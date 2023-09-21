THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (HSL) ISIN: GB0009065060
Factsheet - at 31 August 2023
Marketing Communication
Share price performance (total return)
Price (rebased)
Benchmark
200
NAV (cum income)
150
100
50
Performance
6m
1y
3y
5y
10y
Commentary at a glance
over (%)
Share price
-15.8
-7.9
0.4
-7.4
87.3
Performance
(Total return)
In the month under review the Company's NAV total
return was -4.5% and the Numis Smaller
NAV
-13.6
-9.4
-1.6
-9.8
82.4
Companies ex Investment Companies Index total
(Total return)
return was -2.6%.
Benchmark
-4.0 4.2 23.3 6.2
67.9
(Total return)
Contributors/detractors
Team17 was a positive contributor. Its shares rallied
Relative NAV
following a broker recommendation highlighting the
-9.5
-13.7
-24.9
-16.0
14.4
(Total return)
strong games release schedule in the second half of
the financial year. Blancco Technology shares also rose after the company announced an agreed bid from Francisco Partners.
Company overview
Objective
The Company aims to maximise shareholders' total returns (capital and income) by investing in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom.
Company information
NAV (cum income)
826.0p
NAV (ex income)
818.0p
Share price
718.0p
Discount(-)/premium(+)
-13.1%
Yield
3.6%
0
Aug 18 Aug 19 Aug 20 Aug 21 Aug 22 Aug 23
Dividend history (pence/share)
30.0
Income
Income Special
25.0
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
0.0
04 06 08 10 12 14 16 18 20 22
Please note that this chart could include dividends that have been declared but not yet paid.
Discrete year
Share price
NAV
performance (%) (total return)
(total return)
30/6/2022 to
-6.1
-7.4
30/6/2023
30/6/2021 to
-33.6
-26.6
30/6/2022
30/6/2020 to
64.6
59.0
30/6/2021
30/6/2019 to
-7.7
-9.6
30/6/2020
30/6/2018 to
-8.6
-5.4
30/6/2019
All performance, cumulative growth and annual growth data is sourced from Morningstar.
Source: at 31/08/23. © 2023 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information
contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance does not predict future returns.
Detractors included Watches of Switzerland, following the announcement that its largest supplier (Rolex) agreed to purchase its main competitor (Bucherer). Profit taking and weakening confidence around the economy put pressure on Oxford Instruments' shares.
Outlook
Although uncertainty remains around short-term economic conditions, we think the Company is well positioned to deal with these uncertainties. The movements in equity markets have thrown up some fantastic buying opportunities in our view. However, we believe it is important to be selective as the strength of franchise, market positioning and balance sheets will likely determine the winners from the losers.
References made to individual securities do not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector, and should not be assumed to be profitable. Janus Henderson Investors, its affiliated advisor, or its employees, may have a position in the securities mentioned.
Net gearing
15%
Net cash
-
Total assets
£702m
Net assets
£617m
Market capitalisation
£536m
Total voting rights
74,701,796
Total number of holdings 101
Ongoing charges
0.42%
(year end 31 May 2022)
Numis Smaller
Benchmark
Companies ex
Investment Companies
Index
Source: BNP Paribas for holdings information and Morningstar for all other data. Differences in calculation may occur due to the methodology used.
Please note that the total voting rights in the Company do not include shares held in Treasury.
Please remember that past performance does not predict future returns. The value of an investment and the income from it can rise as well as fall as a result of market and currency fluctuations, and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Please refer to glossary for definition of share price total return.
