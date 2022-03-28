Hanover Insurance : Select Historical Financial Information (Excel) (opens in new window)
03/28/2022 | 08:21am EDT
Title Page
PERIOD
Product Qualifier
Summary Centers
VERSION
Consolidated BU Rollup
All Products
Select Historical Financial Information 2019 - 2021
i
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
SELECT HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Segment Descriptions
1
Pre-tax Operating Results and Related Metrics
Consolidated Eight Quarter Trending
2
Core Commercial
3-4
Specialty
5-6
Personal Lines
7-10
Other Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
11
Premium Related Metric Definitions
12
1
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
SEGMENT DESCRIPTIONS
CORE COMMERCIAL
Sub-segment
Customer and business type
Primary lines of business
Small Commercial
Coverage to small businesses with annual premiums of $50,000 or less. Products are tailored to specific industry segments as needed.
l Business owners' policy/commercial multiple peril l Commercial automobile l Workers' compensation l Other (general liability, commercial umbrella, monoline property)
Middle Market
Coverage to mid-sized businesses with annual premiums starting at $50,000, focusing on those between $50,000 and $250,000. Products are tailored to certain specific industry segments, including technology, manufacturing, human services, retail, real estate, among others.
l Commercial multiple peril l Commercial automobile l Workers' compensation l Other (general liability, commercial umbrella, monoline property)
SPECIALTY
Sub-segment
Customer and business type
Primary lines of business
Professional and Executive Lines
Coverage to small to mid-sized non-public companies, including lawyer, engineer, accountant, and various other professional and advisory firms including healthcare; provide protection for directors, officers and employees against actual or alleged errors, negligence or bad faith, and employment practices.
l Professional liability l Management liability l Fidelity and crime l Other property and liability lines for healthcare firms
Specialty Property & Casualty
Program business - coverage to markets with specialty or risk management needs related to groups of similar businesses; Hanover Specialty Industrial (HSI) - coverage to small and medium chemical, paint, solvent and other manufacturers and distributors; Excess & Surplus - non-admitted general liability and property coverage to risks outside of the appetite of standard commercial lines; Specialty General Liability - admitted coverage for higher-hazard liability risks
l Commercial multiple peril l Commercial automobile l Workers' compensation l Other (general liability, commercial umbrella, monoline property)
Marine
Includes coverage for inland and ocean marine, and insures against physical losses to property, such as contractor's equipment, builders' risk and goods in transit. Also covers jewelers block, fine art and other valuables.
l Inland/ocean marine l Ancillary lines of business written through marine agents
Surety and Other
Provides coverage for construction and other firms, as well as sole proprietors in the event of claims for non-performance or non-payment, and commercial surety coverage related to fiduciary or regulatory obligations.
l Bond
PERSONAL LINES
Sub-segment
Customer and business type
Primary lines of business
Personal Automobile
Includes coverage for individuals against losses incurred from personal bodily injury, bodily injury to third parties, property damage to an insured's vehicle, and property damage to other vehicles and other property.
l Personal automobile
Homeowners and Other
Includes coverage for individuals for losses to their residences and personal property, such as those caused by fire, wind, hail, water damage (excluding flood), theft and vandalism, and against third-party liability claims.
l Homeowners l Personal umbrella l Inland marine (jewelry, art, etc.) l Other (fire, personal watercraft, other miscellaneous)
OTHER
Included in Other are Opus, which provides investment advisory services to affiliates and also manages assets for unaffiliated institutions such as insurance companies, retirement plans and foundations; earnings on holding company assets; holding company and other expenses; and our run-off voluntary assumed property and casualty pools business.
