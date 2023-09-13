WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) recently was recognized by TIME as one of the World's Best Companies and by Newsweek as one of America's Best Customer Service organizations.

"This recognition is a reflection of our strategy to be a premier property and casualty insurer, as well as a responsible employer and a committed and involved corporate citizen," said Denise Lowsley, chief human resources officer at The Hanover. "Our unique, collaborative culture and talented and dedicated employees represent very real competitive advantages, and enable us to deliver for all those who depend on us."

In its inaugural year, TIME's World's Best Companies list recognized top performing organizations around the globe. Companies were evaluated on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. 15,000 participants were surveyed in 58 countries and employers were scored on image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees. Winning companies generated revenues of at least $100 million and demonstrated positive revenue growth. Various environmental, social and governance factors were considered, including carbon emissions and companies' CDP ratings.

Newsweek's 2024 listing ranked providers in 166 categories based on an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information on these products and services in the last three years. 200,000 evaluations were collected and select winners were named for each category. The ranking was based on the likelihood of recommendation and quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility. The Hanover ranked first in the auto insurance and fourth in the homeowners insurance categories.

The Hanover also is recognized as a Best Place to Work by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, a Disability Equality Index 2023 Best Place to Work for People with Disabilities, a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, one of the top 125 'JUST' Companies by JUST Capital, and one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes.

A leading property and casualty insurance carrier, The Hanover has more than 4,600 employees in the U.S. and provides insurance protection for individuals, families, and businesses. To find out more about employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit www.hanover.com/careers.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

