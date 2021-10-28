Log in
Q3 2021_Q&A Transcript.pdf

October 28, 2021
The Hershey Company

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Q&A Session

October 28, 2021

The Hershey Company - Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call, Q&A Session, October 28, 2021

C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S

Melissa Poole, Vice President, Investor Relations

Michele Buck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S

Jason English, Goldman Sachs

Andrew Lazar, Barclays

Robert Moskow, Credit Suisse

Ken Goldman, JPMorgan

Bryan Spillane, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Nick Modi, RBC Capital Markets

Michael Lavery, Piper Sandler

Alexia Howard, Bernstein & Company

Steve Powers, Deutsche Bank

Jonathan Feeney, Consumer Edge

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to The Hershey Company Third Quarter 2021 Question & Answer Session.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn this call over to you host Ms Melissa Poole, Vice President, Investor Relations for The Hershey Company.

Thank you. You may begin.

The Hershey Company - Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call, Q&A Session, October 28, 2021

Melissa Poole

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today for The Hershey Company's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Q&A Session. I hope everyone has had the chance to read our press release and listen to our Pre-Recorded Management Discussion, both of which are available on our website. In addition, we have posted a transcript of the pre-recorded remarks. At the conclusion of today's live Q&A session we will also post a transcript and audio replay of this call.

Please note that during today's Q&A session we may make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future operations and financial performance, including expectations and assumptions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements based on subsequent events. A detailed listing of such risk and uncertainties can be found in today's press release and the Company's SEC filings.

Finally, please note we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will provide useful information for investors. The presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the GAAP results are included in this morning's press release.

Joining me today are Hershey's Chairman and CEO, Michele Buck, and Hershey's Senior Vice President and CFO, Steve Voskuil.

With that, I will turn it over to the Operator for the first question.

Operator

At this time we will be conducting a question and answer session.

Our first question comes from the line of Jason English with Goldman Sachs. You may proceed with your question.

Jason English

Good morning, folks. Thanks for slotting me in.

Michele Buck

Good morning.

Steve Voskuil

Good morning.

Jason English

Congrats on a strong quarter, particularly given the strength that you're cycling the prior year. But despite the strength, I can't help but remember that sugary snacks have lost some of their sweetness pre COVID with little, if any, volumetric growth. COVID has clearly rejuvenated demand. In your capacity expansion effort, it seems to suggest that you believe that demand is going to stick. My question for you is, why? Why shouldn't we believe that that demand isn't going to just leak back out in the next year or two?

The Hershey Company - Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call, Q&A Session, October 28, 2021

Michele Buck

Yes, Jason. As we look at the growth that we've seen, the category growth has really been pretty broad- based. It's really cut across regions. It's cut across cohorts. As we speak with consumers, we hear that some of that elevation of those take-home behaviors and new routines that occurred during COVID, that some of those will stick and sustain. Perhaps not all of them, not to the degree to which people were suggested that they shouldn't leave their homes, but we do believe that some of those will stick and stay around based on what we're hearing and seeing, and we do also see some of that continued strength as people are out and about and mobility increases, and that we're seeing a pretty good balance there.

The other thing we've heard from consumers repeatedly that we've seen over the years is kind of the emotional aspect of the category and how it sits with kind of good and happy moments. As those happy moments have continued to increase, as people I think are starting to believe they see somewhat of a light at the end of the tunnel in us working through the pandemic, those moments of happiness that were really associated with we see continuing. That's really our perspective is a lot of those routines, we think some of which will just continue into the future.

That said, there are a lot of unknowns. We certainly none of us knew any of this was going to happen and so we can't perfectly predict the future.

As it comes to capacity investments, what we've tried to do is be really prudent in our investment strategy. We've leaned in in places on brands where we have clearly seen sustained growth over time and there's a lot of proof point that that capacity will pay off. Reese is a great example of that. Frankly, there are a couple of other places where we had elevated demand that we held for a bit before leaning into that capacity until we really thought we were at a point where we could guarantee the ROI. So, it is a bit of a balancing act, but at this point we are bullish on the future.

Jason English

That's helpful context, thank you. I too like happy moments.

One more question and then I'll pass it on. In your prepared remarks you touched on your (inaudible) and resulting acceleration growth for both you and your categories. Can you elaborate a bit on that? What's going on with the initiative and maybe provide some specifics on the changes that are being enacted by the retailers? Thank you. I'll pass it on then.

Michele Buck

I'm sorry. Can you just repeat the very first part of the question I missed?

Jason English

Your collaborative space planning in retailers…

Michele Buck

Oh, yes, yes, yes. Okay.

The Hershey Company - Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call, Q&A Session, October 28, 2021

Jason English

You were talking about it in your prepared remarks. Give us more specifics. What is it? What's happening? What are the changes that are being enacted on the back end of it?

Michele Buck

Yes, absolutely.

I would say over time given that strong partnership we've had with retailers and particularly a lot of our category management expertise around analytics, we've always partnered with retailers in terms of how to think about the placement of confection in their store and ways to optimize category growth, whether that's looking at heat maps of how people travel through convenience stores, or years back when we found underutilized space under the checkout counter at convenience stores and we put category there. Recently, a lot of the focus from a retailer's-or there's been a big focus around the labor shortage and thus a push for even more presence of self-checkout, and so we've partnered really closely with those retailers to increase the presence of the category at self-checkout and to maximize the presence in those queueing lines leading up to checkout, and particularly self-checkout. I mean, it's a perfect fit with some of the struggles they're having around labor and a great opportunity to get the category out there and make sure that people don't miss that chance to have that last impulse purchase.

I think our retailers are always focused on what's going on in the environment that they need to address in terms of their store layout, and fortunately, we've been able to help them with some of that.

Jason English

Makes a lot of sense. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Lazar with Barclays. You may proceed with your question.

Andrew Lazar

Great. Thanks so much. Maybe just first off I was hoping you could talk a little bit about what you were seeing in terms of competitive response with respect to the pricing moves that you've announced and how that impacts your expectations on elasticity, because obviously thus far, while early, it would seem like volume trends have held up remarkably well in response to the pricing that you've taken.

Michele Buck

Sure. As we have always seen in this category, it tends to be a very rational category relative to pricing. Our most recent pricing actions are on track and we have seen several competitors taking pricing actions this year, including over the past several weeks, and we don't really expect that we'll see any material changes in pricing on shelf versus competition, any changes in gap, etc.

Andrew Lazar

Great. Then I guess more to Steve, I certainly understand all the moving parts on the supply chain right now, which makes getting overly specific on '22 certainly a bit of a challenge, but if we take it from the top line, consumption trends remain very elevated, Hershey's got more pricing coming through, and it's had

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

