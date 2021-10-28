Q3 2021_Q&A Transcript.pdf

Michele Buck

Yes, Jason. As we look at the growth that we've seen, the category growth has really been pretty broad- based. It's really cut across regions. It's cut across cohorts. As we speak with consumers, we hear that some of that elevation of those take-home behaviors and new routines that occurred during COVID, that some of those will stick and sustain. Perhaps not all of them, not to the degree to which people were suggested that they shouldn't leave their homes, but we do believe that some of those will stick and stay around based on what we're hearing and seeing, and we do also see some of that continued strength as people are out and about and mobility increases, and that we're seeing a pretty good balance there.

The other thing we've heard from consumers repeatedly that we've seen over the years is kind of the emotional aspect of the category and how it sits with kind of good and happy moments. As those happy moments have continued to increase, as people I think are starting to believe they see somewhat of a light at the end of the tunnel in us working through the pandemic, those moments of happiness that were really associated with we see continuing. That's really our perspective is a lot of those routines, we think some of which will just continue into the future.

That said, there are a lot of unknowns. We certainly none of us knew any of this was going to happen and so we can't perfectly predict the future.

As it comes to capacity investments, what we've tried to do is be really prudent in our investment strategy. We've leaned in in places on brands where we have clearly seen sustained growth over time and there's a lot of proof point that that capacity will pay off. Reese is a great example of that. Frankly, there are a couple of other places where we had elevated demand that we held for a bit before leaning into that capacity until we really thought we were at a point where we could guarantee the ROI. So, it is a bit of a balancing act, but at this point we are bullish on the future.

Jason English

That's helpful context, thank you. I too like happy moments.

One more question and then I'll pass it on. In your prepared remarks you touched on your (inaudible) and resulting acceleration growth for both you and your categories. Can you elaborate a bit on that? What's going on with the initiative and maybe provide some specifics on the changes that are being enacted by the retailers? Thank you. I'll pass it on then.

Michele Buck

I'm sorry. Can you just repeat the very first part of the question I missed?

Jason English

Your collaborative space planning in retailers…

Michele Buck

Oh, yes, yes, yes. Okay.