100000
1
2
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
GAAP UNDERWRITING AND OPERATING INCOME INFORMATION AND RATIOS
CONSOLIDATED
YTD
YTD
YTD
(In millions, except percentage data)
1Q2020
2Q2020
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
4Q2021
2019
2020
2021
Gross premiums written
$
1,288.9
$
1,224.0
$
1,406.1
$
1,235.5
$
1,337.6
$
1,342.8
$
1,493.2
$
1,170.7
$
5,118.5
$
5,154.5
$
5,344.3
Net premiums written
$
1,136.9
$
1,081.0
$
1,268.5
$
1,112.1
$
1,196.1
$
1,207.2
$
1,375.2
$
1,214.9
$
4,581.7
$
4,598.5
$
4,993.4
Net premiums earned
$
1,141.4
$
1,096.6
$
1,135.4
$
1,154.0
$
1,161.8
$
1,179.8
$
1,186.0
$
1,242.6
$
4,474.5
$
4,527.4
$
4,770.2
Losses and LAE:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
692.3
569.1
645.7
666.2
656.2
680.9
711.4
739.2
2,696.2
2,573.3
2,787.7
Prior year favorable development, excluding catastrophe losses
(2.0)
(4.9)
(2.6)
(6.0)
(8.2)
(12.6)
(20.9)
(14.4)
(0.9)
(15.5)
(56.1)
Current year catastrophe losses
37.9
154.8
75.5
35.6
133.3
91.8
153.5
39.0
196.8
303.8
417.6
Prior year favorable catastrophe development
- 0
(7.0)
(9.6)
(0.5)
- 0
(15.0)
- 0
- 0
(27.5)
(17.1)
(15.0)
Total losses and LAE
728.2
712.0
709.0
695.3
781.3
745.1
844.0
763.8
2,864.6
2,844.5
3,134.2
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses
362.0
346.3
365.0
374.7
371.2
371.7
372.9
394.2
1,430.6
1,448.0
1,510.0
GAAP underwriting profit (loss)
51.2
38.3
61.4
84.0
9.3
63.0
(30.9)
84.6
179.3
234.9
126.0
Net investment income
69.6
57.7
67.6
70.2
76.8
75.6
78.8
79.5
281.3
265.1
310.7
Other income
6.7
6.1
8.1
6.4
6.0
5.8
6.1
6.0
25.5
27.3
23.9
Other operating expenses
(10.4)
(13.2)
(8.7)
(10.3)
(7.0)
(7.1)
(7.0)
(7.2)
(32.5)
(42.6)
(28.3)
Operating income before income taxes
117.1
$
88.9
$
128.4
$
150.3
$
85.1
$
137.3
$
47.0
$
162.9
$
453.6
$
484.7
$
432.3
Loss and LAE ratio:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
60.7 %
51.8 %
56.8 %
57.8 %
56.4 %
57.8 %
60.1 %
59.6 %
60.2 %
56.8 %
58.5 %
Prior year favorable development, excluding catastrophe losses
(0.2)%
(0.4)%
(0.2)%
(0.5)%
(0.7)%
(1.1)%
(1.8)%
(1.2)%
-
(0.3)%
(1.2)%
Current year catastrophe losses
3.3 %
14.1 %
6.6 %
3.0 %
11.5 %
7.8 %
12.9 %
3.1 %
4.4 %
6.7 %
8.7 %
Prior year favorable catastrophe development
-
(0.6)%
(0.8)%
-
-
(1.3)%
-
-
(0.6)%
(0.4)%
(0.3)%
Total loss and LAE ratio
63.8 %
64.9 %
62.4 %
60.3 %
67.2 %
63.2 %
71.2 %
61.5 %
64.0 %
62.8 %
65.7 %
Expense ratio
31.4 %
31.3 %
31.8 %
32.1 %
31.6 %
31.2 %
31.1 %
31.4 %
31.6 %
31.6 %
31.3 %
Combined ratio
95.2 %
96.2 %
94.2 %
92.4 %
98.8 %
94.4 %
102.3 %
92.9 %
95.6 %
94.4 %
97.0 %
Combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses
91.9 %
82.7 %
88.4 %
89.4 %
87.3 %
87.9 %
89.4 %
89.8 %
91.8 %
88.1 %
88.6 %
Combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses and prior year development
92.1 %
83.1 %
88.6 %
89.9 %
88.0 %
89.0 %
91.2 %
91.0 %
91.8 %
88.4 %
89.8 %
2
3
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
GAAP UNDERWRITING AND OPERATING INCOME INFORMATION AND RATIOS
CORE COMMERCIAL
YTD
YTD
YTD
(In millions, except percentage data)
1Q2020
2Q2020
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
4Q2021
2019
2020
2021
Gross premiums written
$
517.3
$
431.4
$
547.4
$
453.3
$
539.9
$
473.6
$
601.1
$
484.9
$
1,928.5
$
1,949.4
$
2,099.5
Net premiums written
$
460.6
