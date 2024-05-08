Hain Celestial Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "should," "plan," "intend," "potential," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition (including the related assumptions); our strategic initiatives (including statements related to Hain Reimagined, the consolidation of our Personal Care manufacturing, SKU rationalization; innovation and brand building, and our related investments in our business); our business strategy; our brand portfolio; product performance; production and distribution of our products; and current or future macroeconomic trends.
Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth's Best® baby food products; the reputation of our company and our brands; compliance with our credit agreement; foreign currency exchange risk; the availability of organic ingredients; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; risks associated with conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and other geopolitical events; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to use and protect trademarks; general economic conditions; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; changing rules, public disclosure regulations and stakeholder expectations on ESG-related matters; the impact of climate change; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; our ability to issue preferred stock; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income and its related margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin, free cash flow and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:
- Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures and discontinued brands, the net sales of a divested business or discontinued brand are excluded from all periods.
- Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net and warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net.
- Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating loss before certain litigation expenses, net, inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, and intangibles and long-lived asset impairments.
- Adjusted net income and its related margin and diluted net income per common share, as adjusted: net loss, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, intangibles and long-lived asset impairments, unrealized currency (gains) losses and the related tax effects of such adjustments.
- Adjusted EBITDA: net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses, certain litigation and related costs, inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, intangibles and long-lived asset impairments and other adjustments.
- Free cash flow: net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.
- Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.
We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:
- Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.
- Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.
- Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.
- Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Business Update
Wendy Davidson
President & Chief Executive Officer
Focus
Winning Portfolio
Simplified Footprint
Global Operating Model
Fuel
Revenue Growth Management
Working Capital Management
Operational Efficiency
Shareholder
Return
Build
Brand Building
Channel Expansion
Innovation
Grow
BFY Snacks
BFY Baby/Kids
BFY Beverages
Q3 Key Takeaways
- Strategy driving gross margin expansion, strong operating cash flow, & leverage improvement to 3.9x
- Investing in brand building, innovation, and channel expansion enabling growth
- 85% of the business is in growth, working aggressively to stabilize the balance
- Accelerating North America commercial execution
- Remain confident in our ability to reach the full potential of Hain Reimagined
Focusing Portfolio & Footprint to Reduce Complexity, Drive Margin Expansion
Winning Portfolio
- 6% SKU Reduction Globally Across Categories YTD
- Thinsters Sale Further Crystalizes Better-For-You Focus
- 62% SKU Reduction in Personal Care (PC) Portfolio Underway
- Focus on High Velocity SKUs to Drive Margin Expansion
Footprint Consolidation
- PC Manufacturing Consolidated Down to One Plant
- Elimination of 60% of Co-Manufacturers in PC
- Ceased Production and Operations within Non-Strategic JV in India
Global Op Model Integration
- Integrated Across Functional Centers of Excellence to Drive Synergies
- In-stockRates Above 94%, Better Than Peer Set1
- United on One Digital Platform
1 Circana Proprietary In-Stock Tool 12 WE 3/31/24
Unlocking Fuel For Growth Through Strong RGM, Working Capital Management, Operational Efficiency
Days Payable Outstanding
50
40
46
30
37
20
10
0
July 2023
Feb 2024
March 2024
Days Inventory Outstanding
88
84
80
76
72
June 2023
Sept 2023
Dec 2023
March 2024
Global RGM Efforts Unlocked 70 bps of Trade Spend Efficiency
End-to-End Operational Efficiency to Deliver >$60 Million in Productivity for the Year
Innovation & Brand Building
Driving Share Growth & Distribution Gains
Platform Disruptor
Core Portfolio
Multi Brand
Channel Mix/Expansion
Across Food, Convenience, Mass, & E-Commerce
Note: Total category share data weighted based on Hain category mix || Source: Circana POS, Panel, E-Market insights data; L13W ending 3-24-24
