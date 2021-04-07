2021 PROXY STATEMENT & 2020 ANNUAL REPORT; FORM 10-KDate: April 7, 2021

Michele Buck

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

April 7, 2021

Dear Fellow Stockholder:

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend The Hershey Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, May 17, 2021.

We will once again conduct the meeting virtually to ensure your health and safety as well as the safety of all who assist with and support the meeting. Following this letter are detailed instructions regarding how to access the virtual meeting and how to vote your Hershey shares. Your vote is extremely important, so I encourage you to review the materials and submit your vote as soon as possible.

2020 was an unprecedented year of challenges and hardship, but also one that brought opportunity, resilience and compassion as individuals, businesses and communities around the world quickly adapted to address the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"). We also experienced continued social unrest as we wrestled with issues of systemic racism and political polarization. Our company's purpose, to make more moments of goodness, and our values of togetherness, integrity, excellence and making a difference, grounded and inspired us as we looked after one another and worked to safely make the beloved products that were such an important part of the comfort and connection people needed as they navigated this unprecedented time. I could not be prouder of the care, concern and commitment our teammates showed to one another, our customers, and our communities. Focus, agility and resilience enabled us to adapt and pivot to rapidly changing consumer behaviors and to deliver against our objectives for the year while strengthening the culture of this special company.

In 2020, we made tremendous progress across key areas of our business and seized momentum gains that position us well in the year ahead. And while we continue to face uncertainty in 2021, our focus on consumers' needs and being a part of consumer traditions and new occasions puts us in a strong position this year and beyond. Our priorities remain to deliver on the needs of our consumers, customers and communities; help ensure the physical, emotional, and economic well-being of our employees; advance key initiatives to secure our future; and deliver long-term, sustainable stockholder value.

COVID-19 changed what and where consumers were eating, yet our category and our trusted brands became even more important, particularly when it came to celebrating seasons and spending time at home with family.

Innovation remains a key part of our portfolio expansion strategy and a driver for our success. We continue to bring exciting, relevant products to market, including Reese's Cups Stuffed with Pretzels and Kit Kat® Mocha Bar, that meet the desire for new textures and flavors from some of our best-selling brands. We also have launched Kit Kat® Thins and our new Zero-Sugar and Organic lines. These new products and formulations will give consumers more great-tasting ways to enjoy their favorite Hershey brands.

Seasons has always been a key driver for our business and 2020 reconfirmed how important seasonal rituals are to consumers as they were able to find new ways to safely enjoy treasured celebrations. Our strong consumer insights and deep category expertise enabled us to provide the right seasonal products and new ways to celebrate, giving us strong seasonal growth and significant market share gains last year. We expect this momentum to continue in 2021.