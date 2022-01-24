Hartford Financial Services : The Hartford Names Richard Vaughn Head Of Global Specialty Distribution

HARTFORD, Conn., January 24, 2022 - The Hartford has promoted Richard Vaughn to head of Global Specialty Distribution. In his new role, Vaughn will drive distribution strategy and sales excellence across The Hartford's diverse set of products and channels in Global Specialty and will report to The Hartford's Head of Global Specialty Adrien Robinson.

"We are experiencing tremendous growth across our portfolio in Global Specialty," said Robinson. "Our exceptional customer service, strong broker relationships, and skilled underwriting have enabled us to benefit from favorable market conditions. As we continue to grow, Richard's experience advancing key partner relationships and distribution strategies domestically and internationally will be key to evolving and scaling our organization. We're pleased to welcome Richard to the team and continue to benefit from his positive impact."

Prior to joining Global Specialty, Vaughn served as Vice President of Distribution Management for The Hartford's Enterprise Sales & Distribution function. In this capacity, he led The Hartford's Enterprise National Client Practices group, VIP Program and Sales & Distribution Marketing, Events and Communication disciplines. With a career that spans 20 years at The Hartford, Vaughn has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility across underwriting, sales, management, and executive leadership spanning multiple business units and disciplines.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Vaughn holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Insurance & Risk Management from the Darla Moore School of Business. He has also held the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation since 2008.

