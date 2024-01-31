The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
January 31, 2024 at 05:23 pm EST
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 1,528.8 million compared to USD 1,478.7 million a year ago. Net income was USD 107.9 million compared to net loss of USD 12.1 million a year ago.
For the full year, revenue was USD 5,993.5 million compared to USD 5,468.6 million a year ago. Net income was USD 35.3 million compared to USD 116 million a year ago.