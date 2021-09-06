Log in
    HIG   US4165151048

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(HIG)
  Report
Hartford Financial Services : The Hartford's Doug Elliot, Beth Costello To Speak At Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/06/2021 | 09:12am EDT
HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 6, 2021 - The Hartford's President Doug Elliot and Chief Financial Officer Beth Costello will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at approximately 9 a.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 13.

A webcast of the event will be available, along with a replay for at least 90 days following the event, at https://ir.thehartford.com.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford's legal notice.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PRand Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the 'Email Alerts' section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

Media Contact:

Matthew Sturdevant
860-547-8664
matthew.sturdevant@thehartford.com

Investor Contact:
Susan Spivak Bernstein
860-547-6233
susan.spivak@thehartford.com

Disclaimer

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 431 M - -
Net income 2021 2 157 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 23 640 M 23 640 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 68,09 $
Average target price 75,80 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Swift Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas G. Elliot President
Beth Ann Costello Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Deepa Soni Chief Information Officer & Head-Technology & Data
Amy Stepnowski Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.39.02%23 640
ALLIANZ SE-2.00%96 173
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.36.32%80 807
CHUBB LIMITED19.19%80 491
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.91%64 898
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED87.89%36 474