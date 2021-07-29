Hershey : 7-29-2021 Q&A Transcript.pdf

The Hershey Company - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Q&A Session, July 29, 2021
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Melissa Poole, Vice President, Investor Relations
Michele Buck, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Steve Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Andrew Lazar, Barclays
Ken Goldman, JPMorgan
Robert Moskow, Credit Suisse
Alexia Howard, Bernstein & Co.
Michael Lavery, Piper Sandler
Ken Zaslow, BMO Capital Markets
Bryan Spillane, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to The Hershey Company Second Quarter 2021 Question-and-Answer Session.
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Melissa Poole, Vice President of Investor Relations for The Hershey Company. Thank you. You may begin.
Melissa Poole
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for The Hershey Company Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Q&A session.
I hope everyone has had the chance to read our press release and listen to our pre-recorded Management presentation, both of which are available on our website. In addition, we have posted a
1
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
The Hershey Company - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Q&A Session, July 29, 2021
transcript of the pre-recorded remarks. At the conclusion of today's live Q&A session, we will also post a transcript and audio replay of this call.
Please note that during today's Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risk and uncertainties. These statements include expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future operations and financial performance, including expectations and assumptions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements based on subsequent events. A detailed listing of such risk and uncertainties can be found in today's press release and the Company's SEC filings.
Finally, please note that we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will provide useful information for investors. The presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the GAAP results are included in this morning's press release.
Joining me today are Hershey's Chairman and CEO, Michele Buck, and Hershey's Senior Vice President and CFO, Steve Voskuil.
With that, I will turn it over to the Operator for the first question.
Operator
Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Andrew Lazar with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.
Andrew Lazar
Good morning, everybody.
Michele Buck
Good morning, Andrew.
Steve Voskuil
Good morning.
Andrew Lazar
Hi. First off, I guess, I wanted to dig in a little bit more on the cost to serve dynamic that you talk about in the prepared remark. I guess it should not come as a surprise that 15% organic sales growth in a given quarter would kind of stress any supply chain, no matter how efficient. My question is, are there any structural investments needed in the supply chain going forward or any capabilities that were exposed by the volume spike? Or is it simply, you sort of suck up the higher costs, as they're transitory, particularly the labor part, and not need to necessarily make any changes, as that sort of volume growth is really not likely sustainable at these extreme elevated levels.
Michele Buck
Andrew, let me start, and then let me ask Steve to give some more details. I would say at the highest level, there are certainly key parts of our portfolio that have had just extraordinary growth, and we cited
2
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
The Hershey Company - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Q&A Session, July 29, 2021
some of the numbers, for example, on Reese's. One thing that we are very focused on is investigating capacity behind the brands and businesses that we know have demonstrated track records of strong growth over time and particularly where we've seen strong spikes that we think will have continued strength going forward.
Let me have Steve talk a little bit more about some of the other elements of cost and cost to serve.
Steve Voskuil
Yes, I would add on the structural side, one of the benefits is we've been working on our supply chain 2.0 program and the Annville fulfillment center comes online later this year, that'll provide some additional flexibility and agility, so that will certainly be helpful. As Michele said, continuing to invest where we need to on capacity, especially on those fast-growing core brands like Reese.
From a cost standpoint and getting into some of the pieces, clearly like you said, Andrew, putting that much pressure on the supply chain at one time pushed us in a number of spots. It pushed us from an overtime standpoint; it pushed us from getting to contract manufacturers and expanding some of their work off an onsite contract rate, and the same on the freight and warehousing side. I look at those as pressure points in particular on top of that, or as the result of the higher volumes.
Then in addition, I would say labor rates in general and labor availability in general are a pressure point, beyond just volume. The market for labor is challenging, so just like everyone, we want to make sure we are staying ahead of the curve on hiring, making sure our value proposition at our plants is attractive, and packaging inflation is similar. Packaging inflation we touched on a little bit on the last call; it's still a pressure point. I think we're still optimistic we're going to see that moderate as we go forward, but we haven't seen it yet. It is a combination of those transitory costs on the back of the higher volume, and a few things that are a little bit more sticky here as we look across the balance of the year.
Andrew Lazar
Thanks for that.
Then just using our back of the envelope math, it seems like the operating profit upside in the quarter maybe is roughly offset in equal parts by a higher full-year tax rate and some of the higher costs that you've talked about just now sort of leaving the full-year EPS guidance intact. I just wanted to see if I had the magnitude of each of those impacts for the full year more or less right. It seems like they're of equal magnitude, essentially.
Steve Voskuil
No, I would look at it as the tax piece was by far the biggest impact on us not taking up our earnings guidance alongside the top line. I think if it wasn't for the tax piece, we would've raised guidance. The cost to serve is a component, but think of that as the 10% or the 15% of the impact, where the majority really was the tax impact in the quarter.
Andrew Lazar
Really helpful, thank you.
Operator
3
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.
The Hershey Company - Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Q&A Session, July 29, 2021
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ken Goldman with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.
Ken Goldman
Hi, thanks.
Steve, you mentioned that there's 130 basis point tailwind from inventory loading this quarter, and you said there'll be a de-load in the back half. Two questions on this. First, what's your best estimate for how large the inventory reduction will be at retail in the back half? Number two, I know it's not always easy to forecast this, but how should we think about the cadence of that? Is the majority in the third quarter, or the fourth quarter, just for modeling purposes?
Steve Voskuil
Yes, I think in terms of total magnitude for the back half, I think 1.1 to 2.0 points of impact. I don't think we're clever enough to give you the precise quarter. I would say I'd look at it across both quarters, maybe a little bit of skew to the fourth quarter.
Ken Goldman
Okay, that's helpful, thank you.
Then, I think it's fair to say there's some frustration among investors this morning that you didn't raise your EPS guidance. I recognize the $0.04 beat wasn't huge in the second quarter, there's some uncertainty around the world in the back half of the year, but your business is doing great. I'm just curious, internally, was there any consideration of raising the bottom line guidance, or did you just feel it's a little early given some of the inflation and the macro risks?
Steve Voskuil
Yes, I think, again, but for the tax piece, we would've risen or taken up our guidance. Certainly, there's caution in the back half relative to the inflation and cost to serve. I think we have our hands around what that looks like and have a pretty good bead on that. If that were the only piece, we would've taken up our guidance, but tax was really the piece that we had to take into account. And we want to make sure we're not sacrificing investment in the back half of the year.
Michele Buck
Yes, for perspective, tax was $0.17 on EPS, so very meaningful.
Ken Goldman
Got it. Thanks so much.
Operator
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Moskow with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.
Robert Moskow
4
ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only.