The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company. The Company provides property and casualty insurance services. The Company operates through three segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. Core Commercial product suite provides agents and customers with products designed for small and mid-sized businesses. Core Commercial coverages include commercial multiple peril, workersâ compensation and other core commercial. Specialty offers a comprehensive suite of products focused predominately on small to mid-sized businesses. This includes various specialized products that are organized into four distinct divisions: Professional and Executive Lines, Specialty Property & Casualty, Marine, and Surety and Other. Personal Lines coverages include Personal automobile, and Homeowners and other personal lines. The Other segment primarily includes Opus, which provides investment advisory services to affiliates.