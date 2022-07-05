Log in
    HSY   US4278661081

THE HERSHEY COMPANY

(HSY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
218.34 USD   -1.20%
Hershey : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Perez Juan R.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
HERSHEY CO [HSY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
19 EAST CHOCOLATE AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
HERSHEY PA 17033
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Perez Juan R.
19 EAST CHOCOLATE AVENUE

HERSHEY, PA17033 		X

Signatures
/s/ Kathleen S. Purcell, Agent for Juan R. Perez 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The total amount of securities reported as directly owned in Column 5 includes 3.016 shares acquired on June 15, 2022, pursuant to a dividend reinvestment feature of the Company's Directors' Compensation Plan, the provisions of which are substantially similar to the dividend reinvestment features of the broad-based dividend reinvestment plan available generally to Company stockholders.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

The Hershey Company published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 012 M - -
Net income 2022 1 620 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 45 439 M 45 439 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 17 805
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Hershey Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 221,00 $
Average target price 225,65 $
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michele G. Buck Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven E. Voskuil Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William C. Papa Chief Research & Development Officer, Senior VP
Pamela M. Arway Independent Director
Anthony J. Palmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.23%45 439
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.92%325 887
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.48%87 658
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.63%47 297
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.48%45 391
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-14.05%44 536