$
378.6
$
486.4
$
400.6
$
480.6
$
421.7
$
534.6
$
427.9
$
1,727.0
$
1,726.2
$
1,864.8
Net premiums earned
$
431.0
$
417.4
$
420.1
$
435.2
$
435.2
$
447.6
$
459.7
$
468.4
$
1,689.9
$
1,703.7
$
1,810.9
Losses and LAE:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
275.8
218.5
250.4
254.8
250.6
258.2
281.7
271.9
1,001.1
999.5
1,062.4
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) development, excluding catastrophe losses
0.1
(2.8)
(3.6)
(6.3)
(2.7)
(4.6)
(3.3)
(7.2)
(37.8)
(12.6)
(17.8)
Current year catastrophe losses
20.2
57.9
22.0
4.2
94.5
22.5
57.3
10.9
80.8
104.3
185.2
Prior year favorable catastrophe development
(2.9)
(4.7)
(7.0)
(0.1)
(0.1)
(8.7)
(0.9)
- 0
(12.2)
(14.7)
(9.7)
Total losses and LAE
293.2
268.9
261.8
252.6
342.3
267.4
334.8
275.6
1,031.9
1,076.5
1,220.1
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses
141.5
140.2
141.9
146.1
144.2
145.1
150.6
158.4
565.0
569.7
598.3
GAAP underwriting profit (loss)
(3.7)
8.3
16.4
36.5
(51.3)
35.1
(25.7)
34.4
93.0
57.5
(7.5)
Net investment income
32.9
26.8
31.5
33.0
36.9
35.0
37.0
37.6
124.0
124.2
146.5
Other income
1.1
0.9
1.3
1.0
0.8
0.8
0.9
0.8
4.6
4.3
3.3
Other operating expenses
(2.4)
(3.8)
(1.7)
- 0
(1.2)
(1.0)
(1.2)
(0.9)
(5.2)
(7.9)
(4.3)
Operating income (loss) before income taxes
$
27.9
$
32.2
$
47.5
$
70.5
$
(14.8)
$
69.9
$
11.0
$
71.9
$
216.4
$
178.1
$
138.0
Loss and LAE ratio:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
64.0 %
52.4 %
59.6 %
58.5 %
57.6 %
57.6 %
61.2 %
58.0 %
59.2 %
58.6 %
58.7 %
Prior year favorable development, excluding catastrophe losses
-
(0.7)%
(0.9)%
(1.4)%
(0.6)%
(1.0)%
(0.7)%
(1.5)%
(2.2)%
(0.7)%
(1.0)%
Current year catastrophe losses
4.7 %
13.8 %
5.3 %
0.9 %
21.7 %
5.0 %
12.5 %
2.3 %
4.8 %
6.2 %
10.2 %
Prior year favorable catastrophe development
(0.7)%
(1.1)%
(1.7)%
-
-
(1.9)%
(0.2)%
-
(0.7)%
(0.9)%
(0.5)%
Total loss and LAE ratio
68.0 %
64.4 %
62.3 %
58.0 %
78.7 %
59.7 %
72.8 %
58.8 %
61.1 %
63.2 %
67.4 %
Expense ratio
32.6 %
33.4 %
33.5 %
33.4 %
33.0 %
32.2 %
32.6 %
33.6 %
33.2 %
33.2 %
32.9 %
Combined ratio
100.6 %
97.8 %
95.8 %
91.4 %
111.7 %
91.9 %
105.4 %
92.4 %
94.3 %
96.4 %
100.3 %
Combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses
96.6 %
85.1 %
92.2 %
90.5 %
90.0 %
88.8 %
93.1 %
90.1 %
90.2 %
91.1 %
90.6 %
Combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses and prior year development
96.6 %
85.8 %
93.1 %
91.9 %
90.6 %
89.8 %
93.8 %
91.6 %
92.4 %
91.8 %
91.6 %
4
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
PREMIUMS WRITTEN AND RELATED METRICS
CORE COMMERCIAL
YTD
YTD
YTD
(In millions, except percentage data)
1Q2020
2Q2020
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
4Q2021
2019
2020
2021
Written Premiums
Gross
$
517.3
$
431.4
$
547.4
$
453.3
$
539.9
$
473.6
$
601.1
$
484.9
$
1,928.5
$
1,949.4
$
2,099.5
Ceded
(56.7)
(52.8)
(61.0)
(52.7)
(59.3)
(51.9)
(66.5)
(57.0)
(201.5)
(223.2)
(234.7)
Net
$
460.6
$
378.6
$
486.4
$
400.6
$
480.6
$
421.7
$
534.6
$
427.9
$
1,727.0
$
1,726.2
$
1,864.8
Growth
5.0 %
(5.0)%
0.1 %
(0.9)%
4.3 %
11.4 %
9.9 %
6.8 %
3.8 %
-
8.0 %
`
Net premiums written by segment
Small Commercial
$
237.2
$
220.0
$
233.1
$
222.3
$
257.1
$
246.8
$
256.3
$
243.2
$
872.4
$
912.6
$
1,003.4
Middle Market
223.4
158.6
253.3
178.3
223.5
174.9
278.3
184.7
854.6
813.6
861.4
Total
$
460.6
$
