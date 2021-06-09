Hershey : Adds Five Apparel Licensees

HERSHEY, Pa., June 9, 2021 - The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) announced today its global licensing agent Brand Activation Consulting has signed five new partners to expand it's line of officially licensed apparel. The new partners include Mad Engine for adult and children's apparel, Bioworld for adult sleepwear and accessories, American Marketing Enterprises Inc., a division of Centric Brands LLC, for children's sleepwear, Super Retro Brands for men's boxers and accessories and ODD SOX for hosiery and accessories.

'The Hershey Company has a roster of iconic brands and we are thrilled to offer these new licensees and items that we know fans will love,' said Michelle McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Brand Activation Consulting.

Products from the partners will launch at retailers later this year, and will include both everyday and seasonal apparel offerings. Additional products and collaborations in Hershey's growing line of officially licensed apparel will be announced later this year.

'Licensing is an important growth strategy for Hershey and its portfolio of brands,' said Ernie Savo, Senior Director, Global Licensing. 'Consumers have a deep affinity for brands like Hershey's and Reese's, and apparel is another example of how we're able to strengthen that connection beyond the snacking experience.'

For more information about Hershey's general merchandise licensing, visit www.bac-usa.com or contact rleber@bac-usa.com.

About Brand Activation Consulting®

Brand Activation Consulting (BAC) is a global licensing agent founded in 2015 by industry veterans Michelle McLaughlin and Bob Traub. BAC has expertise ranges from licensed product categories from food to apparel and consumer packaged goods. BAC represents notable brands, including Build-A-Bear Workshop, The Hershey Company, Just Born Foods (Peeps, Mike & Ike, and Hot Tamales), Skippy Peanut Butter, Hormel Chili, Revlon, Mr. Men Little Miss, NDK Swiss and ProMelt Deicer..

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com