Hanover Insurance : Select Historical Financial Information (Excel) (opens in new window)

THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Hanover uses non-GAAP financial measures as important measures of the Company's operating performance, which we believe provide investors with additional information regarding management's evaluation of our results of operations and financial performance. The Company's non-GAAP measures include operating income before interest expense and income taxes, total operating income after income taxes, and measures of operating income and loss and combined ratios excluding catastrophe losses (catastrophe losses as discussed here and in all other measures include catastrophe loss development) and reserve development.

Operating income before interest expense and income taxes is net income (loss), excluding interest expense on debt, income taxes and net realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, which includes changes in the fair value of equity securities still held because fluctuations in these gains and losses are determined by interest rates, financial markets and the timing of sales. Operating income before interest expense and income taxes also excludes net gains and losses on disposals of businesses, discontinued operations, restructuring costs, the cumulative effect of accounting changes and certain other items. Operating income before interest expense and income taxes is the sum of the operating income (loss) from: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Hanover believes that measures of operating income before interest expense and income taxes provide investors with a valuable measure of the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses because they highlight net income (loss) attributable to the core operations of the business.

The Hanover also provides measures of operating income (loss) and loss ratios that exclude the effects of catastrophe losses. A catastrophe is a severe loss, resulting from natural or manmade events, including, among others, hurricanes, tornadoes and other windstorms, earthquakes, hail, severe winter weather, fire, explosions and terrorism. Each catastrophe has unique characteristics. Catastrophes are not predictable as to timing or loss amount in advance. The Hanover believes that providing certain financial metrics and trends excluding the effects of catastrophes is meaningful for investors to understand the variability of periodic earnings and loss ratios.