cloud-based software. The ongoing pace of technology advancement will enable EPM software to truly transform accounting, financial planning and analysis roles over the next decade; and investments in technology, training, and development will be crucial for adaptation.”

The EPM Digital World Class Matrix and related research are products of The Hackett Group’s Market Intelligence Service. This practice is designed to evaluate software and service providers’ abilities to deliver quantifiable results from specialized, differentiated capabilities. The Hackett Group defines Digital World Class in the context of the Digital World Class Matrix as the attainment of top-quartile performance for both depth/breadth of features and functionality (capability breadth) and value realization at multiple clients, and the ability to generate similar performance levels for future clients.

The EPM Digital World Class Matrices are part of The Hackett Group’s full 65-page research report. The EPM Digital World Class Matrices should be read in the context of the entire report. A 20-page summary report is also available on a complimentary basis, with registration, at https://go.poweredbyhackett.com/dmepmsum2402nr. Inquiries regarding purchase of the full research report can be made at https://go.poweredbyhackett.com/dmepmful2402nr or by visiting the web page for our Market Intelligence Service at https://www.thehackettgroup.com/market-intelligence.

