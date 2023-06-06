Advanced search
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 Per Common Share

06/06/2023 | 09:10am EDT
WORCESTER, Mass., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements regarding quarterly or future dividends, whether regular or special, payable to the company's shareholders, which may be subject to future increases, decreases, or elimination, as determined by The Hanover's board of directors, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, including but not limited to, growth, earnings improvement, returns, future dividend payments, or the amount of such payments. Investors are directed to consider the risks and uncertainties in the company's business that may cause actual results to differ and/or affect the board's decision to declare dividends in the future, including those risks which are discussed in readily available documents, such as the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents filed by The Hanover with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which are also available on hanover.com under "Investors."

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

CONTACTS



Investors:                     

Media:   


Oksana Lukasheva           

Michael F. Buckley               

Emily P. Trevallion

(508) 525-6081                       

508) 855-3099                     

508) 855-3263

Email: olukasheva@hanover.com     

Email: mibuckley@hanover.com     

Email: etrevallion@hanover.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-81-per-common-share-301843701.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
