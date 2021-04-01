Hanover Insurance : Forbes Ranks The Hanover Among America's Best Employers

Log in
THE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

04/01/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
WORCESTER, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it has been named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Employers" for 2021 by Forbes magazine, making it one of only 35 insurance companies to earn the distinction.

"Our employees are the heart of all we do, and we are focused on being a company that makes them proud," said Denise M. Lowsley, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "To be placed on this list based on feedback from a broad, national survey means our culture is resonating with our team and we are delivering on our commitment to create an atmosphere in which employees can thrive."

Forbes partnered with Statista to conduct an independent survey of 50,000 U.S. workers employed by companies with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked a variety of questions, including how likely they would be to recommend their employers to others. Respondents provided feedback on their companies' development opportunities, working conditions, compensation and reputation.

This marks the sixth consecutive annual ranking in which The Hanover has been recognized as one of America's best employers by Forbes. A leading property and casualty insurance carrier, The Hanover has more than 4,000 employees in the U.S. and provides insurance protection for individuals, families, and businesses. To attract the best talent, The Hanover places a continued focus on innovation, inclusion and diversity, and offers competitive benefits and career development opportunities.  

To find out more about employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit jobs.hanover.com or visit the company on LinkedIn.

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS:


Emily P. Trevallion     

Abby M. Clark

etrevallion@hanover.com    

abclark@hanover.com

508-855-3263 

508-855-3549

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-ranks-the-hanover-among-americas-best-employers-301260899.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