378.6
$
486.4
$
400.6
$
480.6
$
421.7
$
534.6
$
427.9
$
1,727.0
$
1,726.2
$
1,864.8
Net premiums written by line of business
Commercial Multiple Peril
$
230.3
$
199.6
$
269.5
$
204.7
$
237.2
$
219.0
$
284.2
$
217.3
$
893.5
$
904.1
$
957.7
Commercial Automobile
87.9
76.0
87.0
78.0
90.0
80.6
92.9
77.3
329.6
328.9
340.8
Workers' Compensation
95.5
64.0
77.8
78.2
95.7
76.6
92.7
84.3
329.6
315.5
349.3
Other Core Commercial
46.9
39.0
52.1
39.7
57.7
45.5
64.8
49.0
174.3
177.7
217.0
Total
$
460.6
$
378.6
$
486.4
$
400.6
$
480.6
$
421.7
$
534.6
$
427.9
$
1,727.0
$
1,726.2
$
1,864.8
Related Metrics
Premium Retention
85.3%
86.9%
87.1%
85.3%
87.3%
84.9%
87.8%
86.7%
83.4%
86.2%
86.7%
Renewal Price Change
6.0%
1.2%
4.9%
6.7%
6.3%
9.3%
9.4%
9.5%
6.2%
4.7%
8.6%
5
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
GAAP UNDERWRITING AND OPERATING INCOME INFORMATION AND RATIOS
SPECIALTY
YTD
YTD
YTD
(In millions, except percentage data)
1Q2020
2Q2020
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
4Q2021
2019
2020
2021
Gross premiums written
$
313.2
$
295.0
$
337.3
$
306.1
$
344.1
$
332.1
$
327.2
$
346.0
$
1,198.8
$
1,251.6
$
1,349.4
Net premiums written
$
247.0
$
236.3
$
274.1
$
249.5
$
276.8
$
265.1
$
292.2
$
284.8
$
980.2
$
1,006.9
$
1,118.9
Net premiums earned
$
244.9
$
241.2
$
245.0
$
248.5
$
257.7
$
255.8
$
238.9
$
277.5
$
964.3
$
979.6
$
1,029.9
Losses and LAE:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
137.9
131.3
134.7
130.7
138.3
145.7
125.8
145.7
554.0
534.6
555.5
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) development, excluding catastrophe losses
(3.8)
(2.3)
(0.3)
- 0
(0.6)
(3.3)
(8.1)
(4.2)
9.1
(6.4)
(16.2)
Current year catastrophe losses
6.9
12.9
20.5
6.4
24.3
7.7
17.5
4.6
27.0
46.7
54.1
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) catastrophe development
(0.4)
(1.3)
(1.9)
(0.5)
0.1
(3.3)
0.9
- 0
(12.4)
(4.1)
(2.3)
Total losses and LAE
140.6
140.6
153.0
136.6
162.1
146.8
136.1
146.1
577.7
570.8
591.1
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses
90.2
87.6
89.7
92.5
93.6
90.3
87.3
98.2
358.1
360.0
369.4
GAAP underwriting profit
14.1
13.0
2.3
19.4
2.0
18.7
15.5
33.2
28.5
48.8
69.4
Net investment income
13.5
11.1
12.9
13.6
14.9
16.0
15.9
16.1
56.1
51.1
62.9
Other income
1.2
1.3
1.5
1.4
1.6
1.7
1.6
1.5
4.6
5.4
6.4
Other operating expenses
(2.1)
(2.3)
(1.9)
(1.7)
(1.5)
(1.9)
(1.6)
(1.8)
(5.5)
(8.0)
(6.8)
Operating income before income taxes
$
26.7
$
23.1
$
14.8
$
32.7
$
17.0
$
34.5
$
31.4
$
49.0
$
83.7
$
97.3
$
131.9
Loss and LAE ratio:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
56.3 %
54.5 %
54.9 %
52.6 %
53.6 %
57.0 %
52.7 %
52.4 %
57.5 %
54.7 %
54.0 %
Prior year favorable development, excluding catastrophe losses
(1.6)%
(1.0)%
(0.1)%
-
(0.2)%
(1.3)%
(3.4)%
(1.5)%
0.9 %
(0.7)%
(1.6)%
Current year catastrophe losses
2.9 %
5.3 %
8.4 %
2.6 %
9.5 %
3.0 %
7.3 %
1.7 %
2.8 %
4.7 %
5.2 %
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) catastrophe development
(0.2)%
(0.5)%
(0.8)%
(0.2)%
-
(1.3)%
0.4 %
-
(1.3)%
(0.4)%
(0.2)%
Total loss and LAE ratio
57.4 %
58.3 %
62.4 %
55.0 %
62.9 %
57.4 %
57.0 %
52.6 %
59.9 %
58.3 %
57.4 %
Expense ratio
36.6 %
36.1 %
36.3 %
36.9 %
35.9 %
34.9 %
36.2 %
35.1 %
37.0 %
36.5 %
35.5 %
Combined ratio
94.0 %
94.4 %
98.7 %
91.9 %
98.8 %
92.3 %
93.2 %
87.7 %
96.9 %
94.8 %
92.9 %
Combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses
91.3 %
89.6 %
91.1 %
89.5 %
89.3 %
90.6 %
85.5 %
86.0 %
95.4 %
90.5 %
87.9 %
Combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses and prior year development
92.9 %
90.6 %
91.2 %
89.5 %
89.5 %
91.9 %
88.9 %
87.5 %
94.5 %
91.2 %
89.5 %
6
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
PREMIUMS WRITTEN AND RELATED METRICS
SPECIALTY
YTD
YTD
YTD
(In millions, except percentage data)
1Q2020
2Q2020
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
4Q2021
2019
2020
2021
Written Premiums
Gross
$
313.2
$
295.0
$
337.3
$
306.1
$
344.1
$
332.1
$
327.2
$
346.0
$
1,198.8
$
1,251.6
$
1,349.4
Ceded
(66.2)
(58.7)
(63.2)
(56.6)
(67.3)
(67.0)
(35.0)
(61.2)
(218.6)
(244.7)
(230.5)
Net
$
247.0
$
236.3
$
274.1
$
249.5
$
276.8
$
265.1
$
292.2
$
284.8
$
980.2
$
1,006.9
$
1,118.9
Growth
3.4 %
(4.1)%
5.3 %
6.3 %
12.1 %
12.2 %
6.6 %
14.1 %
3.5 %
2.7 %
11.1 %
Net premiums written by segment
Professional and Executive Lines
$
86.0
$
75.3
$
88.5
$
81.0
$
94.4
$
81.3
$
98.0
$
93.3
$
306.4
$
330.8
$
367.0
Specialty Property & Casualty
73.1
72.6
84.1
80.9
79.3
79.8
87.1
101.4
319.6
310.7
347.6
Marine
72.7
72.8
85.2
73.6
91.1
86.6
90.4
77.1
288.6
304.3
345.2
Surety and Other
15.2
15.6
16.3
14.0
12.0
17.4
16.7
13.0
65.6
61.1
59.1
Total
$
247.0
$
236.3
$
274.1
$
249.5
$
276.8
$
265.1
$
292.2
$
284.8
$
980.2
$
1,006.9
$
1,118.9
Related Metrics
Premium Retention
82.4%
83.2%
84.0%
84.4%
82.3%
83.1%
85.5%
84.8%
80.9%
83.5%
83.9%
Renewal Price Change
8.9%
5.8%
7.9%
10.1%
8.7%
11.3%
10.8%
12.7%
6.1%
8.1%
10.9%
7
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
GAAP UNDERWRITING AND OPERATING INCOME INFORMATION AND RATIOS
PERSONAL LINES
YTD
YTD
YTD
(In millions, except percentage data)
1Q2020
2Q2020
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
4Q2021
2019
2020
2021
Gross premiums written
$
458.4
$
497.6
$
521.4
$
476.1
$
453.6
$
537.1
$
564.9
$
339.8
$
1,991.2
$
1,953.5
$
1,895.4
Net premiums written
$
429.3
$
466.1
$
508.0
$
462.0
$
438.7
$
520.4
$
548.4
$
502.2
$
1,874.5
$
1,865.4
$
2,009.7
Net premiums earned
$
465.5
$
438.0
$
470.3
$
470.3
$
468.9
$
476.4
$
487.4
$
496.7
$
1,820.3
$
1,844.1
$
1,929.4
Losses and LAE:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
278.6
219.2
260.6
280.7
267.3
277.0
303.9
321.6
1,141.0
1,039.1
1,169.8
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) development, excluding catastrophe losses
(1.6)
(0.1)
1.0
-0
(5.2)
(5.0)
(9.9)
(3.0)
26.6
(0.7)
(23.1)
Current year catastrophe losses
10.8
84.0
33.0
25.0
14.5
61.6
78.7
23.5
89.0
152.8
178.3
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) catastrophe development
3.3
(1.0)
(0.7)
0.1
- 0
(3.0)
- 0
- 0
(2.9)
1.7
(3.0)
Total losses and LAE
291.1
302.1
293.9
305.8
276.6
330.6
372.7
342.1
1,253.7
1,192.9
1,322.0
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses
130.3
118.5
133.4
136.1
133.4
136.3
135.0
137.6
507.5
518.3
542.3
GAAP underwriting profit (loss)
44.1
17.4
43.0
28.4
58.9
9.5
(20.3)
17.0
59.1
132.9
65.1
Net investment income
20.3
16.5
19.5
20.4
22.1
21.8
22.6
22.9
80.1
76.7
89.4
Other income
2.7
1.8
3.5
2.6
2.3
2.2
2.6
2.6
11.4
10.6
9.7
Other operating expenses
(2.2)
(3.1)
(1.8)
(0.6)
(1.5)
(1.3)
(1.3)
(1.6)
(5.7)
(7.7)
(5.7)
Operating income before income taxes
$
64.9
$
32.6
$
64.2
$
50.8
