New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - The Healing Company Inc. (OTCQB: HLCO) ("The Healing Company" or the "Company") today announced that Simon Belsham, CEO and Co-Founder of The Healing Company, will be participating in the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, being held October 3-5, 2023, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

A replay of the presentation will be available following the event on The Healing Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.healingcompany.com/.

Mr. Belsham will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on October 4, 2023. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their conference representative.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most essential resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. To learn more about LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About The Healing Company:

The Healing Company Inc. was founded with a bold aim: Bring integrated healing to the world. Compelled by the global healthcare crisis and a deep belief in a different way-one which draws on conventional medicine and ancient wisdom, science and nature-the company looks to democratize access to integrated healing methods, while helping the world evolve how it thinks about health and healthcare. To do so, the company is building a community of powerful healing brands, identifying, acquiring, and helping scale the reach and impact of the world's highest potential healing practices & products.

The Healing Company's common stock is quoted for trading on the OTCQB under the symbol HLCO, and its investors and advisors include global wellbeing icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, renowned investor and psychedelics entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, and Social Chain & Thirdweb founder and Dragons Den member Steven Bartlett. For more information, visit http://www.healingcompany.com.

Communications:

Jacalyn Lee

The Healing Company

Email: jacalyn@healingcompany.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: hlco@crescendo-ir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181114