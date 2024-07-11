Newly formed team to service U.S. CMG, salty and protein business units

HERSHEY, Pa., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has selected a newly created team, MiltonONE, from Publicis, as the agency of record for the company's U.S. candy, mint, gum (CMG), salty and protein business units. This completes a comprehensive review of all media and solidifies the opportunity to centralize integrated media responsibilities. The review did not include media for Hershey's international markets.

Publicis has created a unique, custom solution, full of top talent across various offices to service Hershey brands. This team will be known as MiltonONE and will be exclusive to Hershey.

"Publicis demonstrated leading expertise to accelerate key capabilities while unlocking value and growth for our brands at Hershey," said Vinny Rinaldi, head of U.S. media, The Hershey Company. "Their strong focus on strategic planning, integrated investment, and data & technology enhancements will complement our internal integrated media capabilities as we propel Hershey into the future."

Hershey was advised by the media and marketing advisory firm, MediaLink, throughout this review.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hershey-selects-publicis-miltonone-as-agency-of-record-for-us-media-302194977.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company