$
81.8
$
32.2
$
3.6
$
40.9
144.9
212.5
$
158.5
Loss and LAE ratio:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
59.8 %
50.1 %
55.4 %
59.7 %
57.0 %
58.1 %
62.4 %
64.8 %
62.7 %
56.3 %
60.6 %
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) development, excluding catastrophe losses
(0.3)%
-
0.2 %
-
(1.1)%
(1.0)%
(2.0)%
(0.6)%
1.5 %
-
(1.2)%
Current year catastrophe losses
2.3 %
19.1 %
7.0 %
5.3 %
3.1 %
12.9 %
16.1 %
4.7 %
4.9 %
8.3 %
9.3 %
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) catastrophe development
0.7 %
(0.2)%
(0.1)%
-
-
(0.6)%
-
-
(0.2)%
0.1 %
(0.2)%
Total loss and LAE ratio
62.5 %
69.0 %
62.5 %
65.0 %
59.0 %
69.4 %
76.5 %
68.9 %
68.9 %
64.7 %
68.5 %
Expense ratio
27.5 %
26.7 %
27.9 %
28.4 %
28.0 %
28.2 %
27.3 %
27.3 %
27.4 %
27.7 %
27.7 %
Combined ratio
90.0 %
95.7 %
90.4 %
93.4 %
87.0 %
97.6 %
103.8 %
96.2 %
96.3 %
92.4 %
96.2 %
Combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses
87.0 %
76.8 %
83.5 %
88.1 %
83.9 %
85.3 %
87.7 %
91.5 %
91.6 %
84.0 %
87.1 %
Combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses and prior year development
87.3 %
76.8 %
83.3 %
88.1 %
85.0 %
86.3 %
89.7 %
92.1 %
90.1 %
84.0 %
88.3 %
8
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
GAAP UNDERWRITING AND OPERATING INCOME INFORMATION AND RATIOS
PERSONAL LINES - AUTOMOBILE
YTD
YTD
YTD
(In millions, except percentage data)
1Q2020
2Q2020
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
4Q2021
2019
2020
2021
Net premiums written
$
279.4
$
276.8
$
311.6
$
283.7
$
280.7
$
318.6
$
330.8
$
300.3
$
1,186.1
$
1,151.5
$
1,230.4
- 0
Net premiums earned
$
293.3
$
263.9
$
295.2
$
293.4
$
291.1
$
295.6
$
301.8
$
305.3
$
1,152.4
$
1,145.8
$
1,193.8
- 0
Losses and LAE:
- 0
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
196.6
131.8
177.6
197.1
174.7
183.6
207.9
226.3
825.3
703.1
792.5
- 0
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) development, excluding catastrophe losses
2.9
- 0
(0.1)
1.7
(5.3)
(3.8)
(10.0)
(4.4)
22.0
4.5
(23.5)
- 0
Current year catastrophe losses
0.8
5.2
3.2
1.0
0.6
9.4
7.5
2.5
5.7
10.2
20.0
- 0
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) catastrophe development
0.9
(0.1)
- 0
(0.1)
- 0
(0.7)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.4)
0.7
(1.3)
- 0
Total losses and LAE
201.2
136.9
180.7
199.7
170.0
188.5
205.1
224.1
852.6
718.5
787.7
0
-
Loss and LAE ratio:
-0
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
67.0 %
50.0 %
60.1 %
67.2 %
60.0 %
62.2 %
68.9 %
74.1 %
71.6 %
61.3 %
66.4 %
-
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) development, excluding catastrophe losses
1.0 %
-
-
0.6 %
(1.8)%
(1.3)%
(3.3)%
(1.4)%
1.9 %
0.4 %
(2.0)%
-
Current year catastrophe losses
0.3 %
1.9 %
1.1 %
0.3 %
0.2 %
3.1 %
2.5 %
0.8 %
0.5 %
0.9 %
1.7 %
-
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) catastrophe development
0.3 %
-
-
-
-
(0.2)%
(0.1)%
(0.1)%
-
0.1 %
(0.1)%
Total loss and LAE ratio
68.6 %
51.9 %
61.2 %
68.1 %
58.4 %
63.8 %
68.0 %
73.4 %
74.0 %
62.7 %
66.0 %
9
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
GAAP UNDERWRITING AND OPERATING INCOME INFORMATION AND RATIOS
PERSONAL LINES - HOME & OTHER
YTD
YTD
YTD
(In millions, except percentage data)
1Q2020
2Q2020
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
4Q2021
2019
2020
2021
Net premiums written
