The Hash Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 0.113098 million compared to CAD 0.395701 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.211443 million compared to CAD 0.309009 million a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was CAD 0.316323 million compared to CAD 0.607548 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.283433 million compared to CAD 0.9436 million a year ago.
The Hash Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:35 pm
