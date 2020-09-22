Hanover Insurance : The Hanover Launches Online Quoting and Issuing Capability for Stand-Alone Specialty Coverages for Small Businesses

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has expanded its TAP Sales online quote and issuance capability to now include management liability and miscellaneous professional liability products. With this addition, the company's agent partners can now easily quote, rate, bind and issue stand-alone specialty policies for small business clients.

This expansion is part of a series of investments The Hanover has made in operational solutions to support the independent agency channel and it builds on the success of the company's other online quote-and-issue capabilities, including TAP Sales for builder's risk and contractor's equipment.

"Small businesses often require specialized coverages beyond the protection afforded by traditional small commercial policies," said Bryan J. Salvatore, president, specialty, at The Hanover. "There is high demand for robust, stand-alone errors and omissions, cyber, crime, and employment practices coverage for small businesses, and this small specialty market will only continue to grow. Our new quote-and-issue capability provides our agent partners the flexibility to offer account-focused solutions or stand-alone policies that focus on efficiently serving the specialty coverage needs of small businesses, helping to improve the agency and customer experience."

The new capability allows the company's agent partners to conveniently review appetite and eligibility alongside other commercial lines products before easily quoting admitted, stand-alone private company, nonprofit or miscellaneous professional liability policies.

In addition, the expansion of online quoting and issuance for management liability and miscellaneous professional liability allows agents to:

Obtain aggregate limits of up to $2 million online

online Select one, or a combination of, management liability coverage parts

Easily create multiple, tailored quotes by copying an initial quote and modifying limit, deductible, and coverage options

Align policy bill schedules with existing bills

Generate a professional binder or a quote proposal for use with customers

Obtain instant access to declarations packages upon issuance

The Hanover also offers a customer service center that can help manage this business written through TAP Sales on behalf of its agent partners. Acting as an extension of agencies, the service center can nurture and service these policies, driving greater agency efficiency.

TAP Sales for management liability is now available in all states except Alaska, with crime-only capabilities in California, while miscellaneous professional liability is now available in all states excluding California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia and Washington.

Agent partners can access these new capabilities through the TAP link on hanover.com.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com .

CONTACTS:







Emily P. Trevallion





Abby M. Clark etrevallion@hanover.com





abclark@hanover.com 508-855-3263





508-855-3549

All products are underwritten by The Hanover Insurance Company or one of its insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates ("The Hanover"). Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions and is subject to the company underwriting guidelines and the issued policy. This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not provide any coverage. For more information about The Hanover visit our website at www.hanover.com.