$
149.9
$
189.3
$
196.4
$
178.3
$
158.0
$
201.8
$
217.6
$
201.9
$
688.4
$
713.9
$
779.3
Net premiums earned
$
172.2
$
174.1
$
175.1
$
176.9
$
177.8
$
180.8
$
185.6
$
191.4
$
667.9
$
698.3
$
735.6
Losses and LAE:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
82.0
87.4
83.0
83.6
92.6
93.4
96.0
95.3
315.7
336.0
377.3
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) development, excluding catastrophe losses
(4.5)
(0.1)
1.1
(1.7)
0.1
(1.2)
0.1
1.4
4.6
(5.2)
0.4
Current year catastrophe losses
10.0
78.8
29.8
24.0
13.9
52.2
71.2
21.0
83.3
142.6
158.3
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) catastrophe development
2.4
(0.9)
(0.7)
0.2
- 0
(2.3)
0.3
0.3
(2.5)
1.0
(1.7)
Total losses and LAE
89.9
165.2
113.2
106.1
106.6
142.1
167.6
118.0
401.1
474.4
534.3
Loss and LAE ratio:
Current year, excluding catastrophe losses
47.6 %
50.2 %
47.4 %
47.3 %
52.1 %
51.7 %
51.6 %
49.8 %
47.3 %
48.1 %
51.2 %
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) development, excluding catastrophe losses
(2.6)%
(0.1)%
0.6 %
(1.0)%
0.1 %
(0.7)%
0.1 %
0.7 %
0.7 %
(0.7)%
0.1 %
Current year catastrophe losses
5.8 %
45.3 %
17.0 %
13.6 %
7.8 %
28.9 %
38.4 %
11.0 %
12.5 %
20.4 %
21.5 %
Prior year unfavorable (favorable) catastrophe development
1.4 %
(0.5)%
(0.4)%
0.1 %
-
(1.3)%
0.2 %
0.2 %
(0.4)%
0.1 %
(0.2)%
Total loss and LAE ratio
52.2 %
94.9 %
64.6 %
60.0 %
60.0 %
78.6 %
90.3 %
61.7 %
60.1 %
67.9 %
72.6 %
10
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
PREMIUMS WRITTEN AND RELATED METRICS
PERSONAL LINES
YTD
YTD
YTD
(In millions, except percentage data)
1Q2020
2Q2020
3Q2020
4Q2020
1Q2021
2Q2021
3Q2021
4Q2021
2019
2020
2021
Written Premiums
Gross
$
458.4
$
497.6
$
521.4
$
476.1
$
453.6
$
537.1
$
564.9
$
339.8
$
1,991.2
$
1,953.5
$
1,895.4
Ceded
(29.1)
(31.5)
(13.4)
(14.1)
(14.9)
(16.7)
(16.5)
162.4
(116.7)
(88.1)
114.3
Net
$
429.3
$
466.1
$
508.0
$
462.0
$
438.7
$
520.4
$
548.4
$
502.2
$
1,874.5
$
1,865.4
$
2,009.7
Growth
2.1%
-5.5%
2.3%
-0.5%
2.2%
11.6%
8.0%
8.7%
5.7%
-0.5%
7.7%
Net premiums written by line of business
Personal Automobile
$
279.4
$
276.8
$
311.6
$
283.7
$
280.7
$
318.6
$
330.8
$
300.3
$
1,186.1
$
1,151.5
$
1,230.4
Homeowners and Other
149.9
189.3
196.4
178.3
158.0
201.8
217.6
201.9
688.4
713.9
779.3
Total
$
429.3
$
466.1
$
508.0
$
462.0
$
438.7
$
520.4
$
548.4
$
502.2
$
1,874.5
$
1,865.4
$
2,009.7
Related Metrics
Renewal Price Change
Personal Automobile
6.4 %
5.7 %
6.4 %
6.3 %
4.2 %
3.5 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
6.2 %
6.2 %
2.6 %
Homeowners
9.0 %
8.9 %
8.6 %
7.9 %
6.2 %
5.7 %
5.9 %
6.9 %
8.7 %
8.6 %
6.2 %
Total (1)
7.4 %
6.9 %
7.2 %
6.9 %
4.9 %
4.4 %
3.2 %
3.4 %
7.1 %
7.1 %
4.0 %
Policy Retention
Personal Automobile
83.9 %
86.5 %
81.0 %
82.0 %
84.0 %
85.8 %
88.0 %
88.4 %
84.8 %
83.4 %
86.5 %
Homeowners
84.1 %
87.3 %
83.3 %
83.4 %
84.2 %
86.9 %
89.3 %
89.6 %
85.7 %
84.5 %
87.6 %
Total (1)
84.0 %
86.8 %
82.1 %
82.7 %
84.1 %
86.4 %
88.6 %
89.0 %
85.2 %
83.9 %
87.1 %
PIF change from prior year period
Personal Automobile
0.7 %
(0.1)%
(1.7)%
(2.8)%
(2.7)%
(0.9)%
2.7 %
6.1 %
1.4 %
(2.8)%
6.1 %
Homeowners
1.5 %
0.8 %
(0.2)%
(1.1)%
(0.9)%
0.6 %
3.4 %
6.0 %
2.1 %
(1.1)%
6.0 %
Total (1)
1.1 %
0.4 %
(0.9)%
(1.9)%
(1.8)%
(0.1)%
3.1 %
6.1 %
1.8 %
(1.9)%
6.1 %
(1) Related metrics exclude Other Personal Lines.
