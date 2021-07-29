Hershey : 7-29-2021 Q&A Transcript.pdf

some of the numbers, for example, on Reese's. One thing that we are very focused on is investigating capacity behind the brands and businesses that we know have demonstrated track records of strong growth over time and particularly where we've seen strong spikes that we think will have continued strength going forward.

Let me have Steve talk a little bit more about some of the other elements of cost and cost to serve.

Steve Voskuil

Yes, I would add on the structural side, one of the benefits is we've been working on our supply chain 2.0 program and the Annville fulfillment center comes online later this year, that'll provide some additional flexibility and agility, so that will certainly be helpful. As Michele said, continuing to invest where we need to on capacity, especially on those fast-growing core brands like Reese.

From a cost standpoint and getting into some of the pieces, clearly like you said, Andrew, putting that much pressure on the supply chain at one time pushed us in a number of spots. It pushed us from an overtime standpoint; it pushed us from getting to contract manufacturers and expanding some of their work off an onsite contract rate, and the same on the freight and warehousing side. I look at those as pressure points in particular on top of that, or as the result of the higher volumes.

Then in addition, I would say labor rates in general and labor availability in general are a pressure point, beyond just volume. The market for labor is challenging, so just like everyone, we want to make sure we are staying ahead of the curve on hiring, making sure our value proposition at our plants is attractive, and packaging inflation is similar. Packaging inflation we touched on a little bit on the last call; it's still a pressure point. I think we're still optimistic we're going to see that moderate as we go forward, but we haven't seen it yet. It is a combination of those transitory costs on the back of the higher volume, and a few things that are a little bit more sticky here as we look across the balance of the year.

Andrew Lazar

Thanks for that.

Then just using our back of the envelope math, it seems like the operating profit upside in the quarter maybe is roughly offset in equal parts by a higher full-year tax rate and some of the higher costs that you've talked about just now sort of leaving the full-year EPS guidance intact. I just wanted to see if I had the magnitude of each of those impacts for the full year more or less right. It seems like they're of equal magnitude, essentially.

Steve Voskuil

No, I would look at it as the tax piece was by far the biggest impact on us not taking up our earnings guidance alongside the top line. I think if it wasn't for the tax piece, we would've raised guidance. The cost to serve is a component, but think of that as the 10% or the 15% of the impact, where the majority really was the tax impact in the quarter.

Andrew Lazar

Really helpful, thank you.

Operator

