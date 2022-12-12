Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Hackett Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCKT   US4046091090

THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.

(HCKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:50 2022-12-12 pm EST
20.13 USD   -3.68%
02:56pU.S. tells jury Oath Keepers plotted to use force to keep Trump in office
RE
05:04aThe Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its $120 Million Dutch Auction Tender Offer - The Hackett Group
AQ
12/09The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its $120 Million Dutch Auction Tender Offer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. tells jury Oath Keepers plotted to use force to keep Trump in office

12/12/2022 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, speaks during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal prosecutor on Monday told a court that four members of the far-right Oath Keepers should be found guilty of seditious conspiracy for plotting to use force to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in order to keep Donald Trump in the White House.

Monday marked the beginning of the U.S. Justice Department's second major Jan. 6 sedition trial, this time involving Oath Keeper defendants David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta and Edward Vallejo.

"These defendants decided to take the presidential election into their own hands when they tried to stop the presidential transfer of power by force for the first time in our country's history," federal prosecutor Troy Edwards said in laying out the government's argument.

Opening arguments came nearly two weeks after prosecutors won a victory in the first trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others.

In that first sedition trial, which lasted about eight weeks, a jury convicted Rhodes and Oath Keepers Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy, while acquitting defendants Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell of that charge.

All five were also convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding - the congressional certification of the election results - and the jury delivered mixed verdicts on a handful of other charges, including two other conspiracy counts.

The charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The four defendants in the current seditious conspiracy trial were part of the same indictment as Rhodes. Due to space limitations and the risks of COVID-19 contagion, the presiding U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta split the case into separate trials.

In addition to seditious conspiracy, all four are charged with conspiracy to obstruct and obstructing an official proceeding, and conspiracy to prevent members of Congress from discharging their duties.

Prosecutors have said Rhodes and his co-defendants planned to use force to prevent Congress from formally certifying Joe Biden's election victory over Trump.

On the day of the attack by Trump supporters, Moerschel, Hackett, Minuta, Meggs, Watkins, and Harrelson all entered the Capitol clad in tactical gear.

Minuta, who led a group of several Oath Keepers into the Capitol, forcefully clashed with police, all the while screaming it was "their building," Edwards told the jury.

Vallejo is accused of staying back at a hotel in northern Virginia, where the Oath Keepers staged a "quick reaction force" that prosecutors said was equipped with firearms ready to be quickly transported into Washington.

None of the defendants in this trial have the name recognition of Rhodes, who founded the group in 2009.

Its members, which include current and retired U.S. military personnel, law enforcement officers and first responders, have turned up, often heavily armed, at protests and political events around the United States, including the racial justice demonstrations following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Hackett and Moerschel are both members of the Florida chapter of the group, while prosecutors said Minuta previously served as a "leader" of the New York area's members. Vallejo was part of a group of Oath Keepers from Arizona.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
02:56pU.S. tells jury Oath Keepers plotted to use force to keep Trump in office
RE
05:04aThe Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its $120 Million Dutch Auctio..
AQ
12/09The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Its $120 Million Dutch Auction..
BU
12/08The Hackett Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 9, 2022, has expired.
CI
11/30U.S. Capitol riot sedition prosecutions won't get easier, experts say
RE
11/09Hackett : Supplemental Data discussed during earnings call – Q3 2022
PU
11/09Hackett Group Launches $120 Million Dutch Auction Tender Offer; Shares Rise
MT
11/09Hackett Group Initiates $120 Million Dutch Auction Tender Offer
MT
11/09The Hackett Group, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $120 million worth of its share..
CI
11/09The Hackett Group, Inc. Commences $120 Million Dutch Auction Tender Offer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 292 M - -
Net income 2022 38,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 663 M 663 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 135
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Hackett Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,90 $
Average target price 28,67 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ted A. Fernandez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto A. Ramirez Senior Director-Finance
David N. Dungan Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Richard N. Hamlin Independent Director
Alan T. G. Wix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.1.80%663
FTI CONSULTING, INC.5.59%5 450
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.5.06%5 247
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-35.09%4 441
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.57%2 021
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED25.00%1 461