How to invest
Find out more
Go to www.janushenderson.com/howtoinvest
Go to www.hendersonsmallercompanies.com
THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (HSL) ISIN:
GB0009065060
Factsheet - at 31 August 2023
Marketing Communication
Top 10 holdings
(%) Geographical focus (%)
Sector breakdown (%)
Oxford Instruments
3.0
United
100.0%
Industrials
35.0%
Bellway
2.9
Kingdom
Consumer
21.4%
Balfour Beatty
2.7
Discretionary
Financials
16.6%
Paragon Banking Group
2.6
Technology
12.5%
Vesuvius
2.6
Real Estate
5.4%
Energy
Mitchells & Butlers
2.6
3.4%
Impax Asset Management Group
2.4
Telecomms
2.2%
Basic Materials 2.0%
Team17 Group
1.8
Future
1.8
Health Care
1.5%
OSB Group
1.8
References made to individual securities do not constitute a
The above sector breakdown may not add up to 100% due to rounding.
recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment
strategy or market sector, and should not be assumed to be profitable. Janus Henderson Investors, its affiliated advisor, or its employees, may have a position in the securities mentioned.
Key information
Stock code
HSL
AIC sector
AIC UK Smaller
Companies
Numis Smaller
Benchmark
Companies ex
Investment Companies
Index
Company type
Conventional (Ords)
Launch date
1887
Financial year
31-May
Dividend payment
March, October
Risk rating
Slightly above average
(Source: Numis)
Management fee
0.35% of net assets
Premium/(discount) of share price to NAV at fair value (%)
20
15
10
5
0
-5
-10
-15
-20
Aug 20
Aug 21
Aug 22
Aug 23
10 year total return of £1,000
3,500
Share price total return
Benchmark
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
Aug 13
Aug 15
Aug 17
Aug 19
Aug 21
Aug 23
All performance, cumulative growth and annual growth data is sourced from Morningstar. Share price total return is calculated using mid-market share price with dividends reinvested.
Performance fee
Yes
(See Annual Report & Key Information Document for more information)
Regional focus
UK
Fund manager
Neil Hermon 2002
appointment
Indriatti van Hien 2016
Neil Hermon
Fund Manager
Indriatti van Hien
Deputy Fund Manager
Please remember that past performance does not predict future returns. The value of an investment and the income from it can rise as well as fall as a result of market and currency fluctuations, and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Please refer to glossary for definition of share price total return.
How to invest
Customer services
Go to www.janushenderson.com/howtoinvest
0800 832 832
THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (HSL) ISIN: GB0009065060
Factsheet - at 31 August 2023
Marketing Communication
Glossary
Discount/Premium
The amount by which the price per share of an investment company is either lower (at a discount) or higher (at a premium) than the net asset value per share (cum income), expressed as a percentage of the net asset value per share.
Gearing
The effect of borrowing money for investment purposes (financial gearing). The amount a company can "gear" is the amount it can borrow in order to invest. Gearing is used in the expectation that the returns on the investments bought will exceed the costs of the borrowings that funded the purchase. This Company can also use synthetic gearing through derivatives and foreign exchange hedging and/or other non-fully funded instruments or techniques.
Leverage
The Company's leverage is the sum of financial gearing and synthetic gearing. Details of the Company's leverage limits can be found in both the Key Information Document and Annual Report. Where a company utilises leverage, the profits and losses incurred by the company can be greater than those of a company that does not use leverage.
Market capitalisation
Share price multiplied by the number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, at month end. Shares typically priced mid-market at month-end closing.
Net Asset Value (NAV)
The total value of a Company's assets less its liabilities.
NAV (Cum Income)
The value of investments and cash, including current year revenue, less liabilities (prior charges such as loans, debenture stock and preference shares at fair value).
NAV (Ex Income)
The value of investments and cash, excluding current year revenue, less liabilities (prior charges such as loans, debenture stock and preference shares at fair value).
NAV total return
The theoretical total return on shareholders' funds per share reflecting the change in Net Asset Value (NAV) assuming that dividends paid to shareholders were reinvested at NAV at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend. A way of measuring investment management performance of investment trusts which is not affected by movements in discounts/premiums.
Net assets
Total assets minus any liabilities such as bank loans or creditors.
