Hanover Insurance : The Hanover Enters Maryland Personal Lines Insurance Market

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has expanded its business in Maryland to include personal lines insurance and appointed a group of the top independent agents in the state to serve its growing customer base. The Hanover has a strong presence in the Maryland commercial lines market and this state entry further expands the company's mid-Atlantic footprint.

"We are committed to being our agents' carrier of choice for preferred accounts and offering a full suite of insurance solutions for their clients," said Daniel C. Halsey, president of personal lines at The Hanover. "Maryland has always been a strong market for us on the commercial lines side of our business, with exceptional agency partnerships, and we are excited to bring our robust personal lines offering to the state's top agents."

As part of the company's expansion into Maryland's personal lines market, The Hanover is offering agents a suite of products and services including:

The Platinum Experience: A customizable account solution featuring home and auto insurance coverage, competitive pricing and valuable discounts

Prestige: A set of home and auto coverage and service solutions for high value accounts with more complex asset protection needs

Supporting lines: A set of additional personal lines offerings including umbrella, dwelling fire and watercraft to provide tailored protection for account customers

TAP Sales: A quote and issue platform with an intuitive design and modern workflow, making it even easier for agents to serve their customers in a faster and more efficient way

The Hanover Customer Service Center: An extension of the independent agency that provides agents with additional resources to help them compete in the marketplace, gain more flexibility, and focus on growth.

"We look forward to expanding our partnership with The Hanover to include their wide range of personal lines products and services to help protect our customers' most valuable assets," said Paul Green, Executive Vice President of Maury, Donnelly & Parr, a leading independent insurance agency in Maryland. "Our agency aligns itself with the best carriers in the industry and The Hanover's offerings will serve our customer base well."

