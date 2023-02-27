Advanced search
    HSL   GB0009065060

THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(HSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:11:43 2023-02-27 am EST
870.00 GBX   +0.69%
10:54aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/09THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/26Henderson Smaller Cos says net asset value total return underperforms
AN
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days

02/27/2023 | 10:54am EST
Tuesday 28 February 
Bankers Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
City of London Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income PLCdividend payment date
CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltddividend payment date
Custodian Property Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Diverse Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
Henderson International Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Picton Property Income Ltddividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLCdividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLCdividend payment date
Taylor Maritime Investments Ltddividend payment date
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltddividend payment date
Wednesday 1 March 
JPMorgan China Growth & Income PLCdividend payment date
Thursday 2 March 
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Ashmore Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltdex-dividend payment date
Berkeley Group Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
Capital & Counties Properties PLCex-dividend payment date
City of London Investment Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Compass Group PLCdividend payment date
Diageo PLCex-dividend payment date
Diversified Energy Co PLCex-dividend payment date
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Genus PLCex-dividend payment date
Hargreaves Lansdown PLCex-dividend payment date
Hays PLCex-dividend payment date
Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
HICL Infrastructure PLCex-dividend payment date
HSBC Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income PLCex-dividend payment date
MJ Gleeson PLCex-dividend payment date
Personal Assets Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Pollen Street PLCex-dividend payment date
Real Estate Credit Investments Ltdex-dividend payment date
Regional REIT Ltdex-dividend payment date
Ruffer Investment Co Ltdex-dividend payment date
Safestore Holdings PLCex-dividend payment date
Scottish American Investment Co PLCex-dividend payment date
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities PLCex-dividend payment date
VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLCex-dividend payment date
Watkin Jones PLCdividend payment date
Wilmington PLCex-dividend payment date
Friday 3 March 
CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLCdividend payment date
DWF Group PLCdividend payment date
GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltddividend payment date
ICG Enterprise Trust PLCdividend payment date
IG Group Holdings PLCdividend payment date
Paragon Banking Group PLCdividend payment date
PRS REIT PLCdividend payment date
Renew Holdings PLCdividend payment date
Monday 6 March 
Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
PayPoint PLCdividend payment date
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC 1.31% 264 Delayed Quote.8.77%
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED -0.11% 187.8 Delayed Quote.4.74%
ATLANTIS SE 0.00% 1.03 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC -0.09% 457.6 Delayed Quote.9.05%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 0.23% 1943 Delayed Quote.1.07%
CQS NEW CITY HIGH YIELD FUND LIMITED -0.83% 51.17 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 1.10% 91.9422 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
DIAGEO PLC -0.03% 3604.5 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST -1.27% 93.6 Delayed Quote.3.83%
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC 1.35% 104.964 Delayed Quote.-11.08%
DWF GROUP PLC 1.07% 74.9905 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
GCP ASSET BACKED INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.71% 77.544 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
GENUS PLC 3.45% 2938 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -0.28% 840 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
HAYS PLC -0.17% 119.9 Delayed Quote.3.80%
HENDERSON DIVERSIFIED INCOME TRUST PLC -1.26% 72.275 Delayed Quote.4.27%
HENDERSON INTERNATIONAL INCOME TRUST PLC 0.06% 180.1013 Delayed Quote.1.69%
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 1.14% 159.796 Delayed Quote.-3.89%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.06% 803 Delayed Quote.2.69%
MJ GLEESON PLC -0.15% 457.3222 Delayed Quote.33.14%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC 2.06% 595.5 Delayed Quote.3.55%
PAYPOINT PLC 0.17% 490.82 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST PLC -0.11% 475.4594 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED -0.52% 77.1 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL FINANCIALS TRUST PLC 1.03% 159.6305 Delayed Quote.3.47%
POLAR CAPITAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 0.55% 331.8037 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC 1.35% 525 Delayed Quote.8.81%
POLLEN STREET PLC -0.54% 557 Delayed Quote.9.38%
REAL ESTATE CREDIT INVESTMENTS LIMITED 1.09% 139.5 Delayed Quote.3.37%
REGIONAL REIT LIMITED -0.46% 61.6155 Delayed Quote.4.92%
RENEW HOLDINGS PLC 2.11% 726 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
RUFFER INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED -0.16% 308.5 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC 1.11% 1004 Delayed Quote.5.08%
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 1.24% 245 Delayed Quote.9.75%
THE BANKERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.39% 103.2 Delayed Quote.3.84%
THE BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1.38% 4169 Delayed Quote.8.98%
THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.94% 427.5 Delayed Quote.3.17%
THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 1.04% 873.2201 Delayed Quote.2.86%
THE PRS REIT PLC 0.00% 88.2 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 1.65% 55.6 Delayed Quote.-6.34%
UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC -0.23% 217 End-of-day quote.3.83%
VH GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE ENERGY OPPORTUNITIES PLC -0.45% 98.552 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC 0.26% 83.82 Delayed Quote.0.60%
WATKIN JONES PLC 0.40% 100 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
WILMINGTON PLC 2.35% 348 Delayed Quote.9.68%
Financials
Sales 2022 -167 M -199 M -199 M
Net income 2022 -173 M -206 M -206 M
Net Debt 2022 91,0 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,97x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 645 M 771 M 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 -4,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,64
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Penelope Anne Freer Chairman
Victoria Sant Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexandra Jane Mackesy Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael S. Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin James Carter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HENDERSON SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC2.86%771
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC2.30%4 307
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-2.69%335
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP6.31%47