11
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Hanover uses non-GAAP financial measures as important measures of the Company's operating performance, which we believe provide investors with additional information regarding management's evaluation of our results of operations and financial performance. The Company's non-GAAP measures include operating income before interest expense and income taxes, total operating income after income taxes, and measures of operating income and loss and combined ratios excluding catastrophe losses (catastrophe losses as discussed here and in all other measures include catastrophe loss development) and reserve development.
Operating income before interest expense and income taxes is net income (loss), excluding interest expense on debt, income taxes and net realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, which includes changes in the fair value of equity securities still held because fluctuations in these gains and losses are determined by interest rates, financial markets and the timing of sales. Operating income before interest expense and income taxes also excludes net gains and losses on disposals of businesses, discontinued operations, restructuring costs, the cumulative effect of accounting changes and certain other items. Operating income before interest expense and income taxes is the sum of the operating income (loss) from: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Hanover believes that measures of operating income before interest expense and income taxes provide investors with a valuable measure of the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses because they highlight net income (loss) attributable to the core operations of the business.
The Hanover also provides measures of operating income (loss) and loss ratios that exclude the effects of catastrophe losses. A catastrophe is a severe loss, resulting from natural or manmade events, including, among others, hurricanes, tornadoes and other windstorms, earthquakes, hail, severe winter weather, fire, explosions and terrorism. Each catastrophe has unique characteristics. Catastrophes are not predictable as to timing or loss amount in advance. The Hanover believes that providing certain financial metrics and trends excluding the effects of catastrophes is meaningful for investors to understand the variability of periodic earnings and loss ratios.
Prior year reserve development, which can be favorable or unfavorable, represents changes in our estimate of the costs to pay claims from prior years. We believe that a discussion of operating income (loss) excluding prior year reserve development is helpful to investors since it provides insight into both our estimate of current year accident results and changes to prior-year reserve estimates.
12
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP
PREMIUM RELATED METRIC DEFINITIONS
Renewal Price Change
l
Core Commercial and Specialty: Represents the average change in premium on renewed policies caused by the estimated net
effect of base rate changes, discretionary pricing, specific inflationary changes or changes in policy level exposure or insured risks.
l
Personal Lines: Represents the average change in premium on policies charged at renewal caused by the net effects of filed rate,
inflation adjustments or other changes in policy level exposure or insured risks. Actual written price changes may differ, as not all
policies are retained.
Rate
l
Core Commercial and Specialty: Represents the average change in premium on renewed policies caused by the base rate
changes, discretionary pricing, and inflation, excluding the impact of changes in policy level exposure or insured risks.
l
Personal Lines: Represents the estimated cumulative premium effect of approved rate actions applied to policies at renewal.
Actual written rate changes may differ, as not all policies are retained. Personal Lines rate changes do not include inflation or changes
in policy level exposure or insured risks.
Retention
l
Core Commercial and Specialty: Represents the ratio of net retained premium for the noted period to the premium available
to renew over the same period.
l
Personal Lines: Represents the ratio of net retained policies for the noted period to those policies available to renew over the
same period and includes policies that were canceled and rewritten.
Policies in Force (PIF) Change
l
Represents the change in the number of policies in force at the end of a given period from the end of the same period in the prior year.
The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 12:20:09 UTC.