The Hash Corporation (HashCo) is a Canada-based company, which is focused on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. The Company applies its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of cannabis resin products, which are all natural and free of additive and carcinogenic solvents. Through development of specialized breeding programs with licensed cultivation partners in Canada and around the world, the Company is committed to the development of heirloom cannabis genetics specifically for the production of resins. The Company collaborates with licensed cannabis cultivators to create cannabis extract and concentrate products. Its suite of specialty hash products, including HashCo Gold Seal Hash and HashCo Cold Tumbled Resin are available for purchase by licensed retailers, via the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS). The Company intends to tailor its product offerings for historical traditions, fragrances, and tastes.

Sector Pharmaceuticals