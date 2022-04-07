Hershey : Company_2022 Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report.pdf

Virtual Meeting Site: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HSY2022

Notice of 2022Annual Meeting and

Proxy Statement

2021 Annual Report to Stockholders

May 17, 2022 | 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time

Michele Buck

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

April 7, 2022

Dear Fellow Stockholder:

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend The Hershey Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. We will conduct the meeting virtually to ensure your health and safety. Following this letter are detailed instructions regarding how to access the virtual meeting and how to vote your Hershey shares. Your vote is extremely important, so I encourage you to review the materials and submit your vote as soon as possible.

In 2021, we delivered a record year of production and double-digit sales and earnings growth. While the world around us remains volatile, we are confident in our ability to continue to respond to rapid changes and deliver another year of strong performance in 2022. I could not be prouder of the entire Hershey organization for the way they continue to unite to overcome obstacles, show courage and adaptability, and persevere to deliver for our consumers, partners, stockholders and each other during a period of unprecedented disruption.

As I reflect on the past several years, we have made tremendous progress against our strategies. Within our confection business, we have accelerated both growth and share gains through enhanced revenue management capabilities, a more balanced approach to innovation, continued strong brand investment and executional excellence.

We have improved our M&A capability and accelerated our portfolio diversification efforts, adding high growth brands like Pirates Booty, SkinnyPop and Dot's Pretzels to meet different consumer needs and deliver incremental growth. We have also transformed our operating model to drive increased efficiencies and effectiveness across all aspects of our business, while advancing our environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts to create value over the long-term for our business and a more sustainable ecosystem for our planet and people.

While growth across most food companies and categories accelerated during the pandemic, we believe snacking remains an advantaged category that will continue to outpace broader food growth in the future.

We continue our disciplined investment in capabilities across our business, specifically within our supply chain, with our customers or directly with our consumers. Having the right data, analytics and technology to support these capabilities is critical and we continue to focus on end-to-end connectivity from manufacturing and media to merchandising.

We are working towards several ambitious goals designed to help us create positive change across global environmental and social areas, supported by robust governance. This year, we will continue to scale our cocoa programs to meet our enhanced commitments related to responsible sourcing, child labor and deforestation. We are progressing our environmental agenda, as we further reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while developing a deeper understanding of our water footprint and opportunities to reduce our water usage.

We have continued to advance our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts over the past several years. Diversity is a source of energy and innovation. We have focused our efforts to bring in a wider range of talent and perspectives, as well as strengthened our development programs for underrepresented talent. We have made great progress and are proud of the work we've accomplished and recognition we've received, notably being named the World's Most Female Friendly Company by Forbes. There is more work to be done, however, and we remain energized by the opportunities ahead of us and the impact we can have as we move forward.

None of this would be possible without the remarkable team of employees we have across the organization. Our employees' needs continue to change, and we have put more real-time continuous listening in place so that we can evolve with them. Our employees value flexibility, more development and career opportunities, and want programs and benefits that not only take care of them financially, but emotionally as well. Within our manufacturing, sales and corporate teams, we have increased incentives, added headcount to reduce overtime requirements, provided employees with more scheduling flexibility and increased investment in training and development. We'll continue to listen to employees and make the changes necessary to remain a place where employees want to work every day, are passionate about what they do and can make a difference both in and out of the workplace.

Thank you for your continued trust in The Hershey Company. I am excited about where we are and where we are going. We look forward to sharing more details during the Annual Meeting about the past year and the opportunities that give me great confidence in the future of Hershey.

Michele Buck

_____________________________________________________

Safe Harbor Statement

Please refer to the 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders that accompanies this letter for a discussion of Risk Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, expectations and assumptions expressed or implied in this letter to stockholders or elsewhere. This letter to stockholders is not part of our proxy soliciting material.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY

2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

Voting Matters and Board Recommendations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

Our Director Nominees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Governance Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3

Company Strategy and 2021 Business Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5

Executive Compensation Highlights . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6

PROXY STATEMENT

Questions and Answers about the Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7

The Hershey Company Purpose and Values . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12

Code of Conduct . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12

Our Shared Goodness Promise . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12

Corporate Governance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17

Corporate Governance Guidelines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17

Board Composition and Criteria for Board Membership . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17

Leadership Structure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20

Committees of the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21

Enterprise Risk Management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24

Board Meetings and Attendance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

Director Independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

Director Nominations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26

Communications with Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

Election Procedures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

Nominees for Director . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

Non-Employee Director Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

The Hershey Company Directors' Compensation Plan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

Payment of Annual Retainer, Lead Independent Director Fee and Committee Chair Fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35

Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36

Other Compensation, Reimbursements and Programs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36

Stock Ownership Guidelines . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36

2021 Director Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37

Share Ownership of Directors, Management and Certain Beneficial Owners . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39

Ownership of Other Company Securities . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40

Information Regarding Our Controlling Stockholder . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41

Audit Committee Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43

Information about our Independent Auditors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45

Proposal No. 2 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 46

Compensation Discussion & Analysis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47

Executive Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47

The Role of the Compensation Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52

Compensation Components . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 53

Setting Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54

Base Salary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55

Annual Incentives . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55

Long-Term Incentives . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57

Perquisites . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59

Retirement Plans . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59

Employment Agreements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60

i