Net cash
A company's net exposure to cash/cash equivalents expressed as a percentage of shareholders' funds, after any offset against its gearing. This is only shown for companies that have gearing in place.
Net gearing
A company's total assets (less cash/cash equivalents) divided by shareholders' funds expressed as a percentage.
Ongoing charges
The total expenses for the financial year (excluding performance fee), divided by the average daily net assets, multiplied by 100.
Risk rating
The key measure used to assess risk is volatility of returns, using historic net asset value (NAV) performance of the Company over 1 and 3 years. In this instance volatility measures how much a company's NAV fluctuates over time in relation to the UK Equity market. The higher a volatility figure, the more the NAV has fluctuated (both up and down) over time. Please note that risk categorisations are indicative and based principally on historic data and should not be solely relied upon when making investment decisions.
Share price
Closing mid-market share price at month end.
Share price total return
The theoretical total return to the investor assuming that all dividends received were reinvested in the shares of the company at the time the shares were quoted ex-dividend. Transaction costs are not taken into account.
Total assets
Cum Income NAV multiplied by the number of shares, plus prior charges at fair value.
Yield
Calculated by dividing the current financial year's dividends per share (this will include prospective dividends) by the current price per share, then multiplying by 100 to arrive at a percentage figure.
For a full list of terms please visit: https://www.janushenderson.com/en- gb/investor/glossary/
THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (HSL) ISIN:
GB0009065060
Factsheet - at 31 August 2023
Marketing Communication
Source for fund ratings/awards
Overall Morningstar Rating™ is shown for an investment company achieving a rating of 4 or 5.
Company specific risks
- This Company is suitable to be used as one component of several within a diversified investment portfolio. Investors should consider carefully the proportion of their portfolio invested in this Company.
- Active management techniques that have worked well in normal market conditions could prove ineffective or negative for performance at other times.
- The Company could lose money if a counterparty with which it trades becomes unwilling or unable to meet its obligations to the Company.
- Shares can lose value rapidly, and typically involve higher risks than bonds or money market instruments. The value of your investment may fall as a result.
- The return on your investment is directly related to the prevailing market price of the Company's shares, which will trade at a varying discount (or premium) relative to the value of the underlying assets of the Company. As a result, losses (or gains) may be higher or lower than those of the Company's assets.
- If a Company's portfolio is concentrated towards a particular country or geographical region, the investment carries greater risk than a portfolio that is diversified across more countries.
- Most of the investments in this portfolio are in smaller companies shares. They may be more difficult to buy and sell, and their share prices may fluctuate more than those of larger companies.
- Using derivatives exposes the Company to risks different from - and potentially greater than - the risks associated with investing directly in securities. It may therefore result in additional loss, which could be significantly greater than the cost of the derivative.
- The Company may use gearing (borrowing to invest) as part of its investment strategy. If the Company utilises its ability to gear, the profits and losses incurred by the Company can be greater than those of a Company that does not use gearing.
Not for onward distribution. Before investing in an investment trust referred to in this document, you should satisfy yourself as to its suitability and the risks involved, you may wish to consult a financial adviser. This is a marketing communication. Please refer to the AIFMD Disclosure document and Annual Report of the AIF before making any final investment decisions. Past performance does not predict future returns. The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Tax assumptions and reliefs depend upon an investor's particular circumstances and may change if those circumstances or the law change. Nothing in this document is intended to or should be construed as advice. This document is not a recommendation to sell or purchase any investment. It does not form part of any contract for the sale or purchase of any investment. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes.
Issued in the UK by Janus Henderson Investors. Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by Janus Henderson Investors International Limited (reg no. 3594615), Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited (reg. no. 906355), Janus Henderson Fund Management UK Limited (reg. no. 2678531), (each registered in England and Wales at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) and Janus Henderson Investors Europe S.A. (reg no. B22848 at 2 Rue de Bitbourg, L-1273, Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier).
Janus Henderson and Knowledge Shared are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 14:56:05 UTC.