    HIG   US4165151048

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(HIG)
Hartford Financial Services : The Hartford Names Richard Vaughn Head Of Global Specialty Distribution

01/24/2022 | 02:44pm EST
HARTFORD, Conn., January 24, 2022 - The Hartford has promoted Richard Vaughn to head of Global Specialty Distribution. In his new role, Vaughn will drive distribution strategy and sales excellence across The Hartford's diverse set of products and channels in Global Specialty and will report to The Hartford's Head of Global Specialty Adrien Robinson.

"We are experiencing tremendous growth across our portfolio in Global Specialty," said Robinson. "Our exceptional customer service, strong broker relationships, and skilled underwriting have enabled us to benefit from favorable market conditions. As we continue to grow, Richard's experience advancing key partner relationships and distribution strategies domestically and internationally will be key to evolving and scaling our organization. We're pleased to welcome Richard to the team and continue to benefit from his positive impact."

Prior to joining Global Specialty, Vaughn served as Vice President of Distribution Management for The Hartford's Enterprise Sales & Distribution function. In this capacity, he led The Hartford's Enterprise National Client Practices group, VIP Program and Sales & Distribution Marketing, Events and Communication disciplines. With a career that spans 20 years at The Hartford, Vaughn has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility across underwriting, sales, management, and executive leadership spanning multiple business units and disciplines.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Vaughn holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Insurance & Risk Management from the Darla Moore School of Business. He has also held the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation since 2008.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford's legal notice.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

Media Contact:

Saverio Mancini

(860) 748-8750

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 19:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
