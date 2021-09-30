Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HIG   US4165151048

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(HIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hartford Financial Services : The Hartford To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Oct. 28 And Host Virtual Investor Day On Nov. 16

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Webcast for third quarter results to be held at 9 a.m. EDT on Oct. 29

Webcast for virtual investor day to be held at 9 a.m. EST on Nov. 16

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2021 - The Hartfordwill release its third quarter 2021 financial results at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 28. The company will host a webcast at 9 a.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 29, to discuss the results.

The company also will host an investor day webcast from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 16. More details will be provided closer to the event date. The webcasts for both the third quarter results and the virtual investor day will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, https://ir.thehartford.com, and then available for replay along with a transcript of the event for at least one year.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford's legal notice.

HIG-F

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PRand Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

Media Contact:
Matthew Sturdevant
860-547-8664
matthew.sturdevant@thehartford.com

Investor Contact:
Susan Spivak Bernstein
860-547-6233
susan.spivak@thehartford.com

Disclaimer

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
09:12aHARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : The Hartford To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Result..
PU
09/23THE HARTFORD : Announces $1 Million Scholarship Fund For UConn Hartford Students
BU
09/21HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
09/17HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financia..
AQ
09/16AM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.'s New..
BU
09/16HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : Notes Offering (Form 8-K)
PU
09/16HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
09/16The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Proposes Offering of Its New Senior Notes
CI
09/15HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Hartford Financial Servi..
MT
09/15STEPHEN SCHERR : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 431 M - -
Net income 2021 1 982 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 24 886 M 24 886 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 71,68 $
Average target price 77,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
Beth Ann Costello Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Deepa Soni Chief Information Officer & Head-Technology & Data
Amy Stepnowski Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.46.35%24 886
ALLIANZ SE-2.40%93 204
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.31.00%78 264
CHUBB LIMITED14.60%76 125
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.21%61 348
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED95.75%37 333